The Anfield Wrap

« Reply #28320 on: July 28, 2023, 10:51:23 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on July 28, 2023, 12:33:28 am
Great piece by Neil.

https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1369095

A cracking read - I've been thinking a lot about Souness's legacy in relation to Jordan. There's a lot of bile for him right now but that's football fans. There's probably a road back when he realises what a bad decision it was (after, of course, all those cheques have cleared).
« Reply #28321 on: July 29, 2023, 03:25:09 am »
I'm enjoying the switch in free Friday format, I don't have time to watch non LFC games these days and even though shows like Totally Football have decent contributors, they don't have the depth of understanding that a "serious fan" can contribute. Getting to know more about other PL teams will enrich the experience of watching our league games, I reckon. I must confess I also used to skip a lot of the TAW Live inserts, they're a good idea but living on the other side of the world makes it hard to take interest in upcoming local events and so on.
« Reply #28322 on: July 29, 2023, 11:53:56 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on July 28, 2023, 04:01:44 am
That wont be the case when the season starts will it?

I think it will Im afraid. Still not sure where Press Conference will be covered in audio.
« Reply #28323 on: July 30, 2023, 12:47:45 am »
Broccoli and Salmon is not a Huyton quiche  ;D
« Reply #28324 on: July 30, 2023, 03:32:10 pm »
Nice to hear Jürgen bigging up the Wrap in his post-match presser. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/glmMyWZWw5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/glmMyWZWw5Y</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glmMyWZWw5Y
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

« Reply #28325 on: July 30, 2023, 05:59:29 pm »
Yeah. Bit of a wow moment for TAW. Well done*

https://twitter.com/theanfieldwrap/status/1685645706126639104?s=46&t=XPvTQoAZugppw4anOfg19Q


*proof - if proof be needed - that youre in FSGs pockets. :P
« Reply #28326 on: Yesterday at 02:50:04 am »
can we have a timestamp for the TAW wrap please? :)
« Reply #28327 on: Yesterday at 11:12:47 am »
Nice to see TAW lads enjoying their privileges (the ones they don't get apparently) out in Singapore.
« Reply #28328 on: Yesterday at 11:33:40 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 11:12:47 am
Nice to see TAW lads enjoying their privileges (the ones they don't get apparently) out in Singapore.

Heard John Henry personally invited Gibbo and Craig, paid for their flight and board too you know.

« Reply #28329 on: Yesterday at 11:43:07 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 11:33:40 am
Heard John Henry personally invited Gibbo and Craig, paid for their flight and board too you know.
I doubt he paid considering how long it's taking to get Lavia over the line
« Reply #28330 on: Yesterday at 09:38:54 pm »
Ian and Stu doing Gods work on the main show. More power to them.
« Reply #28331 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 09:38:54 pm
Ian and Stu doing Gods work on the main show. More power to them.
Ian, Stu and Josh Williams on one show, thats a treat. Get Damian Kavanagh on with them and thats TAW completed.
« Reply #28332 on: Yesterday at 11:08:13 pm »
Great conversation on the main show, although it felt like they were all just coming to terms with  in different ways  the reality of our situation.
« Reply #28333 on: Today at 12:12:28 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:08:13 pm
Great conversation on the main show, although it felt like they were all just coming to terms with  in different ways  the reality of our situation.

Yeah the lads typified what makes supporting the Reds special, where you can just plain refuse to have your expectations and ambitions managed. As it should be.
« Reply #28334 on: Today at 02:10:18 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 09:38:54 pm
Ian and Stu doing Gods work on the main show. More power to them.
Heh I can think of another word for it


