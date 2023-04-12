Fair enough and thanks for the reply on my questions.



I think it comes down to what you want from your podcasts. It'll be different for different people.



Ou of interest, what LFC podcasts do you think get the right balance in terms of opposition supporters and criticism of team/club? I rarely listen to any other LFC podcast. Even TAW, I'm lucky to listen to more than 2 podcasts a week despite being a subscriber.



Yes, of course it is a matter of personal taste. But it is not about 'which podcast gets the balance right'. To me its about 'which contributors across various pods' deliver the balance.With great respect to TAW (as this is the thread for them), and only to answer your question, I also listen to/watch the LFC Daytrippers (when Gav and/or Keith are on) and The RedMen (when Chris, Ste, Chloe, Errol, or Dan are on, plus Watch Alongs). I keep an eye out for Guttman, Mo, Sian, Melia, Senior, Ben Jonno and a few others on TAW. Robbo is a massive loss, and something has changed about Neil's contributions in the past year, in my opinion.Between the three of these shows, I get what I need in terms of analysis, passion, and laughs. And even if you don't subscribe to any of them, you get more free, quality audio and video content from the three of them than you could watch or listen to. Or at least that I could.Add in The Late Challenge for some free weekly Robbo (plus when he is on Off the Ball) and some occassional others, and that's a decent diet.Bascially, what I don't get from TAW, I get from the others whilst avoiding the loons on Twitter (e.g. FSG out, Klopp Out, Buy Messi merchants). I want fire, not ire. And while TAW are superb at some aspects, they just don't have enough fire for me. Maybe keeping the ire out puts the fire out?