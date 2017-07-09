« previous next »
The United fan on the Coach Home just talking absolute delusional bollocks. Every match going United fan I know thinks Maguire is a clown and has done for at least a couple for seasons.

I wonder if Liverpool fans sound so detached from reality on United podcasts.
I wonder if Liverpool fans sound so detached from reality on United podcasts.
Sometimes you don't even need to write the obvious comedy... ;)
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 14, 2023, 02:43:40 pm
Yeah, but loads of fans don't.

Or just have a different take on it.

Sure there's loads of comments in here on the general transfer thread that supporters of other teams would deem as wide of the mark or not rooted in reality.

We all have our different takes and particularly when we are paying varying degrees of attention to something or are invested in something in a different way (supportive versus against).
I thought the Clive Tyldesley podcast with Neil was good. Interesting to get a neutral, who sees a lot more football than probably 99.99% of supporters, give his educated view on the title race.

It was a bit of a contrast, in parts, to the Weekend show that looked at the runners and riders in the title race. where it was a Liverpool centric viewpoint on how are rivals are shaping up.

Everyone viewed City as the heavy favourites. Everyone viewed Spurs down as unlikely to be title challengers. The contrast was really where Arsenal and Liverpool were viewed. Clive had Arsenal as slight 2nd favourites ahead of Liverpool in 3rd. In The Weekend show there was more confidence about Liverpool and more scepticism about Arsenal.

I'm not quite sure who is right (nobody is) but I would view Liverpool and Arsenal as a very similar level. The strengths and weaknesses are very different but I've watched Arsenal a lot in recent years (due to family supporting them) and they are better than a lot of Liverpool fans give them credit for. They are very strong defensively but do have massive question marks about goals. I think we are the opposite in that regard -  amazing firepower that can win any game but defensively a few Q marks away from home.

I think both teams could improve their weaknesses as the season progresses. If that happens and City drop down a notch or 2 then I think there could be a title race. It pretty much needs to be a season where 83-87 points wins the league IMO. Despite both being excellent teams, with obvious room to improve, I  personally wouldn't be confident of Arsenal or Liverpool getting to +90 points in 23/24 based on where we stand today.

If they arent doing a special on the Ev I may cancel my subscription
Kev Walsh to host pls
Sorry but when I see what City and Newcastle are doing doesn't seem right, if they get sued chance they fold, them fuckers with the Saudi and Abu Dhabi sponsorship deals, that's real fiddling compared to Everton's incompetence. Maybe old school but they're a community asset no matter how much you hate them
Quote from: the 92A on November 17, 2023, 04:23:28 pm
Sorry but when I see what City and Newcastle are doing doesn't seem right, if they get sued chance they fold, them fuckers with the Saudi and Abu Dhabi sponsorship deals, that's real fiddling compared to Everton's incompetence. Maybe old school but they're a community asset no matter how much you hate them

I mean that's debatable, I get your general point, they'll appeal and get a different ruling and it hits them now when they could probably recover given how crap the bottom is. They stay up but we can hold this over them. It's all a bit of a giggle
Nice to see Steve Graves featuring on a couple of things this week. His positive outlook on the Reds is always welcome as far as I'm concerned.
Really surprised there is no Everton verdict show yet.
Quote from: the 92A on November 17, 2023, 04:23:28 pm
Sorry but when I see what City and Newcastle are doing doesn't seem right, if they get sued chance they fold, them fuckers with the Saudi and Abu Dhabi sponsorship deals, that's real fiddling compared to Everton's incompetence. Maybe old school but they're a community asset no matter how much you hate them

I don't understand why people are getting upset over it to be honest. This is highlighting bad ownership and it's something the footballing authorities should have been doing all along. We know ourselves through the Gillette/Hicks era how owners can take clubs to the brink. The authorities have been far too weak in presiding over cases such as these. Everton with good owners who ran their club with some responsibility could have been in a very different place, but now they are have to accept their punishment. It fairness I think they haven't done badly out of it, it's not as if they are going to go down, and you can argue they probably should have done in the past. It's about accepting responsibility and that should involve all clubs including the likes of City and Chelsea. Anyone who doesn't follow the rules needs to face some sort of punishment otherwise what's the point? You are going to have owners taking crazy risks with clubs so the authorities need to show a bit more steel over it.
^ in the Friday show

Liverpool's Lads Scoring Freely & Everton Points Deduction
Gibbo, Kev Walsh, Rob Gutmann & Steve Graves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2akGcu9JkI
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 18, 2023, 02:04:29 pm
I don't understand why people are getting upset over it to be honest. This is highlighting bad ownership and it's something the footballing authorities should have been doing all along. We know ourselves through the Gillette/Hicks era how owners can take clubs to the brink. The authorities have been far too weak in presiding over cases such as these. Everton with good owners who ran their club with some responsibility could have been in a very different place, but now they are have to accept their punishment. It fairness I think they haven't done badly out of it, it's not as if they are going to go down, and you can argue they probably should have done in the past. It's about accepting responsibility and that should involve all clubs including the likes of City and Chelsea. Anyone who doesn't follow the rules needs to face some sort of punishment otherwise what's the point? You are going to have owners taking crazy risks with clubs so the authorities need to show a bit more steel over it.


Because Everton are easy targets, no one is getting sued, no government interference or pressure on the Government from oil rich states, no the spineless fuckers go full in on Everton but turn over and get their tummy tickled when it comes to fit and proper tests, when it comes companies coming in with unrealistic sponsorship deals from the countries that everyone knows run City and Newcastle. No problem at all with them being hard if it's consistent but do you really believe they will be as hard when legally threatened by Abu Dhabi?


I know what their fanbase have become, I've lived it, from hitching with Blue mates to each others aways as kids, joining up if there was anyone tasty in town, to the horrible bitter twisted shite they've become, putting on tea parties for the Mancs at The Brick. It had its routes in them falling behind when Sky put cash into game, chronic mismanagement and wallowing in blaming the Redshite for every setback, encouraged by Kendall and Moyes and accepted from everyone at the club from the boardroom down.


Totally fortuitously, because of the bottom three being so shite, they'll still probably survive relegation this season but in their perilous financial state, being sued and relegation could mean no chance at new owners and administration. Forget tribalism for a minute, that would mean one of the most historic clubs future being uncertain and would be toxic for the city.


No, it's shithouse behaviour from the spineless football authorities that fold the minute they get pressure from oil states and politicians but are content to be hard on easy targets. I hate them more than the Blueshite I live with day to day and are a bitter laughing stock when they talk about football.



Quote from: the 92A on November 18, 2023, 03:54:17 pm

No, it's shithouse behaviour from the spineless football authorities that fold the minute they get pressure from oil states and politicians but are content to be hard on easy targets. I hate them more than the Blueshite I live with day to day and are a bitter laughing stock when they talk about football.




If the football authorities were so spineless and bought they would not have charged City with 115 counts in the the first place.

By all means if it turns out to be a whitewash then we react accordingly but people seem to be drawing conclusions that aren't warranted. Everton have been dealt with quickly because it was a simple case and Everton admitted culpability to some degree - and even then it has been delayed from last season when the PL actually wanted the punishment to apply, because the IC said there was no chance they could rule that quickly. And that's for one count of a breach of rules.

Now imagine how long 115 counts and an intransigent City will take.

There's no evidence that Everton were seen as an easy target or "low hanging fruit". Their breach and behaviour was idiotic; moronic. They literally invited investigation and sanction due to the kind of open stupidity that the more crafty and skillful City will not have shown. Theirs will be a much more complex case to investigate, and prosecute.

Quote from: the 92A on November 18, 2023, 03:54:17 pm

Because Everton are easy targets, no one is getting sued, no government interference or pressure on the Government from oil rich states, no the spineless fuckers go full in on Everton but turn over and get their tummy tickled when it comes to fit and proper tests, when it comes companies coming in with unrealistic sponsorship deals from the countries that everyone knows run City and Newcastle. No problem at all with them being hard if it's consistent but do you really believe they will be as hard when legally threatened by Abu Dhabi?


I know what their fanbase have become, I've lived it, from hitching with Blue mates to each others aways as kids, joining up if there was anyone tasty in town, to the horrible bitter twisted shite they've become, putting on tea parties for the Mancs at The Brick. It had its routes in them falling behind when Sky put cash into game, chronic mismanagement and wallowing in blaming the Redshite for every setback, encouraged by Kendall and Moyes and accepted from everyone at the club from the boardroom down.


Totally fortuitously, because of the bottom three being so shite, they'll still probably survive relegation this season but in their perilous financial state, being sued and relegation could mean no chance at new owners and administration. Forget tribalism for a minute, that would mean one of the most historic clubs future being uncertain and would be toxic for the city.


No, it's shithouse behaviour from the spineless football authorities that fold the minute they get pressure from oil states and politicians but are content to be hard on easy targets. I hate them more than the Blueshite I live with day to day and are a bitter laughing stock when they talk about football.

There is no guarantee even if the other clubs do sue Everton they will win the case, we are in unchartered waters where that is concerned. There is also doubt as to whether those clubs actually can bring a case against Everton. Yes, it's tragic for the everyday Everton fan who will have to deal with this, but that's always the way with ownerships. We know way too many of the wrong kinds have been allowed to take over clubs and this is something that the authorities need to improve on going forward. But let's remember the Government's influence with the Saudi takeover of Newcastle, they were the ones who forced that takeover through as we know they are all cozy with them politically.

Everton are one of a number of clubs they are looking at. The City case is ongoing but was always going to more complicated and take longer to sort out. All the journalists who have been following the case are saying it's still going on, but City will have the might of their lawyers fighting it every step of the way. I take what happened to Everton as a sign that they are actually getting serious of bringing bad owners to some account. A number of financial experts have already begun to say that once City are held to account they will be facing way more serious punishments that what was handed out to Everton. Instead of assuming the authorities are going soft on City what about waiting and seeing? There is nothing out there which is saying that case is closed.
Trust the FA to do the right thing! Years of experience from Hillsborough to Paris, cautions me otherwise but we all have our opinions and  I concede, no one knows for certain and I could be wrong, but put an organisation that specialises in incompetence, a short term outlook and self interest against Cities, political and financial resources; a teams of competent KC's vs country club buffoons and I can't see the FA winning or growing a backbone.
Quote from: the 92A on November 18, 2023, 11:06:43 pm
Trust the FA to do the right thing! Years of experience from Hillsborough to Paris, cautions me otherwise but we all have our opinions and  I concede, no one knows for certain and I could be wrong, but put an organisation that specialises in incompetence, a short term outlook and self interest against Cities, political and financial resources; a teams of competent KC's vs country club buffoons and I can't see the FA winning or growing a backbone.

It isn't the FA though it is the Premier League.
Quote from: the 92A on November 18, 2023, 11:06:43 pm
Trust the FA to do the right thing! Years of experience from Hillsborough to Paris, cautions me otherwise but we all have our opinions and  I concede, no one knows for certain and I could be wrong, but put an organisation that specialises in incompetence, a short term outlook and self interest against Cities, political and financial resources; a teams of competent KC's vs country club buffoons and I can't see the FA winning or growing a backbone.

I totally understand the doubts that you have and as you proved with the above common sense tells you to not expect much from any authority in football. On the other hand though the PL have no choice other than to get a lot tougher with any club that breaks the rules. We are standing on the edge of war to all intents and purposes clubs taking other clubs to court, law suits you name it, the shite has got real now. Who knows where football is going to end up of the back of this. Of course, should Everton win the appeal we are suddenly in a completely different place. Who'd have guessed what happens when you invite criminals or states to own football clubs, hey.  :-\
Had one of those weeks where you dont get five minutes to yourself, so only just listened to the Brentford post-match show. Just wanted to say I could happily listen to Damian K talk about LFC for hours on end. His enthusiasm, eloquence and positivity is the exact opposite of some moaning get on Twitter (not that Id waste any seconds of life on reading that).

Brilliant quote on Tsimikas in the context of him being understudy for one of our best ever left backs whos very rarely injured.you cant have Pele on the bench ;D
Quote from: Red_Mist on November 19, 2023, 09:28:20 am
Had one of those weeks where you dont get five minutes to yourself, so only just listened to the Brentford post-match show. Just wanted to say I could happily listen to Damian K talk about LFC for hours on end. His enthusiasm, eloquence and positivity is the exact opposite of some moaning get on Twitter (not that Id waste any seconds of life on reading that).

Brilliant quote on Tsimikas in the context of him being understudy for one of our best ever left backs whos very rarely injured.you cant have Pele on the bench ;D

Why not? FSGOUT!!
Was really looking forward to podcsts on Everton points deduction (which I'm sure will come later). They are on the cross USA trip now right? Probably don't have time to do much with all the travel involved.
Quote from: Zlen on November 20, 2023, 09:01:44 am
Was really looking forward to podcsts on Everton points deduction (which I'm sure will come later). They are on the cross USA trip now right? Probably don't have time to do much with all the travel involved.
Only two of them are in the States, I think. Not that will mean they will do an Everton-centric pod at this stage.
It's not really about Everton imo.
If anything, the wider implications of this punishment are more interesting.
Quote from: Zlen on November 20, 2023, 10:59:28 am
It's not really about Everton imo.
If anything, the wider implications of this punishment are more interesting.
Yes - definitely. Neil has done a lot of stuff - spoken and in writing - on the Crouch Review and general stuff about football governance and regulation. I gues the Everton sanction has added a layer to the whole issue. Not just the PL decided to show its teeth, but how the other clubs will feel now that action has taken place.
Quote from: Eeyore on November 18, 2023, 11:18:04 pm
It isn't the FA though it is the Premier League.
School boy error Al, listening to Neil and Rory Smith on this realised Im probably coming to this from the wrong angle, the punishment is harsh and my natural instinct is to be cynical about football administrator's motives but having not read the report didnt realise the extent of Everton's fuck ups and that they hadnt been as transparent as they are claiming. Excellent podcast made me rethink my approach, although have this nagging doubt that  City, all King Councilled up, will find a way around the rules somehow on technicalities like the Uefa case.
Really good show with Neil and Rory on the Everton situation.  Must be difficult for a Liverpool fan podcast to do a show on an Everton rule break and points deduction without beign accused of having a biased point of view, but this was very balanced and sensible discussion.

Some Everton fans could do with having a listen to it.
The cup of tea with Olivia was wonderful. So much of what she said about her Dad rang true to me.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November 23, 2023, 02:23:12 pm
The cup of tea with Olivia was wonderful. So much of what she said about her Dad rang true to me.



Yep, welled up listening to it.
State ownership is a dark mark on the game and I obviously hope Liverpool are never in the hands of such owners. Fans dont choose who owns their club but we do choose to support them through thick and thin. In the case of Dave Mooney, hes clearly a lifelong City fan who will never have imagined his club would climb so spectacularly high. Hes also a bright man who is fully aware of the nature of the ownership and the sportswashing enterprise. That shouldnt mean he cant support City any longer, it just means hell understand the caveats and problems involved in the success hes enjoyed.

Rather than pretending it was a witch hunt, he did acknowledge the fact that City might be punished heavily. However, his overriding point was that he values his love for the club above the success so a punishment wouldnt change this. You could argue that this is a rather cynical accommodation; positioning himself in a space that is outside of the ugly arena that his club definitely occupy. However, I dont think hes being intellectually dishonest, I just feel that hes like most fans who sees this deeply unpleasant metamorphosis of the game we love - so we kind of just get on with it while bad people take it away from us in various ways.
Neil's time travelling self in the background on PMP. Hope he passed on some good news about this years title win.
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:28:51 pm
State ownership is a dark mark on the game and I obviously hope Liverpool are never in the hands of such owners. Fans dont choose who owns their club but we do choose to support them through thick and thin. In the case of Dave Mooney, hes clearly a lifelong City fan who will never have imagined his club would climb so spectacularly high. Hes also a bright man who is fully aware of the nature of the ownership and the sportswashing enterprise. That shouldnt mean he cant support City any longer, it just means hell understand the caveats and problems involved in the success hes enjoyed.

Rather than pretending it was a witch hunt, he did acknowledge the fact that City might be punished heavily. However, his overriding point was that he values his love for the club above the success so a punishment wouldnt change this. You could argue that this is a rather cynical accommodation; positioning himself in a space that is outside of the ugly arena that his club definitely occupy. However, I dont think hes being intellectually dishonest, I just feel that hes like most fans who sees this deeply unpleasant metamorphosis of the game we love - so we kind of just get on with it while bad people take it away from us in various ways.

Sorry, I still think he's fudging it in a very annoying way.

And despite what John Gibbons jumped in and said, no one is saying the guy should be put in the stocks, no one is saying it's his fault, and no one is saying he should stop supporting his club either.

But his absolute refusal to acknowledge what has put Man City where they are drives me mad. He doesn't need to take responsibility or turn on them, but he should acknowledge it. And even when actually questioned directly on the issue, he still doesn't once ever admit that they are where they are because of:

- at best, unearned financial doping pumped into the club
- at worst (and obviously more truthfully) because of the above plus breaking the rules on an industrial scale

Once again, no one is asking him to take the blame or beat himself up, or apologise to us over it, but the total refusal to engage with it in any way, except to say "whatever happens, happens", does my head in. I can't make him be any other way, but I can only speak for myself personally and say that I can't be arsed listening to it.

He can fuck off as well with that variation on the well-worn line about FFP only being there to protect the established clubs, preventing plucky upstarts like City. Still talking as though Abu Dhabi are "investors" in the project, like the club aren't a soft power political vehicle. With that, he comes across as only a half step removed from Blue Loon gobshites talking about "the cartel". Will be skipping his contributions from here on, as it's simply pointless.
I don't know who the person in question is and haven't listened to him on TAW but it sounds like a continuation of the problem we see everywhere now; people are not challeneged on what they say. It's like everyone is simply given a few minutes say as a right. Like bringing food to a picnic. No-one turns to the biff whose contributed a week-old limp sandwich and a couple of broken Rich Tea biscuits and says 'What the fuck is this?"
Interesting analogy. It was you, wasn't it? :D
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:10:07 am
I don't know who the person in question is and haven't listened to him on TAW but it sounds like a continuation of the problem we see everywhere now; people are not challeneged on what they say. It's like everyone is simply given a few minutes say as a right. Like bringing food to a picnic. No-one turns to the biff whose contributed a week-old limp sandwich and a couple of broken Rich Tea biscuits and says 'What the fuck is this?"

You're absolutely right when it comes to the traditional media, but to be fair, I'm not really blaming or criticising TAW for this particular thing - they're not traditional journalists and they need guests to come on and offer opposition views. If it turns into an inquisition, where the rival fan gets absolutely grilled, then they simply won't come back. I understand they need to let the person offer their view and not really push back on it.

TAW do many good things (and I do try to acknowledge when they do as well), but in general, I still don't think they ever go far enough on financial doping/sportswashing and especially on Man City. They don't need to press David Mooney on it, but there should be more acknowledgement of the reality. Having Rory Smith occasionally come on so he can do verbal gymnastics to say "good people on both sides" isn't enough. I understand there's a responsibility to be level-headed and offer considered analysis, but sometimes they need to also represent the views of a lot of Liverpool fans on an issue that overshadows football at the elite level and affects everything LFC try to achieve. Personally, I need the carthasis of someone just calling it what it is now and again.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:06:21 am
You're absolutely right when it comes to the traditional media, but to be fair, I'm not really blaming or criticising TAW for this particular thing - they're not traditional journalists and they need guests to come on and offer opposition views. If it turns into an inquisition, where the rival fan gets absolutely grilled, then they simply won't come back. I understand they need to let the person offer their view and not really push back on it.

TAW do many good things (and I do try to acknowledge when they do as well), but in general, I still don't think they ever go far enough on financial doping/sportswashing and especially on Man City. They don't need to press David Mooney on it, but there should be more acknowledgement of the reality. Having Rory Smith occasionally come on so he can do verbal gymnastics to say "good people on both sides" isn't enough. I understand there's a responsibility to be level-headed and offer considered analysis, but sometimes they need to also represent the views of a lot of Liverpool fans on an issue that overshadows football at the elite level and affects everything LFC try to achieve. Personally, I need the carthasis of someone just calling it what it is now and again.

I actually dont agree with this, TAW have done numerous shows on the state ownership stuff and have delved into a fair bit of detail on it.

If you want shows on the legality concerning the legal cases, theres shows with experts in that area (or at least there was when City had the UEFA charges and I assume there will be again when the current 115 charges gather some pace).

The issue of state ownership has been done to death in a more general sense and Im not really sure what else there is for them left to say on it until something new comes to light.

The reality is that, doping aside, City are a fantastic football team with one of the best managers the game has seen and Liverpool were playing them yesterday, thats, in the main, what that show was about and to be honest thats what I wanted to hear being discussed, rather than yet more discourse on irregularities that have occurred on a balance sheet or the football equivalent of white collar crime.

And just to be totally clear on this, I am not, for a second suggesting that the state ownership, or doping or whatever should ever be ignored. Everything City ever achieve will, for me, always have that huge caveat, or at least until this irrefutable evidence is shown and they can be entirely absolved (but even then its still the result of a lottery win rather than any sustained period of improvement). But whenever you listen to City being discussed on TAW you can always hear undercurrents of that caveat, off the top of my head I know Damian Cavanah touched on it yesterday. As far as Im aware Ive listened to every show theyve ever done on this stuff so I do care about it, its hugely important but I do believe in the separation of the topics as otherwise everytime we play City, Newcastle or Chelsea it just becomes another exercise into delving back into this shit again which, hopefully at least, isnt what any of us are ever in it for.

As for Mooney, the question he was asked was whether Evertons punishment made him (or other City fans) anxious about what was to come following the resolution of the 115 charges, he answered that question which was basically no, not really, because if we are found guilty were in serious shit which was always the case irrespective of what happened to Everton. I dont necessarily agree with that response as I think the fact that Everton have been hit with the largest points deduction in PL history for what was (in context to City) one fairly moderate breach of the regulations compared to 115 charges of systemic cheating is a fairly clear indication of what the PL are hoping to do to City, but its nevertheless his opinion and a valid and reasonable response to the question.

