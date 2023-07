Bit of nostalgia watching Robbo walking through his career up to, through and post the Anfield Wrap on the leg it podcast just now. It’s mad how time flies and it makes you remember your own journey with the main fellas on TAW. I really enjoyed looking back, and remembering where my life was up to at those points, and interesting (even though I’d heard a lot of it before) to hear his own reflections and experiences of being a founding member of fan media. I still pay the TAW subscription but don’t really listen to the behind the pay wall stuff anymore, I think mainly out of some sense of pride of feeling part of it, and wanting them to carry it on. I only don’t listen as much as my life and routines have changed so much.



Defo worth a listen if you want to reminisce!



Edit -just realised this is a pretty old episode; still enjoyable though.