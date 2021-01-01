Robbo is definitley missed; he had that anarchic star quality and camera-loves-him charm that none of the others can replicate. See this thread back when he left for my unashamed panegyric about him, lol.



But credit where it's due Neil Atko is excellent at what he does, like proper TV presenter excellent. He's the only one I can see effortlessly fronting a mainstream TV show watched by tens of millions, and he probably will one day.



These days if Neil is not in the chair I tend to skip the show, esp the main video podcast after each game.



The others vary in what they bring. Most are a bit beige to be honest (sorry folks) or tend towards moaning on a bit to much for my liking. I do think this new Josh guy is a breath of fresh air, though. Dunno who he is but I like what I've seen so far.



No offence to anyone; I regard published/broadcast work as being put out there specifically to be interacted with and commented upon