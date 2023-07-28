« previous next »
Quote from: Kashinoda on July 28, 2023, 12:33:28 am
Great piece by Neil.

https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1369095

A cracking read - I've been thinking a lot about Souness's legacy in relation to Jordan. There's a lot of bile for him right now but that's football fans. There's probably a road back when he realises what a bad decision it was (after, of course, all those cheques have cleared).
I'm enjoying the switch in free Friday format, I don't have time to watch non LFC games these days and even though shows like Totally Football have decent contributors, they don't have the depth of understanding that a "serious fan" can contribute. Getting to know more about other PL teams will enrich the experience of watching our league games, I reckon. I must confess I also used to skip a lot of the TAW Live inserts, they're a good idea but living on the other side of the world makes it hard to take interest in upcoming local events and so on.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on July 28, 2023, 04:01:44 am
That wont be the case when the season starts will it?

I think it will Im afraid. Still not sure where Press Conference will be covered in audio.
Broccoli and Salmon is not a Huyton quiche  ;D
Nice to hear Jürgen bigging up the Wrap in his post-match presser. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/glmMyWZWw5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/glmMyWZWw5Y</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glmMyWZWw5Y
Yeah. Bit of a wow moment for TAW. Well done*

https://twitter.com/theanfieldwrap/status/1685645706126639104?s=46&t=XPvTQoAZugppw4anOfg19Q


*proof - if proof be needed - that youre in FSGs pockets. :P
can we have a timestamp for the TAW wrap please? :)
Nice to see TAW lads enjoying their privileges (the ones they don't get apparently) out in Singapore.
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 11:12:47 am
Nice to see TAW lads enjoying their privileges (the ones they don't get apparently) out in Singapore.

Heard John Henry personally invited Gibbo and Craig, paid for their flight and board too you know.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 11:33:40 am
Heard John Henry personally invited Gibbo and Craig, paid for their flight and board too you know.
I doubt he paid considering how long it's taking to get Lavia over the line
Ian and Stu doing Gods work on the main show. More power to them.
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 09:38:54 pm
Ian and Stu doing Gods work on the main show. More power to them.
Ian, Stu and Josh Williams on one show, thats a treat. Get Damian Kavanagh on with them and thats TAW completed.
Great conversation on the main show, although it felt like they were all just coming to terms with  in different ways  the reality of our situation.
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:08:13 pm
Great conversation on the main show, although it felt like they were all just coming to terms with  in different ways  the reality of our situation.

Yeah the lads typified what makes supporting the Reds special, where you can just plain refuse to have your expectations and ambitions managed. As it should be.
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 09:38:54 pm
Ian and Stu doing Gods work on the main show. More power to them.

Couldnt disagree more to be honest. I think Ian is brilliant. Cleary intelligent and very articulate and does a great job hosting as well as  contributing but I dont think hes said anything new or interesting in about 2 months.
Compare and contrast with the chat on the bacon butty which was actually an interesting listen and went beyond just screaming for transfers. Although it did  acknowledge  theyre needed.
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 11:12:47 am
Nice to see TAW lads enjoying their privileges (the ones they don't get apparently) out in Singapore.

For friendlies, we are able to get media passes from whichever company runs the football matches. That company bids for the games to be in where they are and then looks after everything.  We get media passes from them because it means we can go to the press conference, the mix zones etc.

It means when the business invests in us coming here to produce content we can get as much value out of what is expensive for a business of our size, and we can squeeze as much value out of it.

The kind of content we can get with media passes is the kind we wouldnt usually be able to, and it means we have opportunities like the one around the manager to ask a question which we dont have in the season (and wouldnt want actually - we are in the stands, not the press box and mixed zones -  that is the point) and one that we dont get back in Liverpool.

We interviewed Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott yesterday - to make that happen we asked the people that deal with the media at the club, in the same way journalists do and are doing while out here, and because we have travelled so far and because there is some free time for the players, they agreed. I feel privileged to be given that opportunity by the business and I work my balls off to make sure it gets value in return -  we put in long days here, producing, editing, sending back to the office and generally rushing around to get everything! It is obviously a dream come true and I never take that for granted.

But it is not a privilege in the way that I think you are insinuating 👍

As Ive said on here before - interviews dont do subscriptions for us. Transfers do. We see interviews as special content for our current subscribers and the content out here generally is different to what were able to do usually which hopefully makes it interesting - as ever were open to feedback on what is released.

Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 11:09:50 am
Couldnt disagree more to be honest. I think Ian is brilliant. Cleary intelligent and very articulate and does a great job hosting as well as  contributing but I dont think hes said anything new or interesting in about 2 months.
Compare and contrast with the chat on the bacon butty which was actually an interesting listen and went beyond just screaming for transfers. Although it did  acknowledge  theyre needed.

Eh, maybe thats because the obvious issue remains unaddressed (or has arguably gotten worse).
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 01:35:26 pm
Eh, maybe thats because the obvious issue remains unaddressed (or has arguably gotten worse).
So does mournfully going on and on about it make any difference?

I watched that main show and you had Neil and Josh providing excellent, well considered, ruminative content about what might happen and how LFC might see things compared to how fans might with our lack of full information; positive and hopeful and excited about the season to come.

And then the other two effectively saying "it could all go wrong, the sky might fall" and Stu declaring that unless we do X and Y and Z we WON'T be challenging for the title; X, Y and Z being things which, as Neil said, probably won't be happening.

Well yes, it might all go wrong. But it hopefully won't and if there's one time when we can look forward with positivity it's now, before the bugle sounds.
Both points of view are valid. Youve let yourself down disparaging one of them (presumably the one you happen to disagree with). The transfer window is the one time we can look forward with positivity and ambition to having the best squad for Klopp to compete, before the bugle sounds.
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 07:54:17 pm
Both points of view are valid. Youve let yourself down disparaging one of them (presumably the one you happen to disagree with). The transfer window is the one time we can look forward with positivity and ambition to having the best squad for Klopp to compete, before the bugle sounds.
Not really disparaging, just reflecting on his own choice of words. Surely people have to expect reactions to what they elect to say? Besides there are many, many people appluading that approach, because it articulates their own feelings and frustrations, so I guess I'm just providing the alternative angle.

As for disagreeing, it's not that clear cut. I agree that the squad needs strengthening, and acknoweldge that it may well not be as well-appointed as it could be for the coming season. I just don't see the point in moanng on about it.

And I still prefer to go in with the mindset that we can win the biggest prizes, rather than giving up before a ball is kicked because the transfer activity has not matched my own wishes.
Quote from: craiglfc7 on Today at 11:17:53 am
For friendlies, we are able to get media passes from whichever company runs the football matches. That company bids for the games to be in where they are and then looks after everything.  We get media passes from them because it means we can go to the press conference, the mix zones etc.

It means when the business invests in us coming here to produce content we can get as much value out of what is expensive for a business of our size, and we can squeeze as much value out of it.

The kind of content we can get with media passes is the kind we wouldnt usually be able to, and it means we have opportunities like the one around the manager to ask a question which we dont have in the season (and wouldnt want actually - we are in the stands, not the press box and mixed zones -  that is the point) and one that we dont get back in Liverpool.

We interviewed Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott yesterday - to make that happen we asked the people that deal with the media at the club, in the same way journalists do and are doing while out here, and because we have travelled so far and because there is some free time for the players, they agreed. I feel privileged to be given that opportunity by the business and I work my balls off to make sure it gets value in return -  we put in long days here, producing, editing, sending back to the office and generally rushing around to get everything! It is obviously a dream come true and I never take that for granted.

But it is not a privilege in the way that I think you are insinuating 👍

As Ive said on here before - interviews dont do subscriptions for us. Transfers do. We see interviews as special content for our current subscribers and the content out here generally is different to what were able to do usually which hopefully makes it interesting - as ever were open to feedback on what is released.



Wellin' Craig but ignore the WUMs ;D

Listening to the Tour Diary and seems you guys had an amazing night with Klopp, gits  :wave
Quote from: craiglfc7 on Today at 11:17:53 am
For friendlies, we are able to get media passes from whichever company runs the football matches. That company bids for the games to be in where they are and then looks after everything.  We get media passes from them because it means we can go to the press conference, the mix zones etc.

It means when the business invests in us coming here to produce content we can get as much value out of what is expensive for a business of our size, and we can squeeze as much value out of it.

The kind of content we can get with media passes is the kind we wouldnt usually be able to, and it means we have opportunities like the one around the manager to ask a question which we dont have in the season (and wouldnt want actually - we are in the stands, not the press box and mixed zones -  that is the point) and one that we dont get back in Liverpool.

We interviewed Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott yesterday - to make that happen we asked the people that deal with the media at the club, in the same way journalists do and are doing while out here, and because we have travelled so far and because there is some free time for the players, they agreed. I feel privileged to be given that opportunity by the business and I work my balls off to make sure it gets value in return -  we put in long days here, producing, editing, sending back to the office and generally rushing around to get everything! It is obviously a dream come true and I never take that for granted.

But it is not a privilege in the way that I think you are insinuating 👍

As Ive said on here before - interviews dont do subscriptions for us. Transfers do. We see interviews as special content for our current subscribers and the content out here generally is different to what were able to do usually which hopefully makes it interesting - as ever were open to feedback on what is released.



Sound that you have replied Craig but you shouldn't have to defend yourself against that kind of snide comment.

TAW is successful because the content is excellent, and that can only happen with the hard work and talent of people like yourself and others in the TAW team. Pretty sure the majority of subscribers are grateful for what you all produce. I certainly am.
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 11:12:47 am
Nice to see TAW lads enjoying their privileges (the ones they don't get apparently) out in Singapore.

Fuck sake. What age are you? :lmao
Top work out in Singapore lads. Good shows
