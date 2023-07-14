I've struggled a bit with the content this summer, not sure if it's my general malaise with football which has been creeping in for a while and accelerated after Paris or whether I just can't be arsed with all the transfer stuff. I don't mind a gutter at all but even with Rob's unrelenting enthusiasm for it they're starting to feel like a chore at this point (I'm guessing that might be the case for those recording them too...). I completely understand the demand for transfer shows and that the Wrap has to provide it but I dunno, it's just not hitting with me.
The sooner we get back to playing (and hopefully winning) the better for me! Also, new Agony & EPL shows are long overdue!!
Also, did I read/hear that TAW Live is going? Shame that, I like the magazine-style pods that TAW does. I'm probably in the minority but I'd love a bit more of the cultural stuff, and a return of the music show...