« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 714 715 716 717 718 [719]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3142977 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,910
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28720 on: Yesterday at 02:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 01:59:04 pm
I mean its moderate in the sense its one charge rather than 115 and assertions of fake sponsorship and cooking the books etc.

Whether moderate is the correct word to use or not, my point is that if I was a City fan the fact that Everton have had a 10 points deduction would make me anxious as its satire that should City be found guilty, they will get something far stronger

Yes, I would agree they should be concerned about any punishment coming their way. It's interesting that journalist like Tariq Panja are asking the question of why we are hearing very little about how the City case is progressing. It would be helpful if more information came out about how everything is progressing. If people hearing nothing at all, it just encourages them to think that nothing is happening. The thing needs to be more transparent.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28721 on: Yesterday at 10:04:02 pm »
David Mooney is sound. Always enjoy his contributions. If anyone from TAW is reading this, ignore the usual cry arses on here and keep getting him on, because some of the alternatives when it comes to that club are far worse.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,891
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28722 on: Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm »
Boss to hear Robbo back on TAW

Was that his first show back?
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,577
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28723 on: Yesterday at 10:34:34 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm
Boss to hear Robbo back on TAW

Was that his first show back?

Yeah, was a nice surprise.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,961
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28724 on: Yesterday at 11:27:40 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:04:02 pm
David Mooney is sound. Always enjoy his contributions. If anyone from TAW is reading this, ignore the usual cry arses on here and keep getting him on, because some of the alternatives when it comes to that club are far worse.

If he's involved in the running of that forum then he's an utter c*nt. Absolutely vile cesspit, all sorts tolerated.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28725 on: Today at 12:17:00 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm
Boss to hear Robbo back on TAW

Was that his first show back?

Robbo calls out Citys blatant cheating less than 2 minutes in. God his authenticity and sharp analysis is a massive loss to TAW, but good luck to him on TLC.
Logged

Offline The Lord Admiral

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28726 on: Today at 07:47:42 am »
Great to have him back.

Now we need an extended Christmas special talking reds with Craig chatting absolute wham.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28727 on: Today at 09:31:36 am »
Quote from: The Lord Admiral on Today at 07:47:42 am
Great to have him back.

Now we need an extended Christmas special talking reds with Craig chatting absolute wham.

 loved Gareth and Craig on Talking reds.  Peak TAW

Craig should be in front of the camera a lot more
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,516
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28728 on: Today at 10:26:20 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:04:02 pm
David Mooney is sound. Always enjoy his contributions. If anyone from TAW is reading this, ignore the usual cry arses on here and keep getting him on, because some of the alternatives when it comes to that club are far worse.
He does seem a good guy who has found himself supporting a rotten club. Not his fault. He didnt invite it. Hes not directly responsible.

I guess his platform would be well-served if he took a less nebulous stance on the cheating.
Logged

Offline Leivashire

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28729 on: Today at 01:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 12:17:00 am
Robbo calls out Citys blatant cheating less than 2 minutes in. God his authenticity and sharp analysis is a massive loss to TAW, but good luck to him on TLC.

Loved it! Was great to hear Robbo back on TAW.
Logged

Online mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
  • He drinks sangria
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28730 on: Today at 09:17:50 pm »
To echo what the others are saying, boss to hear Robbo back on TAW. Hope theyre able to book him more often, hes been a massive miss for me.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 714 715 716 717 718 [719]   Go Up
« previous next »
 