Will start this with I absolutely love TAW and its the best £7 a month I spend so not complaining at all. It seems though that the number of "Reaction specials" is ever increasing. It seems like there are 4 or 5 shows for every open transfer target we have. I noticed it couple of years ago when there was a reaction special for us being strongly linked with Florian Neuhaus, who we never actually signed. Feels a bit fillery for me and seems to have increased from there.
Crosby Nick never fails.
As ever, Atko the only one adding any interest to the discussion: what'll be on TV, what'll get moved for whatever reason, what comes after the European fixtures, etc.The rest of them "Oh my god I can't believe we're playing a team we're scheduled to be playing by virtue of being in the league"
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
The Gutter is the best show on TAW in my opinion. Anything by Gutmann is gold.
TAW is fan media. The fact theyre going all-in on transfers and prospective transfers is all part of the offer - especially if its testimony from a well-placed journo etc. While its only transfer talk and doesnt compare to actual football chat, its not bad - unless you already knew all about Thurmans tactical positioning or Knoés regard in the Bundesliga then its pretty useful stuff. As Neil once <famously> put it: theres no exam at the end of all of this*.*a line Ive used (stolen) myself for comedy effect to calm folk on interview!
I reckon the Gutter was first developed as (like any one in the industry) they needs subscribers, and nothing gets subscribers/readers like transfer chit chat Giving it to Rob and just letting him run riot with it is great fun, award winning fun even It rightly doesnt take itself too seriously
. But its quite good when Mk Stewart is on as hes actually watched many of them..!
It rightly doesnt take itself too seriously
. But its quite good when Mk Stewart is on as hes actually watched many of them..!
National treasure
Totally. His voice is made for radio and his personality is made for (podcast)showbusiness.
