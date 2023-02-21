« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 694 695 696 697 698 [699]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2947771 times)

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,782
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27920 on: February 21, 2023, 12:55:36 pm »
Really good room for under the lights, glad it wasn't one of the "talking about past games against them" types considering the opposition  :-\
Logged

Online redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27921 on: February 22, 2023, 01:24:07 pm »
Would love a "review" with Sean Rogers and Paul Cope really discussing how the group have gotten to this point starting Paris and into preseason.

The impact of how that event has affected the team and the fanbase seems understated.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27922 on: February 22, 2023, 01:27:13 pm »
Sidenote: 'The Dude' on today's Talking Craigs gives real Dudes a bad name.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,105
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27923 on: Yesterday at 05:44:38 pm »
In case people havent seen, Robbo and Copey have a new podcast together called The Late Challenge where the talk about pretty much anything. Bit of news, bit of football, bit of crisp chat and a fair bit more.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27924 on: Yesterday at 05:46:36 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 05:44:38 pm
In case people havent seen, Robbo and Copey have a new podcast together called The Late Challenge where the talk about pretty much anything. Bit of news, bit of football, bit of crisp chat and a fair bit more.

Yeah, enjoying it so far. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Leivashire

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27925 on: Yesterday at 08:43:58 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 05:44:38 pm
In case people havent seen, Robbo and Copey have a new podcast together called The Late Challenge where the talk about pretty much anything. Bit of news, bit of football, bit of crisp chat and a fair bit more.

Assuming it isn't affiliated with TAW with other guest appearing?
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27926 on: Yesterday at 11:30:39 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 05:44:38 pm
In case people havent seen, Robbo and Copey have a new podcast together called The Late Challenge where the talk about pretty much anything. Bit of news, bit of football, bit of crisp chat and a fair bit more.

Yes it is good. Refreshing, and great to hear the lads again, especially Robbo.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27927 on: Today at 12:07:52 am »
Quote from: Leivashire on Yesterday at 08:43:58 pm
Assuming it isn't affiliated with TAW with other guest appearing?

No, totally independent (and different) to TAW.

Just Robbo and Cope chatting sh!t. It's good. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
  • @tharris113
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27928 on: Today at 12:19:36 am »
Love paying £10 a month to listen to someone say they've been out all day getting pissed and didn't give a fuck about the match. Top quality content there.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline WoodenHanger

  • Ursine Wanger.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27929 on: Today at 12:26:12 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:19:36 am
Love paying £10 a month to listen to someone say they've been out all day getting pissed and didn't give a fuck about the match. Top quality content there.

Post match show was fucking atrocious. Close to unsubscribing felt the content has been on a constant downward spiral ever since Robbo left. Same tired contributors just trotting out the same stuff. Neil relentlessly forcing his agendas on people. The review is the same people every week. Used to love TAW but I've completely falled out of love with it recently.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27930 on: Today at 12:27:31 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:19:36 am
Love paying £10 a month to listen to someone say they've been out all day getting pissed and didn't give a fuck about the match. Top quality content there.

 :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
  • @tharris113
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27931 on: Today at 01:05:06 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:26:12 am
Post match show was fucking atrocious. Close to unsubscribing felt the content has been on a constant downward spiral ever since Robbo left. Same tired contributors just trotting out the same stuff. Neil relentlessly forcing his agendas on people. The review is the same people every week. Used to love TAW but I've completely falled out of love with it recently.
I like the lads a lot but it's poor when they are charging quite a bit of money for it, feels like a lot of the contributors are there because they are mates not because of what they have to offer. Don't agree with your point on Neil i must say, I think he's the best thing about TAW personally. It's Kev Walsh that I struggle to see the point of the most.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:43 pm by koptommy93 »
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Leivashire

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27932 on: Today at 02:01:45 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:05:06 pm
I like the lads a lot but it's poor when they are charging quite a bit of money for it, feels like a lot of the contributors are there because they are mates not because of what they have to offer. Don't agree with your point on Neil i must say, I think he's the best thing about TAW personally. It's Kev Walsh that I struggle to see the point of the most.

Neil is one of the best in the business, I could see him and/or Gutmann anchoring any radio or television show! Pink is a difficult one after a nothing game I don't know what to really expect? But I broadly agree on some contributors don't offer too much, but perhaps other subscribers are fans who knows different strokes.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
  • @tharris113
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27933 on: Today at 02:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Leivashire on Today at 02:01:45 pm
Neil is one of the best in the business, I could see him and/or Gutmann anchoring any radio or television show! Pink is a difficult one after a nothing game I don't know what to really expect? But I broadly agree on some contributors don't offer too much, but perhaps other subscribers are fans who knows different strokes.
Totally understand the difficulty but when someone says on the Post Match Pint that they've been out drinking all day and don't care about the game I think it's fair to ask what you're actually paying for.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27934 on: Today at 03:02:49 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:14:26 pm
Totally understand the difficulty but when someone says on the Post Match Pint that they've been out drinking all day and don't care about the game I think it's fair to ask what you're actually paying for.

I dont see what the issue is with someone being out drinking all day when Liverpool are playing on a Saturday night.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27935 on: Today at 03:06:57 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 03:02:49 pm
I dont see what the issue is with someone being out drinking all day when Liverpool are playing on a Saturday night.

Nothing unless you are going into work.  If you are too pissed to do a podcast, then dont
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27936 on: Today at 03:09:00 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:26:12 am
Post match show was fucking atrocious. Close to unsubscribing felt the content has been on a constant downward spiral ever since Robbo left. Same tired contributors just trotting out the same stuff. Neil relentlessly forcing his agendas on people. The review is the same people every week. Used to love TAW but I've completely falled out of love with it recently.

Yeah I agree, its gone very downhill5.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27937 on: Today at 04:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:06:57 pm
Nothing unless you are going into work.  If you are too pissed to do a podcast, then dont

I disagree. Let the post-match show be as authentic as possible in my opinion.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,782
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27938 on: Today at 04:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:06:57 pm
Nothing unless you are going into work.  If you are too pissed to do a podcast, then dont

Bet you're fun at a party
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27939 on: Today at 04:50:51 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:43:11 pm
Bet you're fun at a party
you're right on that one, I am fun at parties
Logged

Offline PaulD

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • Some things are more important .......
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27940 on: Today at 07:11:15 pm »

Good times, bad times maybe ugly times - it's a magnificent 'product' - let it roll
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,324
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27941 on: Today at 07:37:56 pm »
Its mad the way people come on here and constantly name check and slag off individuals. Its fan media and these people give up their time to do shows after the game. By and large they do a decent job.

Its meant to show an authentic fan experience and a lot of people will have gone out on the ale all day yesterday and had a good time and then the match got in the way. Thats literally what happened with me and I had to move boozers to watch the match and in all honestly couldnt be arsed. I did decide to watch it and largely feel I wish I hadnt.

So ye, when someone says similar on a podcast I can pretty much agree.

I dont know what people expect, really. Its not fucking Monday night football, and its far better than them arsenal morons or that united gimp who sits in front of a green screen. Its also what TAW have been doing consistently pretty much since they started.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 694 695 696 697 698 [699]   Go Up
« previous next »
 