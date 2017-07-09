« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 707 708 709 710 711 [712]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3072070 times)

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,516
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28440 on: August 11, 2023, 04:51:40 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on August 11, 2023, 12:39:41 pm
Might want to hold back on the planned day of Caicedo shows  :D

Wonder if they've had to scrap a load of content produced this morning at TAW Towers
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28441 on: August 11, 2023, 07:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on August 11, 2023, 04:51:40 pm
Wonder if they've had to scrap a load of content produced this morning at TAW Towers

🙃
Logged

Offline craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28442 on: August 11, 2023, 08:08:24 pm »
NEW this season...The Friday Night is FREE on Youtube - watch on your smart TVs as we try to unpack today's events plus look ahead of Chelsea. We're able to release it for free because ERDINGER are supporting it. They are brilliant, and it means we get to release what we think is a brilliant series for free all season. Watch it, share it, support us - nice one ✊

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGPiE7DIgoY
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28443 on: August 11, 2023, 08:24:57 pm »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on August 11, 2023, 08:08:24 pm
NEW this season...The Friday Night is FREE on Youtube - watch on your smart TVs as we try to unpack today's events plus look ahead of Chelsea. We're able to release it for free because ERDINGER
Can he play as a 6 in midfield?

Nice one, will give it a watch :thumbup
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28444 on: August 12, 2023, 03:13:21 am »
Nice one Craig
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28445 on: August 13, 2023, 04:39:21 am »
Would love to hear the canned stuff.  Bet it contains some laughs and giddyness  on are "new" signing and impending title win!
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28446 on: August 14, 2023, 02:11:57 am »
Its a lovely match review on Neils email if you get that.
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28447 on: August 14, 2023, 05:59:10 pm »
I'm loving hearing the discussion in the post match show about away results against the big teams.  Draws are always good.  Sounds like the alternative premier league table principles to me  ;D
Logged

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28448 on: August 14, 2023, 06:47:29 pm »
Quote from: kavah on August 14, 2023, 02:11:57 am
Its a lovely match review on Neils email if you get that.


Thought it was exceptional and really nailed the real beauty of going to the match and just fucking enjoying it for what it is.......



HEY now, little speedyhead.

The game changes but players adapt.

Today it was remarkable the level of players passing forward or final-third, sideways 30 yarders. There were so many genuinely excellent line-breaking passes from both teams it was breathtaking. The quality was mind-boggling.

It was also anxiety inducing. How can they? Do we need to be better? Is the shape right? Across the course of this campaign every one will have to have a plan for Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling. But everyone needs a plan for Mo Salah and for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Everyone needs a plan for Luis Diaz.

I loved the opening goal. I need to warn you that these words will be as soppy as ever. If you want calm analysis you should go elsewhere. I loved the opening goal. It is end to end stuff - a counter attack without a proper attack to have countered. Liverpool are excellent in every phase and there is so little that Chelsea can do about it.

This is an important point - Chelsea are just at the mercy of Liverpool's brilliance from the split second Alexis Mac Allister gets it if not before. What do we think about that? Because while we should praise our players we need to remember this will, from time to time, happen to them.

Chelsea are amongst the most expensively assembled outfits on the planet. They pay wages that place them top 12 on the planet. They have one of the best managers. But they were at Liverpool's whim. On more than one occasion.

And then, from time to time, Liverpool were at theirs. Because they have exceptional players who are well coached. We play in a super league. Yesterday Aston Villa, coached by one of the world's best managers, shipped five at St James's Park. The reality of where we are is that we have eight games a season away from our own grounds that will be absolute battles. Eight minimum. But definitely eight.

I loved it. The game changes but players adapt, but we need to adapt too. We need to revel in the battle, enjoy the uncertainty. If we can do so well on and off the pitch it will help us in the end. It was football at the ragged edge.

First half, we are the dominant force until we have hard lines with the offside around the second and Chelsea grow in different confidences. The goal makes them 10ft tall, but it is both fortunate and rubbish.

Second half, we are the better side for 10 minutes and should be awarded a penalty. I think Taylor referees the game well. But he can't see the handball. The issue with what the monitor has theatrically become is they can't just show him it. But he should see it, no blame attached and then decide. It is, for all the world, a penalty. Harvey Elliott has a claim for one late on too.

But Chelsea are by far the better side from 55 to 70 and they turn the screw very well bar the last bit, the penalty area bit. Ibou Konate and Virg van Dijk both play ever so well and it will be missed because your heart wouldn't stop pounding. Trent Alexander-Arnold was excellent on the cover. Andy Robertson from nowhere is the game's defining player from 70 to 85 and Liverpool look likelier. They look better again.

I can't be bothered hating opposition footballers any more. The game changes but players adapt. Conor Gallagher grew into an incredibly difficult game for him. Thiago Silva is a man worth following into the very mouth of hell. Ben Chilwell was ever so good.

But Dominik Szoboszlai will do for me. He was indefatigable. Mac Allister tired but then was playing two positions. When Darwin Nunez's hairband went akimbo, I was convinced the winner would be his.

I am glad Mauricio Pochettino is back, glad he has his footballers primed for a big year. Maybe I am old, but hey now little speedyhead. The job getting harder suits us, suits you and me too. I want sides capable of doing one another. I want to build a season.

It's a good point. It always would be a good point. It was an emotional maelstrom, it was highs and lows, it was just the first step. All of this is coming your way.

We can win this league, you know. We have Luis Diaz looking like a glorious backpost demon. We have Mo Salah. We have Curt Jones and we have the best goalkeeper the game has ever seen. We have the best one.

I hope we end with a season to love, to hold one another. I have missed you and missed feeling like this and missed that bit of my brain that unloads and expands when they play on the grass and it matters. Me, my thoughts are flower strewn, with ocean storm, bayberry moon.

Strength and courage overrides. The privileged and weary eyes. All of this is coming our way. I promise. The game changes but players adapt. I've missed you and I've missed this, and it is soppy nonsense but it is ours.

I want to gaze on it all like a newborn. I want my breath taken. This year, give me the thrillers and give me the thrills. We have the best goalkeeper and the best forwards. The rest we need to sort, yes.

It's a solid point. The game changes but players adapt. We have some of the best ones. We are in for the best time. But we won't win every week.

You know that, right?

Into these.

Neil
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28449 on: August 14, 2023, 07:03:21 pm »
Always good to see positivity and enthusiasm so top marks for that.

I won't deny that I, conversely had some a rare (for me) moments of disillusionment after we seemed to lose all control after Mo's disallowed goal. But I'd rather the positive takes are what are remembered, so everyone should listen to that guy instead.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,743
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28450 on: August 14, 2023, 08:37:05 pm »
Whats up with REM lyrics?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,957
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28451 on: August 14, 2023, 08:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on August 14, 2023, 08:37:05 pm
Whats up with REM lyrics?

they go out to the one I left behind...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,927
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28452 on: August 14, 2023, 08:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on August 14, 2023, 08:37:05 pm
Whats up with REM lyrics?

Someone can't Stand them?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28453 on: August 14, 2023, 09:34:36 pm »
I love the Gutter, and I know everyone is wondering what the fuck is going on right now. But I think that care should be taken with basing much of a catastrophe show on the word of a lone journalist (Steinberg, who seems to be very much a Boehly mouthpiece right now) saying we've bid £60m for Lavia. Chelsea aren't just spending in a crazy way - it also shouldn't be underestimated how far they'd go to put a PR hit on Liverpool, and act like we've been "snubbed" again. To be fair, it was mentioned how none of the Liverpool patch had backed it up, and I'm in no way leaping to our club's defence (we've behaved like dopes in our own way). But I just don't like seeing what I consider to be rival club PR to form too much of the backdrop of how we discuss transfers and the general mood around that. Remember we're playing against a (yet another) very dirty opponent.

Having said all that, Neil Atkinson was dead right that the club should be doing more to call shit out and demand proper regulation in a game that's going increasingly berserk. We act way too often like we're too noble and above it.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,426
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28454 on: August 14, 2023, 10:03:34 pm »
Thought Gibbos tweet a couple of weeks back was perfect and I think sums up a lot of the fanbase. Something like glass being half full but the glass is shaky as fuck.

Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,014
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28455 on: August 15, 2023, 10:07:38 am »
Big up to Sean Rodgers for the most different pronunciation of Dons surname in one show ;D


Quite the effort ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,743
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28456 on: August 15, 2023, 10:26:10 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 15, 2023, 10:07:38 am
Big up to Sean Rodgers for the most different pronunciation of Dons surname in one show ;D


Quite the effort ;D

I'll have to listen to that.
Neil would often manage a dozen different ones in a single show. ;D
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28457 on: August 15, 2023, 12:38:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 15, 2023, 10:07:38 am
Big up to Sean Rodgers for the most different pronunciation of Dons surname in one show ;D


Quite the effort ;D

Choo-ah-meka was my personal favourite on yesterday's  ;D
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,390
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28458 on: August 18, 2023, 10:05:54 am »
Pre-Match Warmup just uploaded seems to be Bournemouth from last year.
Logged

Offline Don Vito Corleone

  • I want you all to call me Loretta
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
  • They talk when they should be listening
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28459 on: August 18, 2023, 10:22:14 am »
Quote from: .adam on August 18, 2023, 10:05:54 am
Pre-Match Warmup just uploaded seems to be Bournemouth from last year.

Sorted this, app will update in 10 minutes
Logged
"I never wanted this for you. I work my whole life--I don't apologize--to take care of my family, and I refused to be a fool, dancing on the string held by all those bigshots. I don't apologize--that's my life--but I thought that, that when it was your time, that you would be the one to hold the string."

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,390
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28460 on: August 18, 2023, 10:22:40 am »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on August 18, 2023, 10:22:14 am
Sorted this, app will update in 10 minutes

Cheers.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,150
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28461 on: August 18, 2023, 10:23:15 am »
Quote from: .adam on August 18, 2023, 10:05:54 am
Pre-Match Warmup just uploaded seems to be Bournemouth from last year.

Are you saying Firminos not going to be starting this one?
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,027
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28462 on: August 18, 2023, 10:24:54 am »
Quote from: .adam on August 18, 2023, 10:05:54 am
Pre-Match Warmup just uploaded seems to be Bournemouth from last year.

I was a few minutes in before I realised this. 😂
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,234
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28463 on: August 18, 2023, 10:33:37 am »
Quote from: .adam on August 18, 2023, 10:05:54 am
Pre-Match Warmup just uploaded seems to be Bournemouth from last year.
Might seem a bit OTT, but I can see us winning this 9-0.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,595
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28464 on: August 18, 2023, 11:10:24 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on August 18, 2023, 10:33:37 am
Might seem a bit OTT, but I can see us winning this 9-0.

Me too. Might triple captain Salah in my fantasy footy as he's bound to get loads of goals and assists.
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • Cheers like
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28465 on: August 18, 2023, 01:07:32 pm »
Great content with Rory as always. A further point  on my mind on the stuff around Boehly's backers at some stage wanting their money back.

I personally believe the evidence pointing to a club sale as an exit strategy to make a profit is weak. The notion itself of growing an asset value is sound, but the evidence for purchasing/selling football clubs and apparent appetite is somewhat lacking. You only have to see the troubles both Man UTD and FSG potential sales have gone through ( different issues). And certainly such big deals are not simplistic. While Chelsea is a concrete example the circumstances are really an outlier. These are large "assets", ( I am extremely sorry to use that word, theirs not mine) but by no means any larger than others across the world of investment that are traded with more regularity.

We have little evidence to say there is appetite to pay 4 or even 8bn for a football club.  You have to look at AC Milan to see a sale above 1bn in recent years. I'm ignoring inflationary calculations such as MU's 800m and choosing an arbitrary window of 2010, when FSG came in, as it's a Liverpool forum.

I think this basically points to, two options, and probably a combination of both. Billionaires will always want to own clubs, but while the transfer market runs away with itself the only other realistic options on a financial return are a super league or individual sale of broadcast rights. Both of which would destroy the smaller clubs enormously.

To bring it back to Liverpool, this worries me for the next steps of a sale as I think the more proactive nature of the owners selling the club has shifted and changed the daily operations for the worse. We've seen this already in the past 10 months. The limbo aspect concerns me more than anything as I think it's acting as an anchor to meeting our potential. But as outlined above, it seems an unlikely option, or difficult prospect at least.

Anyway, as Neil always says, I don't want a bloody banner or chants of the owners. Thanks reading my rant if anyone did.

Spectacular midnight caller as always!
« Last Edit: August 18, 2023, 01:13:05 pm by Sonofthewind »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,014
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28466 on: August 18, 2023, 02:50:00 pm »
The number and speed at which they got content out on Endo is genuinely incredible

A credit to the city!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28467 on: August 18, 2023, 04:52:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 18, 2023, 02:50:00 pm
The number and speed at which they got content out on Endo is genuinely incredible

A credit to the city!
I heard it as just all the prepared and recorded Caicedo stuff with a bit of audio Tippex ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,630
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28468 on: August 18, 2023, 07:20:54 pm »
Dan Morgan's email today is a fucking belter.

Superb perspective and writing.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28469 on: August 20, 2023, 01:46:12 pm »
Great to hear from Kav about the safe standing area.
Logged

Offline Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28470 on: Yesterday at 02:32:47 pm »
No new episodes since the post match show or is there an error on my end? Needless to say, its been an extra hard day at work without the usual content.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,027
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28471 on: Yesterday at 02:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 02:32:47 pm
No new episodes since the post match show or is there an error on my end? Needless to say, its been an extra hard day at work without the usual content.

My feed is the same and on the app.
Logged

Offline craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28472 on: Yesterday at 04:49:58 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:37:11 pm
My feed is the same and on the app.

Which feed? Can you check now mate?
Logged

Offline Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28473 on: Yesterday at 04:58:57 pm »
Three new episodes here (free podcast, the review and the bulletin). Fantastic!
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,027
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28474 on: Yesterday at 04:59:15 pm »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on Yesterday at 04:49:58 pm
Which feed? Can you check now mate?

I use BeyondPod.

Free show came through at 2:49, Review at 4pm and the bulletin at 4:23 👍
Logged

Offline tax_man

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28475 on: Today at 02:06:17 am »
Bulletin is a great great idea. Personally became over-reliant on Twitter for Liverpool news over the years and the place is a cesspit, but a magnetic cesspit. Reckon the Bulletin will de-magnetise it for me. Great news
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,458
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28476 on: Today at 02:46:05 am »
Bulletin is a sound idea but Talking Reds was better - appreciate that was mainly Robbo's thing though.
Logged
:D
Pages: 1 ... 707 708 709 710 711 [712]   Go Up
« previous next »
 