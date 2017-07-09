« previous next »
Crosby Nick 128

October 19, 2023, 04:02:13 pm
Going to sound incredibly old here but what a nice young man Fuad seems to be.
Kenny's Jacket

October 19, 2023, 04:06:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 19, 2023, 04:02:13 pm
Going to sound incredibly old here but what a nice young man Fuad seems to be.

I concur, seems lovely. Kind of lad you would be happy to see take your sister out
markedasred

October 19, 2023, 04:12:10 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 19, 2023, 02:14:07 pm
Strange post unless Im missing something, and I dont mean a "her" typo
I was just trying to be helpful to the wrap, hence the delete bit, nothing sinister in the slightest.
October 19, 2023, 04:12:54 pm
Quote from: markedasred on October 19, 2023, 04:12:10 pm
I was just trying to be helpful to the wrap, hence the delete bit, nothing sinister in the slightest.

red_Mark1980

October 19, 2023, 04:19:18 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 19, 2023, 04:06:00 pm
I concur, seems lovely. Kind of lad you would be happy to see take your sister out

I mean I'd question what my 53 year old sister is doing with a fella who was seemingly about 7 in Istanbul.  ;)

Agree with the sentiment though, handled the question on sports washing in a incredibly nuanced way
TepidT2O

October 20, 2023, 01:35:14 pm
Surgery

Urgh

See you in the new year lad. Stay off the Greggs
afc tukrish

October 20, 2023, 02:56:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 20, 2023, 01:35:14 pm
Surgery

Urgh

See you in the new year lad. Stay off the Greggs

The doorways are still permissible, though?
decosabute

October 20, 2023, 03:16:42 pm
Quote from: Learpholl on October 11, 2023, 01:41:15 pm
Ken Early on with Neil today, wonderful.

I hadn't been a fan of the last show with Ken, but I thought this one was far better. Good listen.
Fitzy.

October 28, 2023, 08:26:14 am
Listening to various podcasts, I consume a good deal of football content on platforms like Football Weekly, Totally Football and I can often enjoy their output and perspectives. However, their coverage can be a bit broad brush at times with some discussion feeling pretty cosmetic about certain matches or clubs. By comparison, The Friday Show - nearing 2hrs - is a root and branch analysis of the weekends games. Nothing given short shrift and folk with genuine passion and insight offered a platform to give a sounding on their club. Plus, the likes of Neil and Mo appear so well-briefed on all aspects of the league. Its an education if you can find the time to listen through.
John C

October 28, 2023, 10:11:52 am
Nice tribute to Bill Kenwright from Dan.
77kop05

October 28, 2023, 09:45:29 pm
Did something go wonky with this weeks Friday show? Got the City side of the manc derby discussion but no United ?
Fitzy.

October 28, 2023, 09:58:56 pm
Quote from: 77kop05 on October 28, 2023, 09:45:29 pm
Did something go wonky with this weeks Friday show? Got the City side of the manc derby discussion but no United ?
As with the Premier League and the PGMOL, The Anfield Wrap are in the pockets of Abu Dhabi




red_Mark1980

October 29, 2023, 08:04:05 am
Quote from: 77kop05 on October 28, 2023, 09:45:29 pm
Did something go wonky with this weeks Friday show? Got the City side of the manc derby discussion but no United ?

Didn't they have Tezza on (apologies if I've absolutely butchered the spelling) could have sworn I heard him.

Will agree with fitzy on the Friday show. As someone who can't (and doesn't want to) watch all the football, I'm glad Mo and Atko do that for me and for the vast majority of contributors from other clubs, they mostly sound like the sort of away fans you could have a pint with
GreatEx

October 29, 2023, 11:34:02 pm
I must admit that for a few weeks I was a bit down on the Friday show because I'm not really arsed about other clubs and found it a bit tedious listening to a 15-minute analysis from an Arsenal (for example) fan talking about their hopes and expectations, but this week I had stuff-all else to listen to on the podcast so I listened to the whole thing and quite enjoyed it. Definitely agree that it's more interesting than Totally Football / Football Weekly (neither of which I listen to after growing weary of their Klopp pile-ons) with their "yep, Man City are really really good and I expect they'll win!" insights. Let's face it, previewing sporting events is a fairly shallow and meaningless exercise, and one I've been drifting away from recently on all fronts, so if I'm going to listen to one, I'd rather hear the insights about which players are in/out of form or favour at these other clubs, what formation tweaks the manager has tried recently, which youth players are knocking on the door and so forth. As the season progresses, I'm starting to get more out of the program.
Dench57

October 29, 2023, 11:43:10 pm
Definitely my favourite show of the week. Still skipping through Dave Mooney's segment.
GreatEx

October 30, 2023, 12:26:39 am
Yeah, Mooney seems like an OK bloke but he comes across as a bit smug, but that's probably hard to avoid when supporting an entity like Abu Dhabi, not really his fault. My only gripe with him is referring to his club as "they"... I know a couple of people who do this because they think it makes them look more mature or rational or whatever, but it's fuckin' footy mate, get over yourself.
Crosby Nick 128

November 3, 2023, 07:26:32 pm
The Geordie guy they have in regularly sounds like when they put an informant on the news and have to distort their voice to protect their identity. The Barry White of Newcastle.
Crosby Nick 128

November 6, 2023, 08:56:26 am
Very funny AFQ from last Friday. Georges trademark one liners and Timo just has funny bones. Didnt catch what he said about Liberty X and though!
red_Mark1980

November 6, 2023, 12:53:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November  6, 2023, 08:56:26 am
Very funny AFQ from last Friday. Georges trademark one liners and Timo just has funny bones. Didnt catch what he said about Liberty X and though!

Timo just said "and Michelle out of liberty X with her leather shorts on"

Crosby Nick 128

November 6, 2023, 02:39:48 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November  6, 2023, 12:53:10 pm
Timo just said "and Michelle out of liberty X with her leather shorts on"



Thank you. Going deaf here!
Fitzy.

November 6, 2023, 06:46:12 pm
 Really good free show this week. Enjoyed the discussion, which I think was fair.

I suspect the off-mic bit at the very end wasnt for broadcast. All Ill say is, everyone was great on the show and held their own and no need to doubt yourself.

 :thumbup :thumbup
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Today at 12:14:17 pm
What time to the weekend shows come out on a Friday after the European games?

Hoping to head out for a walk soon and would love a Friday show to listen to! Can see the Midweek Extra is out atm. Would imagine they probably record part of the Friday show on a Friday morning maybe? Think that's how it worked last week.
Jookie

Today at 12:52:45 pm
The Neil and Rory Smith piece on refs was excellent and thought provoking.

In terms of TAW, Rory is one of only a few contributors that thinks about the game as uniquely and thought provoking as Neil. Others contributors bring other things but not many have the footballing intellect and original analysis around Liverpool and football in general that Neil does. Makes you think rather than something you just nod your head and agree with when he speaks.
Kenny's Jacket

Today at 01:34:45 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:52:45 pm
The Neil and Rory Smith piece on refs was excellent and thought provoking.

In terms of TAW, Rory is one of only a few contributors that thinks about the game as uniquely and thought provoking as Neil. Others contributors bring other things but not many have the footballing intellect and original analysis around Liverpool and football in general that Neil does. Makes you think rather than something you just nod your head and agree with when he speaks.

Apart from his terrible analysis of City and their 'dealings' he is a very good listen. They are a good duo
decosabute

Today at 01:54:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:34:45 pm
Apart from his terrible analysis of City and their 'dealings' he is a very good listen. They are a good duo

Agree on all that. This was a much more enjoyable chat than some other times when I wasn't crazy about Rory Smith's contributions. Both he and Neil made a lot of good points around the officiating. Particularly liked the idea of scaling VAR down for a few months as a trial. It'll never happen probably, but a good suggestion and a good show nevertheless.
craiglfc7

Today at 02:36:52 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:14:17 pm
What time to the weekend shows come out on a Friday after the European games?

Hoping to head out for a walk soon and would love a Friday show to listen to! Can see the Midweek Extra is out atm. Would imagine they probably record part of the Friday show on a Friday morning maybe? Think that's how it worked last week.

Friday show out now. Pre match warm up in an hour!
