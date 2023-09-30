No concerns were voiced before or after legally and it came up on Weekend. At 11am people said whatever they wanted to say.



Was coming on here anyway to say that I thought the Weekend dealt with it extremely well too, and definitely didn't shy away from the subject. Well done to all involved.Not that anyone was saying anything massively incorrect, but one small point on the conflict of interest part - Dubai isn't some completely separate place to Abu Dhabi. They're both part of UAE and share the same league, which, incidentally is sponsored by Abu Dhabi oil. The ruler of Dubai is Sheikh Mohamed, who is also the prime minister of UAE. Sheikh Mohamed's kid brother is Sheikh Mansour, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and owner of Man City. Like I said, not that anyone was being stupid on the show (and it was a really good listen), but I just think it's important to say that reffing in UAE - anywhere in UAE - means you're effectively being paid by the same family who own Man City. That is, to me, a massive conflict of interest, and a clear connection to owners of the club who see us as their biggest rivals. It's not a tenuous connection, it's a clear one.