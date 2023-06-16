« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 701 702 703 704 705 [706]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3015373 times)

Offline tmsneil

  • A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28200 on: June 16, 2023, 01:02:32 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on June 16, 2023, 12:52:31 pm
Will start this with I absolutely love TAW and its the best £7 a month I spend so not complaining at all.

It seems though that the number of "Reaction specials" is ever increasing. It seems like there are 4 or 5 shows for every open transfer target we have. I noticed it couple of years ago when there was a reaction special for us being strongly linked with Florian Neuhaus, who we never actually signed. Feels a bit fillery for me and seems to have increased from there.
Lots of people really like them. They come in addition to the scheduled shows so they aren't "fillery". We have what we plan to put out in a week and if we can get some of that as well then it comes alongside. Yesterday, for instance, had the final In Their Shoes, the fixture release show and AFQ. All planned. Today has Gutter/TAW Live, Milner audio/video from the Klopp documentary and Agony.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,586
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28201 on: June 16, 2023, 01:09:17 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on June 16, 2023, 12:52:31 pm
Will start this with I absolutely love TAW and its the best £7 a month I spend so not complaining at all.

It seems though that the number of "Reaction specials" is ever increasing. It seems like there are 4 or 5 shows for every open transfer target we have. I noticed it couple of years ago when there was a reaction special for us being strongly linked with Florian Neuhaus, who we never actually signed. Feels a bit fillery for me and seems to have increased from there.

Less games to preview/review during the summer window I suppose.

Enjoy the In their shoes series.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28202 on: June 16, 2023, 01:22:20 pm »
Nothing wrong with a bit of light hearted transfer speculation. Fans love it, no matter how much they'd like to think they're above it. The transfer thread is always the hottest joint in rawktown.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28203 on: Yesterday at 06:31:13 am »
Quote from: lamonti on June 16, 2023, 06:02:07 am
As ever, Atko the only one adding any interest to the discussion: what'll be on TV, what'll get moved for whatever reason, what comes after the European fixtures, etc.

The rest of them "Oh my god I can't believe we're playing a team we're scheduled to be playing by virtue of being in the league"

Just listened to this episode and I agree, Neil's analysis of Europe-adjacent fixtures made it far more interesting than I'd expected.
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28204 on: Yesterday at 06:44:09 am »
Great to have Agony back. The Russian girlfriend scenario, wow !
Then those "mates" for the wedding! Great show and laugh all the way through!
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,236
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28205 on: Yesterday at 08:14:29 am »
The Gutter is the best show on TAW in my opinion. Anything by Gutmann is gold.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,928
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28206 on: Yesterday at 11:34:16 am »
Couldnt sleep all night. Been tossing and turning wondering if the lad will ever move to Liverpool
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,018
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28207 on: Yesterday at 01:14:28 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on June 16, 2023, 12:52:31 pm
Will start this with I absolutely love TAW and its the best £7 a month I spend so not complaining at all.

It seems though that the number of "Reaction specials" is ever increasing. It seems like there are 4 or 5 shows for every open transfer target we have. I noticed it couple of years ago when there was a reaction special for us being strongly linked with Florian Neuhaus, who we never actually signed. Feels a bit fillery for me and seems to have increased from there.

It's been a long season for everyone. They have to fill the space somehow but there's not much to talk about in all honesty right now.
Logged

Online On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28208 on: Yesterday at 01:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:14:29 am
The Gutter is the best show on TAW in my opinion. Anything by Gutmann is gold.
Gutmann is the hardest working man in the transfer business. Makes Fabrizio Romano look like shit.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,325
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28209 on: Yesterday at 02:56:21 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on June 16, 2023, 12:52:31 pm
Will start this with I absolutely love TAW and its the best £7 a month I spend so not complaining at all.

It seems though that the number of "Reaction specials" is ever increasing. It seems like there are 4 or 5 shows for every open transfer target we have. I noticed it couple of years ago when there was a reaction special for us being strongly linked with Florian Neuhaus, who we never actually signed. Feels a bit fillery for me and seems to have increased from there.

You must remember, some people will lap up those kinds of shows. They'll never please everyone. Simplest answer is to ignore such shows?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,554
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28210 on: Yesterday at 04:30:10 pm »
Reaction shows are like additional Gutter episodes. If youre interested in the player, want to find out more - they are pretty good. I learned some interesting atuff about Thuram, who I knew little about.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,928
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28211 on: Yesterday at 11:00:49 pm »
TAW is fan media. The fact theyre going all-in on transfers and prospective transfers is all part of the offer - especially if its testimony from a well-placed journo etc.

While its only transfer talk and doesnt compare to actual football chat, its not bad - unless you already knew all about Thurmans tactical positioning or Knoés regard in the Bundesliga then its pretty useful stuff. As Neil once <famously> put it: theres no exam at the end of all of this*.

*a line Ive used (stolen) myself for comedy effect to calm folk on interview!
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,033
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28212 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:00:49 pm
TAW is fan media. The fact theyre going all-in on transfers and prospective transfers is all part of the offer - especially if its testimony from a well-placed journo etc.

While its only transfer talk and doesnt compare to actual football chat, its not bad - unless you already knew all about Thurmans tactical positioning or Knoés regard in the Bundesliga then its pretty useful stuff. As Neil once <famously> put it: theres no exam at the end of all of this*.

*a line Ive used (stolen) myself for comedy effect to calm folk on interview!
I reckon the Gutter was first developed as (like any one in the industry) they needs subscribers, and nothing gets subscribers/readers like transfer chit chat

Giving it to Rob and just letting him run riot with it is great fun, award winning fun even ;)

It rightly doesnt  take itself too seriously . But its quite good when Mk Stewart is on as hes actually watched many of them..!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,928
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28213 on: Today at 12:43:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm
I reckon the Gutter was first developed as (like any one in the industry) they needs subscribers, and nothing gets subscribers/readers like transfer chit chat

Giving it to Rob and just letting him run riot with it is great fun, award winning fun even ;)

It rightly doesnt  take itself too seriously . But its quite good when Mk Stewart is on as hes actually watched many of them..!
Yeah Mo is far more informed than most
Logged

Offline Leivashire

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28214 on: Today at 08:23:44 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:14:29 am
The Gutter is the best show on TAW in my opinion. Anything by Gutmann is gold.

National treasure
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,586
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28215 on: Today at 08:50:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm

It rightly doesnt  take itself too seriously . But its quite good when Mk Stewart is on as hes actually watched many of them..!

Like Brooklyn Beckham but conceived in a far less glamorous location?
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,236
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28216 on: Today at 04:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Leivashire on Today at 08:23:44 am
National treasure

Totally. His voice is made for radio and his personality is made for (podcast)showbusiness.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28217 on: Today at 04:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 04:49:23 pm
Totally. His voice is made for radio and his personality is made for (podcast)showbusiness.

Mo has a very soothing voice, he would be great at kids bed time stories.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 701 702 703 704 705 [706]   Go Up
« previous next »
 