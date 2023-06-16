Will start this with I absolutely love TAW and its the best £7 a month I spend so not complaining at all.



It seems though that the number of "Reaction specials" is ever increasing. It seems like there are 4 or 5 shows for every open transfer target we have. I noticed it couple of years ago when there was a reaction special for us being strongly linked with Florian Neuhaus, who we never actually signed. Feels a bit fillery for me and seems to have increased from there.



Lots of people really like them. They come in addition to the scheduled shows so they aren't "fillery". We have what we plan to put out in a week and if we can get some of that as well then it comes alongside. Yesterday, for instance, had the final In Their Shoes, the fixture release show and AFQ. All planned. Today has Gutter/TAW Live, Milner audio/video from the Klopp documentary and Agony.