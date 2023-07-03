Agree it's nothing crazy but still a fair amount, I think enough to justify Klopp choosing not full strength but somewhat strong sides.
Just checked what teams get for FA cup and League Cup and it's no wonder teams take those competitions less seriously.
FA Cup:
Third round proper winners £105,000
Fourth round proper winners £120,000
Fifth round proper winners £225,000
Quarter-final winners £450,000
Semi-final winners £1,000,000 (losers £500,000)
Final winners £2,000,000 (losers £1,000,000)
League Cup:
Third round winners £10,000
Fourth round winners £15,000
Quarter-finalists £25,000
Semi Finalist £25,000
Runner-up £50,000
Winner £100,000