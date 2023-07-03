« previous next »
The Anfield Wrap

Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28240 on: July 3, 2023, 02:11:31 pm »
Quote from: kavah on July  3, 2023, 01:18:27 pm
Great analysis on the new lad today - superb
That's one way not to learn how to spell his name  ;D
koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,013
  • @tharris113
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28241 on: July 3, 2023, 02:31:17 pm »
Quote from: .adam on July  3, 2023, 01:04:27 pm
Big question - who will learn the player's name quicker this season?

Neil with Dominik SOZbolai or Gibbo with Cody GAPko?

Or will bajcetic retire before Neil can say his name?
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,421
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28242 on: July 3, 2023, 02:47:13 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on July  3, 2023, 02:31:17 pm
Or will bajcetic retire before Neil can say his name?

At least Rob Gutmann has a year to keep practising Carvahlo.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,009
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28243 on: July 3, 2023, 02:55:37 pm »
I still insist on saying Firminio as I love being corrected.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,559
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28244 on: July 3, 2023, 03:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on July  3, 2023, 02:55:37 pm
I still insist on saying Firminio as I love being corrected.

It's pronounced Firmino.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,421
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28245 on: July 3, 2023, 03:17:06 pm »
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,601
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28246 on: July 3, 2023, 03:19:04 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on July  3, 2023, 02:31:17 pm
Or will bajcetic retire before Neil can say his name?

Yes is the answer. :D
Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,195
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28247 on: July 3, 2023, 03:29:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July  3, 2023, 03:16:34 pm
It's pronounced Firmino.

Lovely stuff.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,009
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28248 on: July 3, 2023, 06:49:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July  3, 2023, 03:16:34 pm
It's pronounced Firmino.
Thanks. Needed that.
Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28249 on: July 3, 2023, 11:15:47 pm »
There seems to be a view across shows that the Europa league games before Christmas can be easily won with many second team players (who would be out of rhythm). Is that not a little overconfident?
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,009
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28250 on: July 4, 2023, 06:16:30 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on July  3, 2023, 11:15:47 pm
There seems to be a view across shows that the Europa league games before Christmas can be easily won with many second team players (who would be out of rhythm). Is that not a little overconfident?
I guess its viewed like a straightforward League Cup tie - a rather improvised starting XI picked to get the job done, safe in the knowledge that the opposition are weaker than our second string.

The way squads are built now with PL money, theres significant depth and quality. West Ham were rubbish last season but won their tournament with very little fuss.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28251 on: July 4, 2023, 08:54:26 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on July  3, 2023, 11:15:47 pm
There seems to be a view across shows that the Europa league games before Christmas can be easily won with many second team players (who would be out of rhythm). Is that not a little overconfident?
No because if you look at the team either it a champion an outside the top 5 league or a mid table side in another top 5 league. I would expect Klopp treats it like Cups games more then CL games. One thing he will do for Cup games at times is make sure he has like Salah and a couple more starter be available on the bench  so if needed around 60 can just come on and win the game.
Rennes, Sporting and Real Betis are probably the most difficult possible pairing outside pot 1. Rennes and Sporting both could end up in pot 1 also. Cant be drawn with Brighton. Maybe there another Club too.
End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28252 on: July 4, 2023, 08:59:20 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on July  3, 2023, 11:15:47 pm
There seems to be a view across shows that the Europa league games before Christmas can be easily won with many second team players (who would be out of rhythm). Is that not a little overconfident?

Based on recent history, made it through with teams like Jones; Wisdom, Coates, Carragher; Flanagan, Coady, Henderson, Shelvey, Downing; Cole Morgan

That run really helped henderson get some form after a tricky first year.

Kelleher,  kostas,  gomez, Matip,  Ramsey, bajetic, Jones, thiago/Henderson, diaz, nunez, szoboszlai.

Salah off the bench at anfield for 30 mins at home games for rhythm. Harvey Elliot can mix in as well. Nat Phillips away in pot 2's Qarabag. Job done.
VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28253 on: July 4, 2023, 11:20:34 am »
Is there much prize money awarded for winning Europa league group games? I remember there being a bit for Champions league games which was why Klopp wouldn't completely phone in the dead rubbers.

If there is a decent bit of money on offer I wouldn't expect us to go full second string.
Logged

kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28254 on: July 4, 2023, 11:42:40 am »
^ from wikipedia

Match won in group stage: 630,000
Match drawn in group stage: 210,000
1st in group stage: 1,100,000

So the best part of 5 million for a perfect record in the group stage - so not to be sneezed at but dwarfed by the Champions League prize money; Group match victory: 2,800,000 Group match draw: 900,000
Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28255 on: July 4, 2023, 01:34:34 pm »
Agree it's nothing crazy but still a fair amount, I think enough to justify Klopp choosing not full strength but somewhat strong sides.

Just checked what teams get for FA cup and League Cup and it's no wonder teams take those competitions less seriously.

FA Cup:

Third round proper winners £105,000
Fourth round proper winners £120,000
Fifth round proper winners £225,000
Quarter-final winners £450,000
Semi-final winners £1,000,000 (losers £500,000)
Final winners £2,000,000 (losers £1,000,000)

League Cup:

Third round winners £10,000
Fourth round winners £15,000
Quarter-finalists £25,000
Semi Finalist £25,000
Runner-up £50,000
Winner £100,000
josh96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28256 on: July 4, 2023, 01:46:44 pm »
Not sure where to post this?
Been meaning to ask this for a while if I've got this right about the new rules for top 4 or even 5 CL qualification next season seems to have gone under the radar for many?

CL qualification next year for the revamped 2024/25 Champions League is going up from 32 to 36 teams

2 of the 4 extra places will go to teams from the two countries that have the highest coefficient score during the previous CL season (23/24 CL season)

Given that England has finished either first or second in four of the last five seasons, it seems highly likely (80% going on last 5yrs) that 5th will get a CL spot in the 2024-25 Champions League. Based on financial power of prem can't see this changing in short term, no wonder they signed it off quick.

Should imagine this so called 5th place would become clearer around the CL semis draw mid April just as we are on a title charge and so it won't matter. :wave

I have no idea how the hell they would work out the coefficient score for the prem?
so have I got this right??

https://theathletic.com/4523470/2023/05/16/champions-league-format-new-2024/

https://en.as.com/soccer/how-many-more-teams-qualify-for-202425-champions-league-and-from-which-countries-n/

courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,828
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28257 on: July 4, 2023, 03:09:51 pm »
Quote from: josh96 on July  4, 2023, 01:46:44 pm
Not sure where to post this?
Been meaning to ask this for a while if I've got this right about the new rules for top 4 or even 5 CL qualification next season seems to have gone under the radar for many?

CL qualification next year for the revamped 2024/25 Champions League is going up from 32 to 36 teams

2 of the 4 extra places will go to teams from the two countries that have the highest coefficient score during the previous CL season (23/24 CL season)

Given that England has finished either first or second in four of the last five seasons, it seems highly likely (80% going on last 5yrs) that 5th will get a CL spot in the 2024-25 Champions League. Based on financial power of prem can't see this changing in short term, no wonder they signed it off quick.

Should imagine this so called 5th place would become clearer around the CL semis draw mid April just as we are on a title charge and so it won't matter. :wave

I have no idea how the hell they would work out the coefficient score for the prem?
so have I got this right??

https://theathletic.com/4523470/2023/05/16/champions-league-format-new-2024/

https://en.as.com/soccer/how-many-more-teams-qualify-for-202425-champions-league-and-from-which-countries-n/



If you dive Dale Johnson from ESPN a follow on twitter he was all over this.

If I recall correctly England will be up against it to get the extra places as we have more teams in Europe than most. Due to the way coefficients are calculated
Offline josh96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28258 on: July 4, 2023, 03:11:30 pm »
cheers
Offline josh96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28259 on: July 4, 2023, 03:46:37 pm »
It's here for anyone brave enough to try and understand it!
apparently coefficient score is calculated on how 8 prem teams do in all the European competitions next season not just the CL teams

https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1666553087660531712

here is the UEFA country coefficient table it will be updated after each round of UEFA club competition matches.
so to sum up you won't know till end of season if 5th gets a CL spot

https://www.uefa.com/nationalassociations/uefarankings/country/#/yr/2023
mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,698
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28260 on: July 5, 2023, 07:02:13 am »
The best thing to do is just get to 4 and hope all other English teams fail. Last thing we want to be doing is relying on one of our rivals to do us a favour and win a European trophy to allow us to qualify!
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28261 on: Today at 06:52:26 am »
https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1369087

Saw this article from them maybe a different spot to put it but hard to see where another MF fits playing time wise if nobody else is Sold.
If it happens it probably just it cheaper now but the numbers for Starts seems pretty fair overall.
craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28262 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm »
Would be good to get some feedback on the My Favourite Season show part one if you're listened! Looking at 2001 - with Gibbo, Kev Walsh, Kev Sampson and John Mackin.
Online Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,195
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28263 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on Today at 01:40:42 pm
Would be good to get some feedback on the My Favourite Season show part one if you're listened! Looking at 2001 - with Gibbo, Kev Walsh, Kev Sampson and John Mackin.

Was that a repeat? Remember listening to them talking about trips to Slovan Liberec and the like a while back and really enjoying it.
