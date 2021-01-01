« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 705 706 707 708 709 [710]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3052628 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,995
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28360 on: Yesterday at 08:50:59 pm »
Robbo is definitley missed; he had that anarchic star quality and camera-loves-him charm that none of the others can replicate. See this thread back when he left for my unashamed panegyric about him, lol.

But credit where it's due Neil Atko is excellent at what he does, like proper TV presenter excellent. He's the only one I can see effortlessly fronting a mainstream TV show watched by tens of millions, and he probably will one day.

These days if Neil is not in the chair I tend to skip the show, esp the main video podcast after each game.

The others vary in what they bring. Most are a bit beige to be honest (sorry folks) or tend towards moaning on a bit to much for my liking. I do think this new Josh guy is a breath of fresh air, though. Dunno who he is but I like what I've seen so far.

No offence to anyone; I regard published/broadcast work as being put out there specifically to be interacted with and commented upon
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28361 on: Yesterday at 08:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 01:16:07 pm
I agree that TAW doesnt have as many top tier contributors as its hay day, but Ian is still right much of the time.

It's not that I don't think he's right on things. It's more that I feel it's stuff we already hear elsewhere. I don't necessarily need to hear people I agree with or who say "sensible" things - I'd much rather listen to someone who says something interesting or funny, or who thinks differently, or who knows a lot more about a subject than I do. That's the challenge for TAW and I realise its not always easy.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28362 on: Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:50:59 pm
Robbo is definitley missed; he had that anarchic star quality and camera-loves-him charm that none of the others can replicate. See this thread back when he left for my unashamed panegyric about him, lol.

But credit where it's due Neil Atko is excellent at what he does, like proper TV presenter excellent. He's the only one I can see effortlessly fronting a mainstream TV show watched by tens of millions, and he probably will one day.

These days if Neil is not in the chair I tend to skip the show, esp the main video podcast after each game.

The others vary in what they bring. Most are a bit beige to be honest (sorry folks) or tend towards moaning on a bit to much for my liking. I do think this new Josh guy is a breath of fresh air, though. Dunno who he is but I like what I've seen so far.

No offence to anyone; I regard published/broadcast work as being put out there specifically to be interacted with and commented upon

Agree. Was quite impressed with him the other day.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28363 on: Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:51:11 pm
It's not that I don't think he's right on things. It's more that I feel it's stuff we already hear elsewhere. I don't necessarily need to hear people I agree with or who say "sensible" things - I'd much rather listen to someone who says something interesting or funny, or who thinks differently, or who knows a lot more about a subject than I do. That's the challenge for TAW and I realise its not always easy.

No I agree with all that.
Logged

Offline tmsneil

  • A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28364 on: Yesterday at 10:05:44 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:47:33 pm
Gutters canceled due to us doing absolutely no bits?
We did the centre back stats show on Wednesday and there is a Gutter tomorrow and Saturday.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28365 on: Yesterday at 10:59:50 pm »
^ yay - although I reckon FSG would pull their finger out if they heard the Gutter was cancelled because of their tardiness and mingebaggery  ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,664
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28366 on: Today at 01:42:09 am »
We always sign someone when Rob is in Portugal, relax ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 705 706 707 708 709 [710]   Go Up
« previous next »
 