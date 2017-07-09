I must admit that for a few weeks I was a bit down on the Friday show because I'm not really arsed about other clubs and found it a bit tedious listening to a 15-minute analysis from an Arsenal (for example) fan talking about their hopes and expectations, but this week I had stuff-all else to listen to on the podcast so I listened to the whole thing and quite enjoyed it. Definitely agree that it's more interesting than Totally Football / Football Weekly (neither of which I listen to after growing weary of their Klopp pile-ons) with their "yep, Man City are really really good and I expect they'll win!" insights. Let's face it, previewing sporting events is a fairly shallow and meaningless exercise, and one I've been drifting away from recently on all fronts, so if I'm going to listen to one, I'd rather hear the insights about which players are in/out of form or favour at these other clubs, what formation tweaks the manager has tried recently, which youth players are knocking on the door and so forth. As the season progresses, I'm starting to get more out of the program.