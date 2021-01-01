I mean its moderate in the sense its one charge rather than 115 and assertions of fake sponsorship and cooking the books etc.



Whether moderate is the correct word to use or not, my point is that if I was a City fan the fact that Everton have had a 10 points deduction would make me anxious as its satire that should City be found guilty, they will get something far stronger



Yes, I would agree they should be concerned about any punishment coming their way. It's interesting that journalist like Tariq Panja are asking the question of why we are hearing very little about how the City case is progressing. It would be helpful if more information came out about how everything is progressing. If people hearing nothing at all, it just encourages them to think that nothing is happening. The thing needs to be more transparent.