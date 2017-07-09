« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 713 714 715 716 717 [718]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3136058 times)

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28680 on: November 14, 2023, 08:26:21 pm »
The United fan on the Coach Home just talking absolute delusional bollocks. Every match going United fan I know thinks Maguire is a clown and has done for at least a couple for seasons.

I wonder if Liverpool fans sound so detached from reality on United podcasts.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,383
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28681 on: November 14, 2023, 08:36:23 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on November 14, 2023, 08:26:21 pm


I wonder if Liverpool fans sound so detached from reality on United podcasts.
Sometimes you don't even need to write the obvious comedy... ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,356
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28682 on: November 15, 2023, 01:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 14, 2023, 02:43:40 pm
Yeah, but loads of fans don't.

Or just have a different take on it.

Sure there's loads of comments in here on the general transfer thread that supporters of other teams would deem as wide of the mark or not rooted in reality.

We all have our different takes and particularly when we are paying varying degrees of attention to something or are invested in something in a different way (supportive versus against).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,356
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28683 on: November 15, 2023, 01:12:19 pm »
I thought the Clive Tyldesley podcast with Neil was good. Interesting to get a neutral, who sees a lot more football than probably 99.99% of supporters, give his educated view on the title race.

It was a bit of a contrast, in parts, to the Weekend show that looked at the runners and riders in the title race. where it was a Liverpool centric viewpoint on how are rivals are shaping up.

Everyone viewed City as the heavy favourites. Everyone viewed Spurs down as unlikely to be title challengers. The contrast was really where Arsenal and Liverpool were viewed. Clive had Arsenal as slight 2nd favourites ahead of Liverpool in 3rd. In The Weekend show there was more confidence about Liverpool and more scepticism about Arsenal.

I'm not quite sure who is right (nobody is) but I would view Liverpool and Arsenal as a very similar level. The strengths and weaknesses are very different but I've watched Arsenal a lot in recent years (due to family supporting them) and they are better than a lot of Liverpool fans give them credit for. They are very strong defensively but do have massive question marks about goals. I think we are the opposite in that regard -  amazing firepower that can win any game but defensively a few Q marks away from home.

I think both teams could improve their weaknesses as the season progresses. If that happens and City drop down a notch or 2 then I think there could be a title race. It pretty much needs to be a season where 83-87 points wins the league IMO. Despite both being excellent teams, with obvious room to improve, I  personally wouldn't be confident of Arsenal or Liverpool getting to +90 points in 23/24 based on where we stand today.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28684 on: November 15, 2023, 09:47:30 pm »
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,946
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28685 on: November 15, 2023, 09:50:11 pm »
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,149
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28686 on: November 17, 2023, 02:51:45 pm »
If they arent doing a special on the Ev I may cancel my subscription
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28687 on: November 17, 2023, 03:34:35 pm »
Kev Walsh to host pls
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28688 on: November 17, 2023, 04:23:28 pm »
Sorry but when I see what City and Newcastle are doing doesn't seem right, if they get sued chance they fold, them fuckers with the Saudi and Abu Dhabi sponsorship deals, that's real fiddling compared to Everton's incompetence. Maybe old school but they're a community asset no matter how much you hate them
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,149
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28689 on: November 17, 2023, 04:42:45 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on November 17, 2023, 04:23:28 pm
Sorry but when I see what City and Newcastle are doing doesn't seem right, if they get sued chance they fold, them fuckers with the Saudi and Abu Dhabi sponsorship deals, that's real fiddling compared to Everton's incompetence. Maybe old school but they're a community asset no matter how much you hate them

I mean that's debatable, I get your general point, they'll appeal and get a different ruling and it hits them now when they could probably recover given how crap the bottom is. They stay up but we can hold this over them. It's all a bit of a giggle
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,569
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28690 on: November 18, 2023, 01:32:23 am »
Nice to see Steve Graves featuring on a couple of things this week. His positive outlook on the Reds is always welcome as far as I'm concerned.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,127
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28691 on: November 18, 2023, 01:56:11 pm »
Really surprised there is no Everton verdict show yet.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,583
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28692 on: November 18, 2023, 02:04:29 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on November 17, 2023, 04:23:28 pm
Sorry but when I see what City and Newcastle are doing doesn't seem right, if they get sued chance they fold, them fuckers with the Saudi and Abu Dhabi sponsorship deals, that's real fiddling compared to Everton's incompetence. Maybe old school but they're a community asset no matter how much you hate them

I don't understand why people are getting upset over it to be honest. This is highlighting bad ownership and it's something the footballing authorities should have been doing all along. We know ourselves through the Gillette/Hicks era how owners can take clubs to the brink. The authorities have been far too weak in presiding over cases such as these. Everton with good owners who ran their club with some responsibility could have been in a very different place, but now they are have to accept their punishment. It fairness I think they haven't done badly out of it, it's not as if they are going to go down, and you can argue they probably should have done in the past. It's about accepting responsibility and that should involve all clubs including the likes of City and Chelsea. Anyone who doesn't follow the rules needs to face some sort of punishment otherwise what's the point? You are going to have owners taking crazy risks with clubs so the authorities need to show a bit more steel over it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28693 on: November 18, 2023, 02:04:45 pm »
^ in the Friday show

Liverpool's Lads Scoring Freely & Everton Points Deduction
Gibbo, Kev Walsh, Rob Gutmann & Steve Graves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2akGcu9JkI
Logged

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28694 on: November 18, 2023, 03:54:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 18, 2023, 02:04:29 pm
I don't understand why people are getting upset over it to be honest. This is highlighting bad ownership and it's something the footballing authorities should have been doing all along. We know ourselves through the Gillette/Hicks era how owners can take clubs to the brink. The authorities have been far too weak in presiding over cases such as these. Everton with good owners who ran their club with some responsibility could have been in a very different place, but now they are have to accept their punishment. It fairness I think they haven't done badly out of it, it's not as if they are going to go down, and you can argue they probably should have done in the past. It's about accepting responsibility and that should involve all clubs including the likes of City and Chelsea. Anyone who doesn't follow the rules needs to face some sort of punishment otherwise what's the point? You are going to have owners taking crazy risks with clubs so the authorities need to show a bit more steel over it.


Because Everton are easy targets, no one is getting sued, no government interference or pressure on the Government from oil rich states, no the spineless fuckers go full in on Everton but turn over and get their tummy tickled when it comes to fit and proper tests, when it comes companies coming in with unrealistic sponsorship deals from the countries that everyone knows run City and Newcastle. No problem at all with them being hard if it's consistent but do you really believe they will be as hard when legally threatened by Abu Dhabi?


I know what their fanbase have become, I've lived it, from hitching with Blue mates to each others aways as kids, joining up if there was anyone tasty in town, to the horrible bitter twisted shite they've become, putting on tea parties for the Mancs at The Brick. It had its routes in them falling behind when Sky put cash into game, chronic mismanagement and wallowing in blaming the Redshite for every setback, encouraged by Kendall and Moyes and accepted from everyone at the club from the boardroom down.


Totally fortuitously, because of the bottom three being so shite, they'll still probably survive relegation this season but in their perilous financial state, being sued and relegation could mean no chance at new owners and administration. Forget tribalism for a minute, that would mean one of the most historic clubs future being uncertain and would be toxic for the city.


No, it's shithouse behaviour from the spineless football authorities that fold the minute they get pressure from oil states and politicians but are content to be hard on easy targets. I hate them more than the Blueshite I live with day to day and are a bitter laughing stock when they talk about football.



Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,383
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28695 on: November 18, 2023, 04:13:21 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on November 18, 2023, 03:54:17 pm

No, it's shithouse behaviour from the spineless football authorities that fold the minute they get pressure from oil states and politicians but are content to be hard on easy targets. I hate them more than the Blueshite I live with day to day and are a bitter laughing stock when they talk about football.




If the football authorities were so spineless and bought they would not have charged City with 115 counts in the the first place.

By all means if it turns out to be a whitewash then we react accordingly but people seem to be drawing conclusions that aren't warranted. Everton have been dealt with quickly because it was a simple case and Everton admitted culpability to some degree - and even then it has been delayed from last season when the PL actually wanted the punishment to apply, because the IC said there was no chance they could rule that quickly. And that's for one count of a breach of rules.

Now imagine how long 115 counts and an intransigent City will take.

There's no evidence that Everton were seen as an easy target or "low hanging fruit". Their breach and behaviour was idiotic; moronic. They literally invited investigation and sanction due to the kind of open stupidity that the more crafty and skillful City will not have shown. Theirs will be a much more complex case to investigate, and prosecute.

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,583
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28696 on: November 18, 2023, 04:46:03 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on November 18, 2023, 03:54:17 pm

Because Everton are easy targets, no one is getting sued, no government interference or pressure on the Government from oil rich states, no the spineless fuckers go full in on Everton but turn over and get their tummy tickled when it comes to fit and proper tests, when it comes companies coming in with unrealistic sponsorship deals from the countries that everyone knows run City and Newcastle. No problem at all with them being hard if it's consistent but do you really believe they will be as hard when legally threatened by Abu Dhabi?


I know what their fanbase have become, I've lived it, from hitching with Blue mates to each others aways as kids, joining up if there was anyone tasty in town, to the horrible bitter twisted shite they've become, putting on tea parties for the Mancs at The Brick. It had its routes in them falling behind when Sky put cash into game, chronic mismanagement and wallowing in blaming the Redshite for every setback, encouraged by Kendall and Moyes and accepted from everyone at the club from the boardroom down.


Totally fortuitously, because of the bottom three being so shite, they'll still probably survive relegation this season but in their perilous financial state, being sued and relegation could mean no chance at new owners and administration. Forget tribalism for a minute, that would mean one of the most historic clubs future being uncertain and would be toxic for the city.


No, it's shithouse behaviour from the spineless football authorities that fold the minute they get pressure from oil states and politicians but are content to be hard on easy targets. I hate them more than the Blueshite I live with day to day and are a bitter laughing stock when they talk about football.

There is no guarantee even if the other clubs do sue Everton they will win the case, we are in unchartered waters where that is concerned. There is also doubt as to whether those clubs actually can bring a case against Everton. Yes, it's tragic for the everyday Everton fan who will have to deal with this, but that's always the way with ownerships. We know way too many of the wrong kinds have been allowed to take over clubs and this is something that the authorities need to improve on going forward. But let's remember the Government's influence with the Saudi takeover of Newcastle, they were the ones who forced that takeover through as we know they are all cozy with them politically.

Everton are one of a number of clubs they are looking at. The City case is ongoing but was always going to more complicated and take longer to sort out. All the journalists who have been following the case are saying it's still going on, but City will have the might of their lawyers fighting it every step of the way. I take what happened to Everton as a sign that they are actually getting serious of bringing bad owners to some account. A number of financial experts have already begun to say that once City are held to account they will be facing way more serious punishments that what was handed out to Everton. Instead of assuming the authorities are going soft on City what about waiting and seeing? There is nothing out there which is saying that case is closed.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28697 on: November 18, 2023, 11:06:43 pm »
Trust the FA to do the right thing! Years of experience from Hillsborough to Paris, cautions me otherwise but we all have our opinions and  I concede, no one knows for certain and I could be wrong, but put an organisation that specialises in incompetence, a short term outlook and self interest against Cities, political and financial resources; a teams of competent KC's vs country club buffoons and I can't see the FA winning or growing a backbone.
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,206
  • JFT 97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28698 on: November 18, 2023, 11:18:04 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on November 18, 2023, 11:06:43 pm
Trust the FA to do the right thing! Years of experience from Hillsborough to Paris, cautions me otherwise but we all have our opinions and  I concede, no one knows for certain and I could be wrong, but put an organisation that specialises in incompetence, a short term outlook and self interest against Cities, political and financial resources; a teams of competent KC's vs country club buffoons and I can't see the FA winning or growing a backbone.

It isn't the FA though it is the Premier League.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,583
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28699 on: November 18, 2023, 11:20:14 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on November 18, 2023, 11:06:43 pm
Trust the FA to do the right thing! Years of experience from Hillsborough to Paris, cautions me otherwise but we all have our opinions and  I concede, no one knows for certain and I could be wrong, but put an organisation that specialises in incompetence, a short term outlook and self interest against Cities, political and financial resources; a teams of competent KC's vs country club buffoons and I can't see the FA winning or growing a backbone.

I totally understand the doubts that you have and as you proved with the above common sense tells you to not expect much from any authority in football. On the other hand though the PL have no choice other than to get a lot tougher with any club that breaks the rules. We are standing on the edge of war to all intents and purposes clubs taking other clubs to court, law suits you name it, the shite has got real now. Who knows where football is going to end up of the back of this. Of course, should Everton win the appeal we are suddenly in a completely different place. Who'd have guessed what happens when you invite criminals or states to own football clubs, hey.  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,200
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28700 on: Yesterday at 09:28:20 am »
Had one of those weeks where you dont get five minutes to yourself, so only just listened to the Brentford post-match show. Just wanted to say I could happily listen to Damian K talk about LFC for hours on end. His enthusiasm, eloquence and positivity is the exact opposite of some moaning get on Twitter (not that Id waste any seconds of life on reading that).

Brilliant quote on Tsimikas in the context of him being understudy for one of our best ever left backs whos very rarely injured.you cant have Pele on the bench ;D
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,494
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28701 on: Today at 07:53:16 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 09:28:20 am
Had one of those weeks where you dont get five minutes to yourself, so only just listened to the Brentford post-match show. Just wanted to say I could happily listen to Damian K talk about LFC for hours on end. His enthusiasm, eloquence and positivity is the exact opposite of some moaning get on Twitter (not that Id waste any seconds of life on reading that).

Brilliant quote on Tsimikas in the context of him being understudy for one of our best ever left backs whos very rarely injured.you cant have Pele on the bench ;D

Why not? FSGOUT!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 713 714 715 716 717 [718]   Go Up
« previous next »
 