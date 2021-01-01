I mean its moderate in the sense its one charge rather than 115 and assertions of fake sponsorship and cooking the books etc.Whether moderate is the correct word to use or not, my point is that if I was a City fan the fact that Everton have had a 10 points deduction would make me anxious as its satire that should City be found guilty, they will get something far stronger
Boss to hear Robbo back on TAWWas that his first show back?
Crosby Nick never fails.
David Mooney is sound. Always enjoy his contributions. If anyone from TAW is reading this, ignore the usual cry arses on here and keep getting him on, because some of the alternatives when it comes to that club are far worse.
Great to have him back. Now we need an extended Christmas special talking reds with Craig chatting absolute wham.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Robbo calls out Citys blatant cheating less than 2 minutes in. God his authenticity and sharp analysis is a massive loss to TAW, but good luck to him on TLC.
