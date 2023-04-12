« previous next »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on April 11, 2023, 11:37:00 pm
Somewhere a spontaneous show is currently being recorded.

Hope so. Could imagine Kev Walsh demanding to be on the emergency "FSG really are fucking mingebags" Gutter.
Quote from: decosabute on April 12, 2023, 09:22:07 am
Hope so. Could imagine Kev Walsh demanding to be on the emergency "FSG really are fucking mingebags" Gutter.

And somehow laying the blame at Keitas feet because he's "fucking shite"
I hope Rob has people around him at the Gutter HQ in Zurich. It's been a difficult few days for all of us.
Props to Adam Melia for preventing an otherwise bloodless TAW Live after the suffering of Reds and Andy Robbos face this week!
Quote from: the 92A on March 24, 2023, 12:46:04 am
Souness was Majestic. In crowded midfields, on muddy pitches he created all the time in the world, he had an arrogance, that only the truly great have, he'd take a half glance at opponents with utter disdain as they attempted to tackle him, as if to say what the fuck are you doing, you're not in my league, lad, and the thing was they knew it, you'd see the best crumble under that sideways look of dominance, because deep down they knew he was right, they weren't fit to lace his boots, they knew no matter how good they were, they were imposters in his company. 

He's known for poleaxing players, probably the hardest I've seen on a football pitch but the word I'd associate him with is beauty, his movement, his anticipation, he did things you didn't think possible, he could stroke  forty yard passes with the flair of an artist, or play simple passes no one else could see, because he read the game so well, he'd see the runs, he created time and space in the middle of mayhem and delivered time after time, a genius with a football, he was also unselfish, it could have been all about him, he was that good but he was always a team player, he made everyone around him look good. Never have I seen a footballer more like  a manager on the pitch, he slowed it down, speeded it up, instinctively he dictated the tempo, knew what to do and when to do it., he should have had a baton he was in that much control. I'd argue a more complete football player than Gerrard. Remember him putting Jimmy Case on the floor when he was playing for Borough, he shocked Anfield, there was a collective intake of breathe around the ground, we were shocked and taken aback, you didn't do that to Case he was a hard man, hardest we had and souness had him on the floor, begging him to get up for a bit more on his home turf. Borough beat us two nil and I couldn't take my eyes of Souness he ran the game, two seasons later Paisley signed him. You always had the feeling Gerrard no matter how good, never quite knew his role in the team, he was the best player and led by example, where as Souness , never doubted his role and and lead the team.


Don't be fooled by the pundit or his managerial failure, he was the nearest I've seen to the complete footballer, a true leader who was wouldn't let standards slip but was generous of spirit, sense if someone was struggling and would pull them out the shit, move over cover their position as well, play two positions if needed, he invented cheating on positions, it's a real pity loads of our games weren't televised and most of the YouTube clips emphasise how hard he was because he was poetic at times and yes the same fella would have laughed at the likes of Keane and what went for a hardman later, before snapping him in two without a thought, but what is often missed is the beauty, his football genius. Souness the player I'd argue was the greatest I've seen in a Liverpool shirt, although for a season I did hear the siren call of Suarez, but that's is like comparing a firework to a bombfire one catches the eye for a while but one is so much more substantial in everyway

Fitting words for a Legend. Souness had left Liverpool a year before I saw my first game, but like others here, my old man raved about him, how tough he was etc Watching VHS tapes of Souness really opened my eyes, yeah he was tough but he was almost the total footballer He had skill, could slow a game down, could tackle, had a ferocious shot, could head the ball, picked a pass as good as any of them. He was way more than a hard man. A general on the pitch.
Listened to the TAW live and heard the part of the Eurovision. I haven`t really watched that since I was a kid, but something struck me when I listened to the show. The guy from St.George`s hall said that stuff would be hosted by a drag artist and that Pride had a big part of the arrangement. I know a lot of gay people seem to enjoy the Eurovision, but when did it automatically become such a "gay" arrangement? That wasn`t the original Eurovision, was it? I can`t remember that. Anyway, this might sound judgemental(maybe it is), and I generally don`t give a shit about The Eurovision, but it just struck me.
Its always been a camp affair. Its just (allowed to be) more in the open these days.
Quote from: Raaphael on April 16, 2023, 07:18:42 am
Listened to the TAW live and heard the part of the Eurovision. I haven`t really watched that since I was a kid, but something struck me when I listened to the show. The guy from St.George`s hall said that stuff would be hosted by a drag artist and that Pride had a big part of the arrangement. I know a lot of gay people seem to enjoy the Eurovision, but when did it automatically become such a "gay" arrangement? That wasn`t the original Eurovision, was it? I can`t remember that. Anyway, this might sound judgemental(maybe it is), and I generally don`t give a shit about The Eurovision, but it just struck me.

Does having a drag performer hosting their event with involvement from pride make it a gay arrangement or is it just an attempt to make it a more inclusive event for everyone? Sounds like theres going to be loads of great stuff going on around Eurovision. Liverpool will be carnage in the best way!
Harry Styles is more famous than Donald Trump is possibly the greatest shout in TAW history.
Quote from: KillieRed on April 16, 2023, 07:47:09 am
Its always been a camp affair. Its just (allowed to be) more in the open these days.

This.
Quote from: Big Bamber on April 14, 2023, 08:17:02 pm
Props to Adam Melia for preventing an otherwise bloodless TAW Live after the suffering of Reds and Andy Robbos face this week!

Melia was excellent and pretty much always is. He's funny and not afraid to put the boot in and say things as they are, whilst not resorting to shit tabloidy opinions. Find myself agreeing with him a lot.

Whilst I sort of agree there's no need to blow the Hatzidakis thing too out of proportion and call for long suspensions/sacking, I do think sometimes that, as a club, we're too nice about this sort of thing and that extends to fan media sometimes. I understand the desire to be bigger or more reasonable party over things, but sometimes it's like taking a knife to a gunfight - absolutely no one else in football is reasonable, and just imagine the unbelievable moral outrage if the situation were reversed.

I just hope that people remember how sound we were about this sort of thing the next time one of our players gets painted/framed as everything that's wrong with the game. Cos you know that's happening again sooner rather than later.
Quote from: decosabute on April 16, 2023, 09:54:45 am
Melia was excellent and pretty much always is. He's funny and not afraid to put the boot in and say things as they are, whilst not resorting to shit tabloidy opinions. Find myself agreeing with him a lot.

Whilst I sort of agree there's no need to blow the Hatzidakis thing too out of proportion and call for long suspensions/sacking, I do think sometimes that, as a club, we're too nice about this sort of thing and that extends to fan media sometimes. I understand the desire to be bigger or more reasonable party over things, but sometimes it's like taking a knife to a gunfight - absolutely no one else in football is reasonable, and just imagine the unbelievable moral outrage if the situation were reversed.

I just hope that people remember how sound we were about this sort of thing the next time one of our players gets painted/framed as everything that's wrong with the game. Cos you know that's happening again sooner rather than later.

What do you mean by too nice about this sort of thing? Could you give us some examples? I think our fan base has its fair share of prominent moaners. I also cant recall another manager telling a specific referee that he does like them. We seem to get just as worked up as the rest of them. So what do you mean?
Quote from: ljycb on April 16, 2023, 11:33:44 am
What do you mean by too nice about this sort of thing? Could you give us some examples? I think our fan base has its fair share of prominent moaners. I also cant recall another manager telling a specific referee that he does like them. We seem to get just as worked up as the rest of them. So what do you mean?

Sure, our fanbase will kick off the same as any other. But I was talking about the club and (sometimes) fan media, not the fanbase as whole. When I say the club are too nice sometimes, I mean things like Klopp initially getting a fine for giving out to a linesman, only for the FA to then go out of its way to demand a touchline ban - something I've never heard of happening before. We just accept it, despite seeing worse (I'm looking specifically at Guardiola and Arteta) go unpunished every week. Even in that same game in fact.

Then when the officials then go and elbow one of our players, which is still a mad sentence to write, we're again being 'big' about it, which is admirable in a way, but only if there's the same good faith being shown on other sides, which I'd argue there isn't.

Referring specifically to TAW, I think that mostly it's fine to be grown up about it and sort of laugh it off. But I just think that sooner rather than later, we're going to be at the end of more ridiculous stuff from the officials and authorities, and if/when the boot is on the other foot, no one in PGMOL/the FA/PL/the media/other clubs' fans will just be grown up or laughing it off.
Quote from: decosabute on April 16, 2023, 05:31:37 pm
Sure, our fanbase will kick off the same as any other. But I was talking about the club and (sometimes) fan media, not the fanbase as whole. When I say the club are too nice sometimes, I mean things like Klopp initially getting a fine for giving out to a linesman, only for the FA to then go out of its way to demand a touchline ban - something I've never heard of happening before. We just accept it, despite seeing worse (I'm looking specifically at Guardiola and Arteta) go unpunished every week. Even in that same game in fact.

Then when the officials then go and elbow one of our players, which is still a mad sentence to write, we're again being 'big' about it, which is admirable in a way, but only if there's the same good faith being shown on other sides, which I'd argue there isn't.

Referring specifically to TAW, I think that mostly it's fine to be grown up about it and sort of laugh it off. But I just think that sooner rather than later, we're going to be at the end of more ridiculous stuff from the officials and authorities, and if/when the boot is on the other foot, no one in PGMOL/the FA/PL/the media/other clubs' fans will just be grown up or laughing it off.

On this thread Ive made (and lost) a similar argument about how infuriating TAW can sometimes be with the sound/reasonable/lovely time/absolutely fine approach, especially content with oppo fans or when things are shit. But I realised thats my problem not theirs, and made my podcast choices from there. Its better for your sanity.
Quote from: Big Bamber on April 16, 2023, 10:57:01 pm
On this thread Ive made (and lost) a similar argument about how infuriating TAW can sometimes be with the sound/reasonable/lovely time/absolutely fine approach, especially content with oppo fans or when things are shit. But I realised thats my problem not theirs, and made my podcast choices from there. Its better for your sanity.

This is interesting.

What do you mean by oppo fans? Fans in the ground or rival fans they have on the podcast?

Also when you say things are sh*t, what are you referring to? When the team isn't great? Do you want them to call out players more? The manager? The owners? All of the above?

What I like about TAW is the level headedness of it. They aren't going to shirk away from debate but equally it's tempered. I don't want to listen to an audio version of social media. Not necessarily aimed at you but some of the criticism I've seen aimed at TAW from some is that it's not that more emotive and angry. In essence it's not the amplified version of reaction that you get on things like Twitter.
Quote from: decosabute on April 16, 2023, 09:54:45 am
Melia was excellent and pretty much always is. He's funny and not afraid to put the boot in and say things as they are, whilst not resorting to shit tabloidy opinions. Find myself agreeing with him a lot.

Whilst I sort of agree there's no need to blow the Hatzidakis thing too out of proportion and call for long suspensions/sacking, I do think sometimes that, as a club, we're too nice about this sort of thing and that extends to fan media sometimes. I understand the desire to be bigger or more reasonable party over things, but sometimes it's like taking a knife to a gunfight - absolutely no one else in football is reasonable, and just imagine the unbelievable moral outrage if the situation were reversed.

I just hope that people remember how sound we were about this sort of thing the next time one of our players gets painted/framed as everything that's wrong with the game. Cos you know that's happening again sooner rather than later.

If Liverpool kick off about the linesman incident, what do we have to gain?

If Andy Robertson was aggreived and wanted to take it further then I'd back the club in doing so. But by the sounds of it, Robertson wants to draw a line under it.

So, if the club kicked up a fuss about it what would we gain in the short term? And long term?

Genuinely interested because I don't see any gain, no matter what happens in the future. And whilst I didn't necessarily see the humour in the incident, I did find it difficult in anyway to be wound up by it or see the need for the club to make a stand.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:51:43 pm
This is interesting.

What do you mean by oppo fans? Fans in the ground or rival fans they have on the podcast?

Also when you say things are sh*t, what are you referring to? When the team isn't great? Do you want them to call out players more? The manager? The owners? All of the above?

What I like about TAW is the level headedness of it. They aren't going to shirk away from debate but equally it's tempered. I don't want to listen to an audio version of social media. Not necessarily aimed at you but some of the criticism I've seen aimed at TAW from some is that it's not that more emotive and angry. In essence it's not the amplified version of reaction that you get on things like Twitter.

By oppo fans I mean on pods. And I mean when the team/club are a bit shit.

I'm not getting into the other stuff again (e.g. TAW's "level-headedness" as you call it) as we've done it all before on here and it went nowhere. It's not for me, and - to use a stock TAW phrase - "that's absolutely fine". 
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 01:31:37 pm
By oppo fans I mean on pods. And I mean when the team/club are a bit shit.

I'm not getting into the other stuff again (e.g. TAW's "level-headedness" as you call it) as we've done it all before on here and it went nowhere. It's not for me, and - to use a stock TAW phrase - "that's absolutely fine". 

Fair enough and thanks for the reply on my questions.

I think it comes down to what you want from your podcasts. It'll be different for different people.

Ou of interest, what LFC podcasts do you think get the right balance in terms of opposition supporters and criticism of team/club? I rarely listen to any other LFC podcast. Even TAW, I'm lucky to listen to more than 2 podcasts a week despite being a subscriber.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:48:59 pm
Fair enough and thanks for the reply on my questions.

I think it comes down to what you want from your podcasts. It'll be different for different people.

Ou of interest, what LFC podcasts do you think get the right balance in terms of opposition supporters and criticism of team/club? I rarely listen to any other LFC podcast. Even TAW, I'm lucky to listen to more than 2 podcasts a week despite being a subscriber.

Yes, of course it is a matter of personal taste. But it is not about 'which podcast gets the balance right'. To me its about 'which contributors across various pods' deliver the balance.

With great respect to TAW (as this is the thread for them), and only to answer your question, I also listen to/watch the LFC Daytrippers (when Gav and/or Keith are on) and The RedMen (when Chris, Ste, Chloe, Errol, or Dan are on, plus Watch Alongs). I keep an eye out for Guttman, Mo, Sian, Melia, Senior, Ben Jonno and a few others on TAW. Robbo is a massive loss, and something has changed about Neil's contributions in the past year, in my opinion.   

Between the three of these shows, I get what I need in terms of analysis, passion, and laughs. And even if you don't subscribe to any of them, you get more free, quality audio and video content from the three of them than you could watch or listen to. Or at least that I could.

Add in The Late Challenge for some free weekly Robbo (plus when he is on Off the Ball) and some occassional others, and that's a decent diet.

Bascially, what I don't get from TAW, I get from the others whilst avoiding the loons on Twitter (e.g. FSG out, Klopp Out, Buy Messi merchants). I want fire, not ire. And while TAW are superb at some aspects, they just don't have enough fire for me. Maybe keeping the ire out puts the fire out?
Away days Magnums are in  :lickin
Robbo's take on the Bellingham thing...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GWL6nHeLMnw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GWL6nHeLMnw</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWL6nHeLMnw
