Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3028411 times)

Offline tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28200 on: June 16, 2023, 01:02:32 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on June 16, 2023, 12:52:31 pm
Will start this with I absolutely love TAW and its the best £7 a month I spend so not complaining at all.

It seems though that the number of "Reaction specials" is ever increasing. It seems like there are 4 or 5 shows for every open transfer target we have. I noticed it couple of years ago when there was a reaction special for us being strongly linked with Florian Neuhaus, who we never actually signed. Feels a bit fillery for me and seems to have increased from there.
Lots of people really like them. They come in addition to the scheduled shows so they aren't "fillery". We have what we plan to put out in a week and if we can get some of that as well then it comes alongside. Yesterday, for instance, had the final In Their Shoes, the fixture release show and AFQ. All planned. Today has Gutter/TAW Live, Milner audio/video from the Klopp documentary and Agony.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28201 on: June 16, 2023, 01:09:17 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on June 16, 2023, 12:52:31 pm
Will start this with I absolutely love TAW and its the best £7 a month I spend so not complaining at all.

It seems though that the number of "Reaction specials" is ever increasing. It seems like there are 4 or 5 shows for every open transfer target we have. I noticed it couple of years ago when there was a reaction special for us being strongly linked with Florian Neuhaus, who we never actually signed. Feels a bit fillery for me and seems to have increased from there.

Less games to preview/review during the summer window I suppose.

Enjoy the In their shoes series.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28202 on: June 16, 2023, 01:22:20 pm »
Nothing wrong with a bit of light hearted transfer speculation. Fans love it, no matter how much they'd like to think they're above it. The transfer thread is always the hottest joint in rawktown.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28203 on: June 17, 2023, 06:31:13 am »
Quote from: lamonti on June 16, 2023, 06:02:07 am
As ever, Atko the only one adding any interest to the discussion: what'll be on TV, what'll get moved for whatever reason, what comes after the European fixtures, etc.

The rest of them "Oh my god I can't believe we're playing a team we're scheduled to be playing by virtue of being in the league"

Just listened to this episode and I agree, Neil's analysis of Europe-adjacent fixtures made it far more interesting than I'd expected.
Offline 77kop05

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28204 on: June 17, 2023, 06:44:09 am »
Great to have Agony back. The Russian girlfriend scenario, wow !
Then those "mates" for the wedding! Great show and laugh all the way through!
Offline Raaphael

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28205 on: June 17, 2023, 08:14:29 am »
The Gutter is the best show on TAW in my opinion. Anything by Gutmann is gold.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28206 on: June 17, 2023, 11:34:16 am »
Couldnt sleep all night. Been tossing and turning wondering if the lad will ever move to Liverpool
Offline lamonti

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28207 on: June 17, 2023, 01:14:28 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on June 16, 2023, 12:52:31 pm
Will start this with I absolutely love TAW and its the best £7 a month I spend so not complaining at all.

It seems though that the number of "Reaction specials" is ever increasing. It seems like there are 4 or 5 shows for every open transfer target we have. I noticed it couple of years ago when there was a reaction special for us being strongly linked with Florian Neuhaus, who we never actually signed. Feels a bit fillery for me and seems to have increased from there.

It's been a long season for everyone. They have to fill the space somehow but there's not much to talk about in all honesty right now.
Offline On Axis

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28208 on: June 17, 2023, 01:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on June 17, 2023, 08:14:29 am
The Gutter is the best show on TAW in my opinion. Anything by Gutmann is gold.
Gutmann is the hardest working man in the transfer business. Makes Fabrizio Romano look like shit.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28209 on: June 17, 2023, 02:56:21 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on June 16, 2023, 12:52:31 pm
Will start this with I absolutely love TAW and its the best £7 a month I spend so not complaining at all.

It seems though that the number of "Reaction specials" is ever increasing. It seems like there are 4 or 5 shows for every open transfer target we have. I noticed it couple of years ago when there was a reaction special for us being strongly linked with Florian Neuhaus, who we never actually signed. Feels a bit fillery for me and seems to have increased from there.

You must remember, some people will lap up those kinds of shows. They'll never please everyone. Simplest answer is to ignore such shows?
Offline Zlen

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28210 on: June 17, 2023, 04:30:10 pm »
Reaction shows are like additional Gutter episodes. If youre interested in the player, want to find out more - they are pretty good. I learned some interesting atuff about Thuram, who I knew little about.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28211 on: June 17, 2023, 11:00:49 pm »
TAW is fan media. The fact theyre going all-in on transfers and prospective transfers is all part of the offer - especially if its testimony from a well-placed journo etc.

While its only transfer talk and doesnt compare to actual football chat, its not bad - unless you already knew all about Thurmans tactical positioning or Knoés regard in the Bundesliga then its pretty useful stuff. As Neil once <famously> put it: theres no exam at the end of all of this*.

*a line Ive used (stolen) myself for comedy effect to calm folk on interview!
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28212 on: June 17, 2023, 11:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 17, 2023, 11:00:49 pm
TAW is fan media. The fact theyre going all-in on transfers and prospective transfers is all part of the offer - especially if its testimony from a well-placed journo etc.

While its only transfer talk and doesnt compare to actual football chat, its not bad - unless you already knew all about Thurmans tactical positioning or Knoés regard in the Bundesliga then its pretty useful stuff. As Neil once <famously> put it: theres no exam at the end of all of this*.

*a line Ive used (stolen) myself for comedy effect to calm folk on interview!
I reckon the Gutter was first developed as (like any one in the industry) they needs subscribers, and nothing gets subscribers/readers like transfer chit chat

Giving it to Rob and just letting him run riot with it is great fun, award winning fun even ;)

It rightly doesnt  take itself too seriously . But its quite good when Mk Stewart is on as hes actually watched many of them..!
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28213 on: June 18, 2023, 12:43:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 17, 2023, 11:42:15 pm
I reckon the Gutter was first developed as (like any one in the industry) they needs subscribers, and nothing gets subscribers/readers like transfer chit chat

Giving it to Rob and just letting him run riot with it is great fun, award winning fun even ;)

It rightly doesnt  take itself too seriously . But its quite good when Mk Stewart is on as hes actually watched many of them..!
Yeah Mo is far more informed than most
Offline Leivashire

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28214 on: June 18, 2023, 08:23:44 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on June 17, 2023, 08:14:29 am
The Gutter is the best show on TAW in my opinion. Anything by Gutmann is gold.

National treasure
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28215 on: June 18, 2023, 08:50:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 17, 2023, 11:42:15 pm

It rightly doesnt  take itself too seriously . But its quite good when Mk Stewart is on as hes actually watched many of them..!

Like Brooklyn Beckham but conceived in a far less glamorous location?
Offline Raaphael

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28216 on: June 18, 2023, 04:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Leivashire on June 18, 2023, 08:23:44 am
National treasure

Totally. His voice is made for radio and his personality is made for (podcast)showbusiness.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28217 on: June 18, 2023, 04:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on June 18, 2023, 04:49:23 pm
Totally. His voice is made for radio and his personality is made for (podcast)showbusiness.

Mo has a very soothing voice, he would be great at kids bed time stories.
Offline decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28218 on: June 20, 2023, 09:33:50 am »
I'm a bit late with this, but as someone who's criticised TAW for not discussing Sportswashing/Financial Doping enough in the past, I've been very happy with the recent excellent interview with Jonathan Liew on the subject, and also Neil's recent highlighting of the issues, especially on yesterday's free show/Gutter. What is going on is really dispiriting and in the long term seems to make it less and less likely for a club not owned or controlled by a state to compete. It was already a rigged game and only getting worse, so needs to be called out wherever possible. So well done on the recent content doing this.

Also great to have Agony back.
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28219 on: June 20, 2023, 07:43:03 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on June 20, 2023, 09:33:50 am
I'm a bit late with this, but as someone who's criticised TAW for not discussing Sportswashing/Financial Doping enough in the past, I've been very happy with the recent excellent interview with Jonathan Liew on the subject, and also Neil's recent highlighting of the issues, especially on yesterday's free show/Gutter. What is going on is really dispiriting and in the long term seems to make it less and less likely for a club not owned or controlled by a state to compete. It was already a rigged game and only getting worse, so needs to be called out wherever possible. So well done on the recent content doing this.

Also great to have Agony back.

I agree with that though I didnt like the narrow framing of the issue on one show as our bench didnt perform last season the way Citys did (or similar) nor do I agree with forgetting about City for the first 12 games or until we play them. Financial doping is impacting the league table every single game-week, and we need to remember that and say that or it will just get normalised.
Offline TomDcs

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28220 on: June 21, 2023, 10:39:24 pm »
Bit of nostalgia watching Robbo walking through his career up to, through and post the Anfield Wrap on the leg it podcast just now. Its mad how time flies and it makes you remember your own journey with the main fellas on TAW. I really enjoyed looking back, and remembering where my life was up to at those points, and interesting (even though Id heard a lot of it before) to hear his own reflections and experiences of being a founding member of fan media. I still pay the TAW subscription but dont really listen to the behind the pay wall stuff anymore, I think mainly out of some sense of pride of feeling part of it, and wanting them to carry it on. I only dont listen as much as my life and routines have changed so much.

Defo worth a listen if you want to reminisce!

Edit -just realised this is a pretty old episode; still enjoyable though.
Offline kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28221 on: June 23, 2023, 01:59:35 am »
The infected blood inquiry special is superb. Thanks Neil and TAW
Offline kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28222 on: June 24, 2023, 03:34:32 am »
Daniel Geey on the future of football. Great stuff
I didnt know much about any of it, it was very informative

I agree about the womens game. Im going to love the World Cup in Australia in a way you just couldnt the Qatar tournament

Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28223 on: June 24, 2023, 05:07:16 am »
Looks like Gibbos twitter account has been hacked. Unless he's really into Chain link whatever that is.
Logged

Offline 77kop05

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28224 on: June 24, 2023, 06:56:05 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 24, 2023, 05:07:16 am
Looks like Gibbos twitter account has been hacked. Unless he's really into Chain link whatever that is.

Was wondering why I had 46 notifications this morning  ;D
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28225 on: June 27, 2023, 07:16:28 am »
Josh Williams, great addition to the show. More of him please, always insightful on the Blood Red.
Offline 5-times-Phill

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28226 on: June 27, 2023, 06:29:03 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on June 27, 2023, 07:16:28 am
Josh Williams, great addition to the show. More of him please, always insightful on the Blood Red.

Came in here to say exactly this. He was great.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28227 on: June 28, 2023, 12:13:48 pm »
Josh Orange Trainees Williamsis what the cool kids call him.
Offline ewok-red-97

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28228 on: June 28, 2023, 08:44:04 pm »
Would love an episode on the cosmic scouseness of Glastonbury. My top 3 moments:

1. That absolute queen in the rollers interview: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcnews/video/7247143729444687131

2. The Lost Horizon spa, solely populated with crusty nudists and scousers

3. Everything about that Jamie Webster set
Offline craiglfc7

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28229 on: June 29, 2023, 03:46:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 17, 2023, 11:42:15 pm
I reckon the Gutter was first developed as (like any one in the industry) they needs subscribers, and nothing gets subscribers/readers like transfer chit chat

Giving it to Rob and just letting him run riot with it is great fun, award winning fun even ;)

It rightly doesnt  take itself too seriously . But its quite good when Mk Stewart is on as hes actually watched many of them..!

It's even called The Gutter which should tell its own story! On the transfer reaction specials, as Neil has said they are additional. But to put into context why we do it, our recent subscriber survey told us -

- 51% wanted more 'immediate news reaction shows'....which is why we do them and do them on top of normal content.
- 42% asked for more transfer shows

These were the 2nd and 3rd most requested!
Offline Zlen

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28230 on: June 29, 2023, 03:49:54 pm »
Correct answer to 'What content do you want to have more of' is of course - Ban This Filth.

Offline craiglfc7

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28231 on: Yesterday at 02:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on June 29, 2023, 03:49:54 pm
Correct answer to 'What content do you want to have more of' is of course - Ban This Filth.

31% wanted more Ban This Filth!
Offline Zlen

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28232 on: Yesterday at 02:08:43 pm »
#hopeful 🙏🏻
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28233 on: Yesterday at 03:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on June 29, 2023, 03:49:54 pm
Correct answer to 'What content do you want to have more of' is of course - Ban This Filth.



Presumably after answering "the EPL show"
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28234 on: Yesterday at 05:33:11 pm »
The last 'Talk Live'?
Online jacobs chains

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28235 on: Today at 11:03:43 am »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on Yesterday at 02:08:13 pm
31% wanted more Ban This Filth!

Whilst you're dishing out the stats Craig, how many of us wanted more Gutmann? Would that information inflate his ego to critical levels?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28236 on: Today at 11:04:49 am »
Great interview with the Hungarian journo. Really good insight.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28237 on: Today at 11:40:34 am »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on June 29, 2023, 03:46:25 pm
It's even called The Gutter which should tell its own story! On the transfer reaction specials, as Neil has said they are additional. But to put into context why we do it, our recent subscriber survey told us -

- 51% wanted more 'immediate news reaction shows'....which is why we do them and do them on top of normal content.
- 42% asked for more transfer shows

These were the 2nd and 3rd most requested!

Surely 100% want more Gareth and Craig on Talking Reds. TAW at its finest.
