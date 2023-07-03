Not sure where to post this?Been meaning to ask this for a while if I've got this right about the new rules for top 4 or even 5 CL qualification next season seems to have gone under the radar for many?CL qualification next year for the revamped 2024/25 Champions League is going up from 32 to 36 teams2 of the 4 extra places will go to teams from the two countries that have the highest coefficient score during the previous CL season (23/24 CL season)Given that England has finished either first or second in four of the last five seasons, it seems highly likely (80% going on last 5yrs) that 5th will get a CL spot in the 2024-25 Champions League. Based on financial power of prem can't see this changing in short term, no wonder they signed it off quick.Should imagine this so called 5th place would become clearer around the CL semis draw mid April just as we are on a title charge and so it won't matter.I have no idea how the hell they would work out the coefficient score for the prem?so have I got this right??