I don't understand why people are getting upset over it to be honest. This is highlighting bad ownership and it's something the footballing authorities should have been doing all along. We know ourselves through the Gillette/Hicks era how owners can take clubs to the brink. The authorities have been far too weak in presiding over cases such as these. Everton with good owners who ran their club with some responsibility could have been in a very different place, but now they are have to accept their punishment. It fairness I think they haven't done badly out of it, it's not as if they are going to go down, and you can argue they probably should have done in the past. It's about accepting responsibility and that should involve all clubs including the likes of City and Chelsea. Anyone who doesn't follow the rules needs to face some sort of punishment otherwise what's the point? You are going to have owners taking crazy risks with clubs so the authorities need to show a bit more steel over it.
Because Everton are easy targets, no one is getting sued, no government interference or pressure on the Government from oil rich states, no the spineless fuckers go full in on Everton but turn over and get their tummy tickled when it comes to fit and proper tests, when it comes companies coming in with unrealistic sponsorship deals from the countries that everyone knows run City and Newcastle. No problem at all with them being hard if it's consistent but do you really believe they will be as hard when legally threatened by Abu Dhabi?
I know what their fanbase have become, I've lived it, from hitching with Blue mates to each others aways as kids, joining up if there was anyone tasty in town, to the horrible bitter twisted shite they've become, putting on tea parties for the Mancs at The Brick. It had its routes in them falling behind when Sky put cash into game, chronic mismanagement and wallowing in blaming the Redshite for every setback, encouraged by Kendall and Moyes and accepted from everyone at the club from the boardroom down.
Totally fortuitously, because of the bottom three being so shite, they'll still probably survive relegation this season but in their perilous financial state, being sued and relegation could mean no chance at new owners and administration. Forget tribalism for a minute, that would mean one of the most historic clubs future being uncertain and would be toxic for the city.
No, it's shithouse behaviour from the spineless football authorities that fold the minute they get pressure from oil states and politicians but are content to be hard on easy targets. I hate them more than the Blueshite I live with day to day and are a bitter laughing stock when they talk about football.