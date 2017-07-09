

Because Everton are easy targets, no one is getting sued, no government interference or pressure on the Government from oil rich states, no the spineless fuckers go full in on Everton but turn over and get their tummy tickled when it comes to fit and proper tests, when it comes companies coming in with unrealistic sponsorship deals from the countries that everyone knows run City and Newcastle. No problem at all with them being hard if it's consistent but do you really believe they will be as hard when legally threatened by Abu Dhabi?





I know what their fanbase have become, I've lived it, from hitching with Blue mates to each others aways as kids, joining up if there was anyone tasty in town, to the horrible bitter twisted shite they've become, putting on tea parties for the Mancs at The Brick. It had its routes in them falling behind when Sky put cash into game, chronic mismanagement and wallowing in blaming the Redshite for every setback, encouraged by Kendall and Moyes and accepted from everyone at the club from the boardroom down.





Totally fortuitously, because of the bottom three being so shite, they'll still probably survive relegation this season but in their perilous financial state, being sued and relegation could mean no chance at new owners and administration. Forget tribalism for a minute, that would mean one of the most historic clubs future being uncertain and would be toxic for the city.





No, it's shithouse behaviour from the spineless football authorities that fold the minute they get pressure from oil states and politicians but are content to be hard on easy targets. I hate them more than the Blueshite I live with day to day and are a bitter laughing stock when they talk about football.



There is no guarantee even if the other clubs do sue Everton they will win the case, we are in unchartered waters where that is concerned. There is also doubt as to whether those clubs actually can bring a case against Everton. Yes, it's tragic for the everyday Everton fan who will have to deal with this, but that's always the way with ownerships. We know way too many of the wrong kinds have been allowed to take over clubs and this is something that the authorities need to improve on going forward. But let's remember the Government's influence with the Saudi takeover of Newcastle, they were the ones who forced that takeover through as we know they are all cozy with them politically.Everton are one of a number of clubs they are looking at. The City case is ongoing but was always going to more complicated and take longer to sort out. All the journalists who have been following the case are saying it's still going on, but City will have the might of their lawyers fighting it every step of the way. I take what happened to Everton as a sign that they are actually getting serious of bringing bad owners to some account. A number of financial experts have already begun to say that once City are held to account they will be facing way more serious punishments that what was handed out to Everton. Instead of assuming the authorities are going soft on City what about waiting and seeing? There is nothing out there which is saying that case is closed.