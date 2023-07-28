Nice to see TAW lads enjoying their privileges (the ones they don't get apparently) out in Singapore.



For friendlies, we are able to get media passes from whichever company runs the football matches. That company bids for the games to be in where they are and then looks after everything. We get media passes from them because it means we can go to the press conference, the mix zones etc.It means when the business invests in us coming here to produce content we can get as much value out of what is expensive for a business of our size, and we can squeeze as much value out of it.The kind of content we can get with media passes is the kind we wouldnt usually be able to, and it means we have opportunities like the one around the manager to ask a question which we dont have in the season (and wouldnt want actually - we are in the stands, not the press box and mixed zones - that is the point) and one that we dont get back in Liverpool.We interviewed Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott yesterday - to make that happen we asked the people that deal with the media at the club, in the same way journalists do and are doing while out here, and because we have travelled so far and because there is some free time for the players, they agreed. I feel privileged to be given that opportunity by the business and I work my balls off to make sure it gets value in return - we put in long days here, producing, editing, sending back to the office and generally rushing around to get everything! It is obviously a dream come true and I never take that for granted.But it is not a privilege in the way that I think you are insinuating 👍As Ive said on here before - interviews dont do subscriptions for us. Transfers do. We see interviews as special content for our current subscribers and the content out here generally is different to what were able to do usually which hopefully makes it interesting - as ever were open to feedback on what is released.