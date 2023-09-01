« previous next »
The Anfield Wrap

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 1, 2023, 12:05:42 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on September  1, 2023, 06:46:55 am

...Football is entertainment so its ripe for soft power exploitation by despotic regimes with malign intent...


That's what despotic regimes are banking on, and what must be countered - however briefly - at every opportunity.

Quote from: Fitzy. on September  1, 2023, 06:46:55 am

... people dont tune into their footy programmes to be lectured about grim geopolitical realities. It would kill viewership...


You are right, lecturing would. But that is a strawman. Its hard to believe that highlighting continuing unfairness would hurt listenership/viewership. Who knows, it might help it.

Quote from: Fitzy. on September  1, 2023, 06:46:55 am

...TAW - amongst some select others - are engaging with the elephant in the room... 


Are they really though? Especially if you were a non-subscriber? In the week leading up to the Newcastle game, would you be left with the impression that one of Liverpool's leading fan-media outlets was engaging with the topic of financial doping and sportswashing? Honestly?

I don't believe that any show needs to start with a ten minute explanation of sportswashing or to say every five minutes that City, Newcastle, Chelsea etc. are cheats and/or sportswashers. Again, that is a strawman.  At the same time, I don't think mentioning (not explaining or lecturing) financial doping and sportswashing is a waste of time or simply restating the obvious, even for those supporters who are up to date on the facts.

Financial doping and sportswashing are so poisonous, especially the latter, that it is important to name it, briefly, but often, and especially when discussing certain clubs. And absolutely when we are playing them. Even then, it doesn't have to be thirty minutes of calling them cheats - that would be boring and wouldn't move the issue on.

There aren't many ways open to supporters and supporter-media to fight financial doping and sportswashing. Powerlessness and apathy can destroy the supporter's experience and joy. You can only do what you can do. You can only resist the feeling of inevitability or actual inevitability of City and Newcastle by naming financial doping and sportswashing when they are being discussed. As well as dedicated shows.

It is similar - though not equivalent to - racism, sexism, homophobia etc.. You don't and shouldn't say "people know the facts; it's boring; a waste of time; it's restating the obvious; it's a hobby horse; it's lecturing; it's talking down to people; it kills the fun" - no, every time there is an instance, you call it out. No right-minded person should or would criticize you. There is no fear of having to explain yourself to anonymous people on the internet. And everytime we talk about certain clubs, whether they are playing us or another side, that is an instance of financial doping and/or sportswashing. Everyone should say so. Or we just let them roll over us.       
Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 1, 2023, 12:18:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  1, 2023, 11:35:54 am
Madness. Are people annoyed about the actual scores? Or that his comments arent serious enough?

Easy to say when youre not on the end of it but hope Johnno knows most love his ratings and if possible ignore the (hopefully) small number of moans and complaints.

Same for the other stuff too Neil - the Ken Early stuff was a good listen and as others have said. Annoyed the Jon Liew one a lot too and Rory is normally always good value too. Definitely worth doing those shows. I wouldnt worry about whether you landed them or not based on a few isolated comments on here or elsewhere.

Enjoy the break!

Came on to post about the Neil and Ken chat. I loved it. I also love Jonno and his ranting rating ravings, fantastic stuff. Keep on rocking on...
Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 3, 2023, 06:59:02 am
Quote from: Big Bamber on September  1, 2023, 12:05:42 pm
That's what despotic regimes are banking on, and what must be countered - however briefly - at every opportunity.

You are right, lecturing would. But that is a strawman. Its hard to believe that highlighting continuing unfairness would hurt listenership/viewership. Who knows, it might help it.

Are they really though? Especially if you were a non-subscriber? In the week leading up to the Newcastle game, would you be left with the impression that one of Liverpool's leading fan-media outlets was engaging with the topic of financial doping and sportswashing? Honestly?

I don't believe that any show needs to start with a ten minute explanation of sportswashing or to say every five minutes that City, Newcastle, Chelsea etc. are cheats and/or sportswashers. Again, that is a strawman.  At the same time, I don't think mentioning (not explaining or lecturing) financial doping and sportswashing is a waste of time or simply restating the obvious, even for those supporters who are up to date on the facts.

Financial doping and sportswashing are so poisonous, especially the latter, that it is important to name it, briefly, but often, and especially when discussing certain clubs. And absolutely when we are playing them. Even then, it doesn't have to be thirty minutes of calling them cheats - that would be boring and wouldn't move the issue on.

There aren't many ways open to supporters and supporter-media to fight financial doping and sportswashing. Powerlessness and apathy can destroy the supporter's experience and joy. You can only do what you can do. You can only resist the feeling of inevitability or actual inevitability of City and Newcastle by naming financial doping and sportswashing when they are being discussed. As well as dedicated shows.

It is similar - though not equivalent to - racism, sexism, homophobia etc.. You don't and shouldn't say "people know the facts; it's boring; a waste of time; it's restating the obvious; it's a hobby horse; it's lecturing; it's talking down to people; it kills the fun" - no, every time there is an instance, you call it out. No right-minded person should or would criticize you. There is no fear of having to explain yourself to anonymous people on the internet. And everytime we talk about certain clubs, whether they are playing us or another side, that is an instance of financial doping and/or sportswashing. Everyone should say so. Or we just let them roll over us.       
Im not sure youve disagreed with me here but have somehow construed my post to be in defence of the coverage state owned clubs get.

The bits you quoted arent me defending sportswashing. Im pointing out that broader media disengages with the topic as its not what people want with their cornflakes. Thats not good but I think its true.

I also think TAW have spent time discussing Newcastle and City. Certainly more than most. The Guardian football pod has spent time discussing it, to their credit.

Heck, Neil just wrote a pretty lengthy post explaining TAWs position.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28563 on: Yesterday at 05:04:09 am »
Great pink. Love it when we win.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28564 on: Yesterday at 08:08:48 pm »
Really good review show today.

Firstly, well done to Sean, I think hes nailed how to say Szoboszlai at last ;D

He made a very good point too, our issue was playing shite away from home last seldom, and until weve done that this season, we shouldnt assume that weve got over last seasons jitters.

Away at wolves is therefore a real test.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28565 on: Today at 06:58:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:08:48 pm
Really good review show today.

Firstly, well done to Sean, I think hes nailed how to say Szoboszlai at last ;D

He made a very good point too, our issue was playing shite away from home last seldom, and until weve done that this season, we shouldnt assume that weve got over last seasons jitters.

Away at wolves is therefore a real test.
I guess we dont know until we start winning regularly away from home, but I think our issue last season was about our inability to control football matches for extended periods - particularly playing away. This is why weve seen so much business being done in the midfield. Youd imagine the current midfield is better suited to control football matches.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28566 on: Today at 07:00:49 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:58:53 am
I guess we dont know until we start winning regularly away from home, but I think our issue last season was about our inability to control football matches for extended periods - particularly playing away. This is why weve seen so much business being done in the midfield. Youd imagine the current midfield is better suited to control football matches.
Yeah, youd hope so.  We should know over the next few matches
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28567 on: Today at 07:11:29 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:58:53 am
I guess we dont know until we start winning regularly away from home, but I think our issue last season was about our inability to control football matches for extended periods - particularly playing away. This is why weve seen so much business being done in the midfield. Youd imagine the current midfield is better suited to control football matches.

A fit Thiago will help massively.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28568 on: Today at 07:51:13 pm »
Hello 👋🏼 Hope nobody minds me hijacking this thread but it is for a good cause. Im doing the Kip On The Kop on Saturday to raise money for the homeless and vulnerable in Liverpool.

If you can spare a few quid that would be brilliant. You can sponsor me here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/gareth-roberts-1692225875694?newPage=true

Hope everyone is good. Nice one, and up The Reds x
