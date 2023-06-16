Bit of nostalgia watching Robbo walking through his career up to, through and post the Anfield Wrap on the leg it podcast just now. Its mad how time flies and it makes you remember your own journey with the main fellas on TAW. I really enjoyed looking back, and remembering where my life was up to at those points, and interesting (even though Id heard a lot of it before) to hear his own reflections and experiences of being a founding member of fan media. I still pay the TAW subscription but dont really listen to the behind the pay wall stuff anymore, I think mainly out of some sense of pride of feeling part of it, and wanting them to carry it on. I only dont listen as much as my life and routines have changed so much.



Defo worth a listen if you want to reminisce!



Edit -just realised this is a pretty old episode; still enjoyable though.