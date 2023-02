Itís mad the way people come on here and constantly name check and slag off individuals. Itís fan media and these people give up their time to do shows after the game. By and large they do a decent job.



Itís meant to show an authentic fan experience and a lot of people will have gone out on the ale all day yesterday and had a good time and then the match got in the way. Thatís literally what happened with me and I had to move boozers to watch the match and in all honestly couldnít be arsed. I did decide to watch it and largely feel I wish I hadnít.



So ye, when someone says similar on a podcast I can pretty much agree.



I donít know what people expect, really. Itís not fucking Monday night football, and itís far better than them arsenal morons or that united gimp who sits in front of a green screen. Itís also what TAW have been doing consistently pretty much since they started.