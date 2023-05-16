Nice opportunity for one of you thrusting young things going at TAW folks:We have a really exciting opportunity for someone to join The Anfield Wrap team as a Social Media Manager.The primary focus of the Social Media Manager is to be responsible for the day to day planning and execution of social content across all our platforms to include Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Youtube and work with the Head of Brand & Marketing to help build and shape our social strategy.You will be able to work quickly to produce high performing organic social content as part of a busy schedule, reacting to events and breaking news in real time. You will be responsible for planning and executing TAWs match day content on social media, telling the story of match days and sharing that experience to our channels.You will be up to date with the latest social trends, algorithm changes, platform tools and emerging platforms and will be able to advise the team on social performance and analytics that will help contribute to growing our paying subscriber base.The role is perfect for somebody who has worked in social media for at least 2 years and can evidence creativity and results in previous roles. This person knows social media inside out, particularly emerging platforms and can breathe new life and energy into ours from the off.We are looking for an enthusiastic self- starter who can bring new energy to our team, a creative individual who works efficiently and attention to detail is a must. They will understand The Anfield Wraps tone of voice and have a deep knowledge of Liverpool FC, its fan culture and the city.This role requires somebody who is flexible and is willing to work around the football calendar, often at or after matches - at nights and weekends.This is a full time role on a 12 month contract to begin with, with a competitive salary and company pension. The Anfield Wrap offices are based along the waterfront in Liverpool City Centre. We can support staff to work flexibly, working around Football matches. The successful candidate will be offered 27 days annual leave per year excluding Bank Holidays.We also offer all staff the option to receive one to one development coaching and regular one to one's with the line manager.