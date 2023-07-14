Watched the live post-match pint with Neil and Craig.



Something interesting happened towards the end of the podcast which kind of summed up why I think TAW and its like are valuable outlets for good quality discussion



Neil was pondering the idea that Adrians mistake may have been a result of direct instruction from the coaching team - the idea that this is how wed play with Alisson so lets try and move the ball around at the back because mistakes in friendlies arent hugely costly.



A live comment was then read out by Neil Making excuses for Adrian in hilarious! Im sure this comment was taken with a pinch of salt but it does represent a certain type of football discourse that intends to shut down anything interesting or potentially insightful in the hope that everything is just a long stream of pithy put-downs and emojis. Point and laugh debate is a scourge and is the antithesis of what TAW try to do.



Neil shot this comment down, indicating that stuff can be discussed without doing the twitter whopper thing.



Thought it was interesting if completely incidental.