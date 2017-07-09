You're absolutely right when it comes to the traditional media, but to be fair, I'm not really blaming or criticising TAW for this particular thing - they're not traditional journalists and they need guests to come on and offer opposition views. If it turns into an inquisition, where the rival fan gets absolutely grilled, then they simply won't come back. I understand they need to let the person offer their view and not really push back on it.



TAW do many good things (and I do try to acknowledge when they do as well), but in general, I still don't think they ever go far enough on financial doping/sportswashing and especially on Man City. They don't need to press David Mooney on it, but there should be more acknowledgement of the reality. Having Rory Smith occasionally come on so he can do verbal gymnastics to say "good people on both sides" isn't enough. I understand there's a responsibility to be level-headed and offer considered analysis, but sometimes they need to also represent the views of a lot of Liverpool fans on an issue that overshadows football at the elite level and affects everything LFC try to achieve. Personally, I need the carthasis of someone just calling it what it is now and again.



I actually dont agree with this, TAW have done numerous shows on the state ownership stuff and have delved into a fair bit of detail on it.If you want shows on the legality concerning the legal cases, theres shows with experts in that area (or at least there was when City had the UEFA charges and I assume there will be again when the current 115 charges gather some pace).The issue of state ownership has been done to death in a more general sense and Im not really sure what else there is for them left to say on it until something new comes to light.The reality is that, doping aside, City are a fantastic football team with one of the best managers the game has seen and Liverpool were playing them yesterday, thats, in the main, what that show was about and to be honest thats what I wanted to hear being discussed, rather than yet more discourse on irregularities that have occurred on a balance sheet or the football equivalent of white collar crime.And just to be totally clear on this, I am not, for a second suggesting that the state ownership, or doping or whatever should ever be ignored. Everything City ever achieve will, for me, always have that huge caveat, or at least until this irrefutable evidence is shown and they can be entirely absolved (but even then its still the result of a lottery win rather than any sustained period of improvement). But whenever you listen to City being discussed on TAW you can always hear undercurrents of that caveat, off the top of my head I know Damian Cavanah touched on it yesterday. As far as Im aware Ive listened to every show theyve ever done on this stuff so I do care about it, its hugely important but I do believe in the separation of the topics as otherwise everytime we play City, Newcastle or Chelsea it just becomes another exercise into delving back into this shit again which, hopefully at least, isnt what any of us are ever in it for.As for Mooney, the question he was asked was whether Evertons punishment made him (or other City fans) anxious about what was to come following the resolution of the 115 charges, he answered that question which was basically no, not really, because if we are found guilty were in serious shit which was always the case irrespective of what happened to Everton. I dont necessarily agree with that response as I think the fact that Everton have been hit with the largest points deduction in PL history for what was (in context to City) one fairly moderate breach of the regulations compared to 115 charges of systemic cheating is a fairly clear indication of what the PL are hoping to do to City, but its nevertheless his opinion and a valid and reasonable response to the question.