

...Football is entertainment so its ripe for soft power exploitation by despotic regimes with malign intent...







... people dont tune into their footy programmes to be lectured about grim geopolitical realities. It would kill viewership...







...TAW - amongst some select others - are engaging with the elephant in the room...





That's what despotic regimes are banking on, and what must be countered - however briefly - at every opportunity.You are right, lecturing would. But that is a strawman. Its hard to believe that highlighting continuing unfairness would hurt listenership/viewership. Who knows, it might help it.Are they really though? Especially if you were a non-subscriber? In the week leading up to the Newcastle game, would you be left with the impression that one of Liverpool's leading fan-media outlets was engaging with the topic of financial doping and sportswashing? Honestly?I don't believe that any show needs to start with a ten minute explanation of sportswashing or to say every five minutes that City, Newcastle, Chelsea etc. are cheats and/or sportswashers. Again, that is a strawman. At the same time, I don't think mentioning (not explaining or lecturing) financial doping and sportswashing is a waste of time or simply restating the obvious, even for those supporters who are up to date on the facts.Financial doping and sportswashing are so poisonous, especially the latter, that it is important to name it, briefly, but often, and especially when discussing certain clubs. And absolutely when we are playing them. Even then, it doesn't have to be thirty minutes of calling them cheats - that would be boring and wouldn't move the issue on.There aren't many ways open to supporters and supporter-media to fight financial doping and sportswashing. Powerlessness and apathy can destroy the supporter's experience and joy. You can only do what you can do. You can only resist the feeling of inevitability or actual inevitability of City and Newcastle by naming financial doping and sportswashing when they are being discussed. As well as dedicated shows.It is similar - though not equivalent to - racism, sexism, homophobia etc.. You don't and shouldn't say "people know the facts; it's boring; a waste of time; it's restating the obvious; it's a hobby horse; it's lecturing; it's talking down to people; it kills the fun" - no, every time there is an instance, you call it out. No right-minded person should or would criticize you. There is no fear of having to explain yourself to anonymous people on the internet. And everytime we talk about certain clubs, whether they are playing us or another side, that is an instance of financial doping and/or sportswashing. Everyone should say so. Or we just let them roll over us.