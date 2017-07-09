« previous next »
Online Dench57

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28440 on: August 11, 2023, 04:51:40 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on August 11, 2023, 12:39:41 pm
Might want to hold back on the planned day of Caicedo shows  :D

Wonder if they've had to scrap a load of content produced this morning at TAW Towers
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline craiglfc7

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28441 on: August 11, 2023, 07:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on August 11, 2023, 04:51:40 pm
Wonder if they've had to scrap a load of content produced this morning at TAW Towers

🙃
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28442 on: August 11, 2023, 08:08:24 pm »
NEW this season...The Friday Night is FREE on Youtube - watch on your smart TVs as we try to unpack today's events plus look ahead of Chelsea. We're able to release it for free because ERDINGER are supporting it. They are brilliant, and it means we get to release what we think is a brilliant series for free all season. Watch it, share it, support us - nice one ✊

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGPiE7DIgoY
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28443 on: August 11, 2023, 08:24:57 pm »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on August 11, 2023, 08:08:24 pm
NEW this season...The Friday Night is FREE on Youtube - watch on your smart TVs as we try to unpack today's events plus look ahead of Chelsea. We're able to release it for free because ERDINGER
Can he play as a 6 in midfield?

Nice one, will give it a watch :thumbup
Offline kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28444 on: August 12, 2023, 03:13:21 am »
Nice one Craig
Offline 77kop05

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28445 on: August 13, 2023, 04:39:21 am »
Would love to hear the canned stuff.  Bet it contains some laughs and giddyness  on are "new" signing and impending title win!
Offline kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28446 on: August 14, 2023, 02:11:57 am »
Its a lovely match review on Neils email if you get that.
Offline Prof

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28447 on: August 14, 2023, 05:59:10 pm »
I'm loving hearing the discussion in the post match show about away results against the big teams.  Draws are always good.  Sounds like the alternative premier league table principles to me  ;D
Offline nozza

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28448 on: August 14, 2023, 06:47:29 pm »
Quote from: kavah on August 14, 2023, 02:11:57 am
Its a lovely match review on Neils email if you get that.


Thought it was exceptional and really nailed the real beauty of going to the match and just fucking enjoying it for what it is.......



HEY now, little speedyhead.

The game changes but players adapt.

Today it was remarkable the level of players passing forward or final-third, sideways 30 yarders. There were so many genuinely excellent line-breaking passes from both teams it was breathtaking. The quality was mind-boggling.

It was also anxiety inducing. How can they? Do we need to be better? Is the shape right? Across the course of this campaign every one will have to have a plan for Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling. But everyone needs a plan for Mo Salah and for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Everyone needs a plan for Luis Diaz.

I loved the opening goal. I need to warn you that these words will be as soppy as ever. If you want calm analysis you should go elsewhere. I loved the opening goal. It is end to end stuff - a counter attack without a proper attack to have countered. Liverpool are excellent in every phase and there is so little that Chelsea can do about it.

This is an important point - Chelsea are just at the mercy of Liverpool's brilliance from the split second Alexis Mac Allister gets it if not before. What do we think about that? Because while we should praise our players we need to remember this will, from time to time, happen to them.

Chelsea are amongst the most expensively assembled outfits on the planet. They pay wages that place them top 12 on the planet. They have one of the best managers. But they were at Liverpool's whim. On more than one occasion.

And then, from time to time, Liverpool were at theirs. Because they have exceptional players who are well coached. We play in a super league. Yesterday Aston Villa, coached by one of the world's best managers, shipped five at St James's Park. The reality of where we are is that we have eight games a season away from our own grounds that will be absolute battles. Eight minimum. But definitely eight.

I loved it. The game changes but players adapt, but we need to adapt too. We need to revel in the battle, enjoy the uncertainty. If we can do so well on and off the pitch it will help us in the end. It was football at the ragged edge.

First half, we are the dominant force until we have hard lines with the offside around the second and Chelsea grow in different confidences. The goal makes them 10ft tall, but it is both fortunate and rubbish.

Second half, we are the better side for 10 minutes and should be awarded a penalty. I think Taylor referees the game well. But he can't see the handball. The issue with what the monitor has theatrically become is they can't just show him it. But he should see it, no blame attached and then decide. It is, for all the world, a penalty. Harvey Elliott has a claim for one late on too.

But Chelsea are by far the better side from 55 to 70 and they turn the screw very well bar the last bit, the penalty area bit. Ibou Konate and Virg van Dijk both play ever so well and it will be missed because your heart wouldn't stop pounding. Trent Alexander-Arnold was excellent on the cover. Andy Robertson from nowhere is the game's defining player from 70 to 85 and Liverpool look likelier. They look better again.

I can't be bothered hating opposition footballers any more. The game changes but players adapt. Conor Gallagher grew into an incredibly difficult game for him. Thiago Silva is a man worth following into the very mouth of hell. Ben Chilwell was ever so good.

But Dominik Szoboszlai will do for me. He was indefatigable. Mac Allister tired but then was playing two positions. When Darwin Nunez's hairband went akimbo, I was convinced the winner would be his.

I am glad Mauricio Pochettino is back, glad he has his footballers primed for a big year. Maybe I am old, but hey now little speedyhead. The job getting harder suits us, suits you and me too. I want sides capable of doing one another. I want to build a season.

It's a good point. It always would be a good point. It was an emotional maelstrom, it was highs and lows, it was just the first step. All of this is coming your way.

We can win this league, you know. We have Luis Diaz looking like a glorious backpost demon. We have Mo Salah. We have Curt Jones and we have the best goalkeeper the game has ever seen. We have the best one.

I hope we end with a season to love, to hold one another. I have missed you and missed feeling like this and missed that bit of my brain that unloads and expands when they play on the grass and it matters. Me, my thoughts are flower strewn, with ocean storm, bayberry moon.

Strength and courage overrides. The privileged and weary eyes. All of this is coming our way. I promise. The game changes but players adapt. I've missed you and I've missed this, and it is soppy nonsense but it is ours.

I want to gaze on it all like a newborn. I want my breath taken. This year, give me the thrillers and give me the thrills. We have the best goalkeeper and the best forwards. The rest we need to sort, yes.

It's a solid point. The game changes but players adapt. We have some of the best ones. We are in for the best time. But we won't win every week.

You know that, right?

Into these.

Neil
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28449 on: August 14, 2023, 07:03:21 pm »
Always good to see positivity and enthusiasm so top marks for that.

I won't deny that I, conversely had some a rare (for me) moments of disillusionment after we seemed to lose all control after Mo's disallowed goal. But I'd rather the positive takes are what are remembered, so everyone should listen to that guy instead.
Offline Zlen

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28450 on: August 14, 2023, 08:37:05 pm »
Whats up with REM lyrics?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28451 on: August 14, 2023, 08:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on August 14, 2023, 08:37:05 pm
Whats up with REM lyrics?

they go out to the one I left behind...
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28452 on: August 14, 2023, 08:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on August 14, 2023, 08:37:05 pm
Whats up with REM lyrics?

Someone can't Stand them?
Offline decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28453 on: August 14, 2023, 09:34:36 pm »
I love the Gutter, and I know everyone is wondering what the fuck is going on right now. But I think that care should be taken with basing much of a catastrophe show on the word of a lone journalist (Steinberg, who seems to be very much a Boehly mouthpiece right now) saying we've bid £60m for Lavia. Chelsea aren't just spending in a crazy way - it also shouldn't be underestimated how far they'd go to put a PR hit on Liverpool, and act like we've been "snubbed" again. To be fair, it was mentioned how none of the Liverpool patch had backed it up, and I'm in no way leaping to our club's defence (we've behaved like dopes in our own way). But I just don't like seeing what I consider to be rival club PR to form too much of the backdrop of how we discuss transfers and the general mood around that. Remember we're playing against a (yet another) very dirty opponent.

Having said all that, Neil Atkinson was dead right that the club should be doing more to call shit out and demand proper regulation in a game that's going increasingly berserk. We act way too often like we're too noble and above it.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28454 on: August 14, 2023, 10:03:34 pm »
Thought Gibbos tweet a couple of weeks back was perfect and I think sums up a lot of the fanbase. Something like glass being half full but the glass is shaky as fuck.

Online TepidT2O

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28455 on: August 15, 2023, 10:07:38 am »
Big up to Sean Rodgers for the most different pronunciation of Dons surname in one show ;D


Quite the effort ;D
Offline Zlen

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28456 on: August 15, 2023, 10:26:10 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 15, 2023, 10:07:38 am
Big up to Sean Rodgers for the most different pronunciation of Dons surname in one show ;D


Quite the effort ;D

I'll have to listen to that.
Neil would often manage a dozen different ones in a single show. ;D
Offline decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28457 on: August 15, 2023, 12:38:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 15, 2023, 10:07:38 am
Big up to Sean Rodgers for the most different pronunciation of Dons surname in one show ;D


Quite the effort ;D

Choo-ah-meka was my personal favourite on yesterday's  ;D
Online .adam

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28458 on: Today at 10:05:54 am »
Pre-Match Warmup just uploaded seems to be Bournemouth from last year.
Offline Don Vito Corleone

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28459 on: Today at 10:22:14 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:05:54 am
Pre-Match Warmup just uploaded seems to be Bournemouth from last year.

Sorted this, app will update in 10 minutes
Online .adam

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28460 on: Today at 10:22:40 am »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 10:22:14 am
Sorted this, app will update in 10 minutes

Cheers.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28461 on: Today at 10:23:15 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:05:54 am
Pre-Match Warmup just uploaded seems to be Bournemouth from last year.

Are you saying Firminos not going to be starting this one?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28462 on: Today at 10:24:54 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:05:54 am
Pre-Match Warmup just uploaded seems to be Bournemouth from last year.

I was a few minutes in before I realised this. 😂
Online Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28463 on: Today at 10:33:37 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:05:54 am
Pre-Match Warmup just uploaded seems to be Bournemouth from last year.
Might seem a bit OTT, but I can see us winning this 9-0.
