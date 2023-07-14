« previous next »
Reply #28280 on: July 14, 2023, 09:50:05 am
The interview with Paul Amann from Kop Outs went out for free last night.
Reply #28281 on: July 14, 2023, 10:55:34 am
Quote from: tmsneil on July 14, 2023, 09:50:05 am
The interview with Paul Amann from Kop Outs went out for free last night.

Great - thanks Neil - great idea to get Kop outs view
Reply #28282 on: July 14, 2023, 12:13:12 pm
Quote from: kavah on July 14, 2023, 10:55:34 am
Great - thanks Neil - great idea to get Kop outs view

Their insights are vital and their concerns should be to the fore. There is a lot of focus on what the move would mean for Hendos reputation. I get that. But in the big scheme of things, that should be down the list of concerns. The move damages minorities. Beyond that, the move is just the latest thing to chip away at reputation and enjoyment of the game, which ultimately damages the club. It turns supporters off.
Reply #28283 on: July 14, 2023, 12:17:25 pm
Anyone got a link to this please? ^^ thanks.
Reply #28284 on: July 14, 2023, 12:50:44 pm
I think the comment "Forget about where he is going" has been simply used to frame/make a distinction on the different sections of a timeboxed show. That's how It's come across to me. Just as a Gutter would separate sections on defenders vs attackers as well as bigger picture. I certainly didn't see it as a reductive or trivialising of the issue.

Reply #28285 on: July 14, 2023, 01:30:18 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on July 14, 2023, 12:50:44 pm
I think the comment "Forget about where he is going" has been simply used to frame/make a distinction on the different sections of a timeboxed show. That's how It's come across to me. Just as a Gutter would separate sections on defenders vs attackers as well as bigger picture. I certainly didn't see it as a reductive or trivialising of the issue.

If I recall correctly, in this instance the phrase was not used to transition to a new section or topic.  That said, what I know of the contributor, they certainly would not intentionally trivialise the issue. Its more about taking care with language when vulnerable minorities are involved. Another example I noticed is the use of to an extent/I guess/maybe when the issue was discussed on another show. It might just be habit or nerves, but it can come across as equivocation when there can be none.
Reply #28286 on: July 14, 2023, 01:52:36 pm




'Jordan Henderson To Saudi Arabia? Kop Outs  Free Special' (11 minute free podcast):-

Paul Amann from Liverpools LGBTQ+ organisation Kop Outs joins The Anfield Wrap to discuss the Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia reports.

www.theanfieldwrap.com/2023/07/podcast-jordan-henderson-to-saudi-arabia-kop-outs-free-special

Reply #28287 on: July 16, 2023, 11:54:09 am
 :scarf :scarf :scarf  emergency Gutter
Reply #28288 on: July 17, 2023, 06:13:39 pm
Neil's monologue on The Bacon Butty. Fucking spot on. Preach brother preach.
Reply #28289 on: July 17, 2023, 07:08:45 pm


Stamina.
Charisma.
Empathy.
Confidence
Reply #28290 on: July 18, 2023, 02:34:23 pm
Have I missed the email explaining the new format/schedule for shows through the upcoming season? Neil mentioned some changes coming on the last Friday show, I believe...
Reply #28291 on: July 18, 2023, 09:05:43 pm
Speaking of a man whos probably had an escortKarl :lmao

Dont think anyone picked up on that. :D
Reply #28292 on: July 19, 2023, 12:31:08 pm
Enjoying the 2001 stuff. Glad an honest discussion was had about Owen. Nobodys favourite ex-player but that can distort how hes remembered by some Liverpool fans.

Owen was a sensation. Incredibly talented footballer who was a world class talent from a very young age. He wasnt perfect for Liverpool and had the odd goal drought but stood up to be counted so often. Also had an excellent international goalscoring record. An oddly short-lived peak but so so good in those first 4/5 years.
Reply #28293 on: July 20, 2023, 08:06:28 am
First post match show for a while, which was nice

And thanks to them I now realise I had seen us play Karlsruhe, despite watching with commentary I had fully got on board then being Kaiserslautern
Reply #28294 on: July 24, 2023, 10:24:41 pm
I thought the most expressive face on an Irishman I would see this week was on Cillian Murphy. But then I saw Craig on todays Post Match Pint. The stress was there despite Neils best efforts.  ;D
Reply #28295 on: July 25, 2023, 11:45:29 am
I've struggled a bit with the content this summer, not sure if it's my general malaise with football which has been creeping in for a while and accelerated after Paris or whether I just can't be arsed with all the transfer stuff. I don't mind a gutter at all but even with Rob's unrelenting enthusiasm for it they're starting to feel like a chore at this point (I'm guessing that might be the case for those recording them too...). I completely understand the demand for transfer shows and that the Wrap has to provide it but I dunno, it's just not hitting with me.

The sooner we get back to playing (and hopefully winning) the better for me! Also, new Agony & EPL shows are long overdue!!

Also, did I read/hear that TAW Live is going? Shame that, I like the magazine-style pods that TAW does. I'm probably in the minority but I'd love a bit more of the cultural stuff, and a return of the music show...
Reply #28296 on: July 25, 2023, 12:19:56 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on July 25, 2023, 11:45:29 am
I've struggled a bit with the content this summer, not sure if it's my general malaise with football which has been creeping in for a while and accelerated after Paris or whether I just can't be arsed with all the transfer stuff. I don't mind a gutter at all but even with Rob's unrelenting enthusiasm for it they're starting to feel like a chore at this point (I'm guessing that might be the case for those recording them too...). I completely understand the demand for transfer shows and that the Wrap has to provide it but I dunno, it's just not hitting with me.

The sooner we get back to playing (and hopefully winning) the better for me! Also, new Agony & EPL shows are long overdue!!

Also, did I read/hear that TAW Live is going? Shame that, I like the magazine-style pods that TAW does. I'm probably in the minority but I'd love a bit more of the cultural stuff, and a return of the music show...

On this, where is the (non video) reaction to Klopp's press conferences on TAW now?
Reply #28297 on: July 25, 2023, 06:26:00 pm
Watched the live post-match pint with Neil and Craig.

Something interesting happened towards the end of the podcast which kind of summed up why I think TAW and its like are valuable outlets for good quality discussion

Neil was pondering the idea that Adrians mistake may have been a result of direct instruction from the coaching team - the idea that this is how wed play with Alisson so lets try and move the ball around at the back because mistakes in friendlies arent hugely costly.

A live comment was then read out by Neil Making excuses for Adrian in hilarious!  Im sure this comment was taken with a pinch of salt but it does represent a certain type of football discourse that intends to shut down anything interesting or potentially insightful in the hope that everything is just a long stream of pithy put-downs and emojis. Point and laugh debate is a scourge and is the antithesis of what TAW try to do.

Neil shot this comment down, indicating that stuff can be discussed without doing the twitter whopper thing.

Thought it was interesting if completely incidental.
Reply #28298 on: July 25, 2023, 08:08:01 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on July 25, 2023, 06:26:00 pm
Watched the live post-match pint with Neil and Craig.

Something interesting happened towards the end of the podcast which kind of summed up why I think TAW and its like are valuable outlets for good quality discussion

Neil was pondering the idea that Adrians mistake may have been a result of direct instruction from the coaching team - the idea that this is how wed play with Alisson so lets try and move the ball around at the back because mistakes in friendlies arent hugely costly.

A live comment was then read out by Neil Making excuses for Adrian in hilarious!  Im sure this comment was taken with a pinch of salt but it does represent a certain type of football discourse that intends to shut down anything interesting or potentially insightful in the hope that everything is just a long stream of pithy put-downs and emojis. Point and laugh debate is a scourge and is the antithesis of what TAW try to do.

Neil shot this comment down, indicating that stuff can be discussed without doing the twitter whopper thing.

Thought it was interesting if completely incidental.

Yeah but that was unnecessary and a bit defensive or precious. Would never had known the comment was made if it hadnt been read out. Better perhaps to have let it pass by than let it rise you.
Reply #28299 on: July 25, 2023, 09:02:58 pm
Quote from: Big Bamber on July 25, 2023, 08:08:01 pm
Yeah but that was unnecessary and a bit defensive or precious. Would never had known the comment was made if it hadnt been read out. Better perhaps to have let it pass by than let it rise you.
Possibly. I guess it caught the eye. Just thought it showcased a problematic juxtaposition - decent, intelligent chat versus banter-era glibness.
Reply #28300 on: July 25, 2023, 09:29:59 pm
Nah I think Neil was fine to point it out. The comment itself was irrelevent, just some whopper following the tired script of whingery. But it's an issue that infects all discussion of LFC so well worth putting the boot in to it now and then.
Reply #28301 on: July 25, 2023, 09:31:10 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 25, 2023, 09:29:59 pm
Nah I think Neil was fine to point it out. The comment itself was irrelevent, just some whopper following the tired script of whingery. But it's an issue that infects all discussion of LFC so well worth putting the boot in to it now and then.

Couldn't agree more.
Reply #28302 on: July 25, 2023, 09:46:17 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 25, 2023, 09:29:59 pm
Nah I think Neil was fine to point it out. The comment itself was irrelevent, just some whopper following the tired script of whingery. But it's an issue that infects all discussion of LFC so well worth putting the boot in to it now and then.

Classic Streisand Effect.
Reply #28303 on: July 25, 2023, 09:58:51 pm
Quote from: Big Bamber on July 25, 2023, 09:46:17 pm
Classic Streisand Effect.
Well, I am a woman in love...
Reply #28304 on: July 25, 2023, 10:11:13 pm
Reply #28305 on: Yesterday at 08:06:34 am
Quote from: stewy17 on July 25, 2023, 11:45:29 am
I've struggled a bit with the content this summer, not sure if it's my general malaise with football which has been creeping in for a while and accelerated after Paris or whether I just can't be arsed with all the transfer stuff. I don't mind a gutter at all but even with Rob's unrelenting enthusiasm for it they're starting to feel like a chore at this point (I'm guessing that might be the case for those recording them too...). I completely understand the demand for transfer shows and that the Wrap has to provide it but I dunno, it's just not hitting with me.

The sooner we get back to playing (and hopefully winning) the better for me! Also, new Agony & EPL shows are long overdue!!

Also, did I read/hear that TAW Live is going? Shame that, I like the magazine-style pods that TAW does. I'm probably in the minority but I'd love a bit more of the cultural stuff, and a return of the music show...

I'm the opposite. I think the award winning gutter is the best thing since sliced bread. It scratches that itch for escapism and transfer gossip. It's an audio version of the RAWK transfer forum minus the twats! ;D

Second the return of The Rider. That was a fantastic show and sad to see it go. Would love to see it back.
Reply #28306 on: Yesterday at 08:48:36 am
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Yesterday at 08:06:34 am
I'm the opposite. I think the award winning gutter is the best thing since sliced bread. It scratches that itch for escapism and transfer gossip. It's an audio version of the RAWK transfer forum minus the twats! ;D

Second the return of The Rider. That was a fantastic show and sad to see it go. Would love to see it back.

I think something happened behind the scenes hence the Rider stopping. I dont mind the gutter shows but it does feel like they are relying on it at the moment but it is between seasons so it can be forgiven.

Would love to see more fun shows like Ban this filth and obviously more Ben Johnsons agony hour.
Reply #28307 on: Yesterday at 08:57:20 am
I believe Neil just said Steph was increasingly busy on the rider.

Craig has said in the past the surveys that go out people overwhelming wanted more.
Important for us to remember on here that we aren't the only people listening to TAW.
Reply #28308 on: Today at 07:20:19 am
Steph used to be a regular on AFQ as well. Thought she was very good most of the time.
Reply #28309 on: Today at 09:46:06 am
TAW Live was grand but the Friday Show is miles better. Best general Premier League preview podcast, puts the ones from major media sports outlets to shame and highlights just how good fan-driven media can be when fans act like people and not bloodthirsty animals or internet bellends.

I'll genuinely be recommending to people outside the LFC/TAW bubble.
Reply #28310 on: Today at 10:53:52 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:46:06 am
TAW Live was grand but the Friday Show is miles better. Best general Premier League preview podcast, puts the ones from major media sports outlets to shame and highlights just how good fan-driven media can be when fans act like people and not bloodthirsty animals or internet bellends.

I'll genuinely be recommending to people outside the LFC/TAW bubble.

The Friday show is great but it's not to all tastes, is it? Increasingly I'm only really interested in the Reds so I'd always prefer TAW Live over the Friday Show, very much just my preference and I don't expect them to run their business on what I want. Anyway, the Wrap does its research and it knows what hits with it's subscribers and what doesn't - adapt or die and all that.
Reply #28311 on: Today at 11:32:48 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:46:06 am
TAW Live was grand but the Friday Show is miles better. Best general Premier League preview podcast, puts the ones from major media sports outlets to shame and highlights just how good fan-driven media can be when fans act like people and not bloodthirsty animals or internet bellends.

I'll genuinely be recommending to people outside the LFC/TAW bubble.

As someone who has recently cancelled ,Im annoyed that the free show has changed from a Liverpool one to a general footy one.
Reply #28312 on: Today at 11:45:33 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:20:19 am
Steph used to be a regular on AFQ as well. Thought she was very good most of the time.

Please no.
Reply #28313 on: Today at 11:48:20 am
Just went on a run with the Fowler show and it was great.
Reply #28314 on: Today at 01:44:01 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 11:45:33 am
Please no.

Was she the one calling Suarez all sorts?
