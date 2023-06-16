I'm a bit late with this, but as someone who's criticised TAW for not discussing Sportswashing/Financial Doping enough in the past, I've been very happy with the recent excellent interview with Jonathan Liew on the subject, and also Neil's recent highlighting of the issues, especially on yesterday's free show/Gutter. What is going on is really dispiriting and in the long term seems to make it less and less likely for a club not owned or controlled by a state to compete. It was already a rigged game and only getting worse, so needs to be called out wherever possible. So well done on the recent content doing this.
Also great to have Agony back.