Its mad the way people come on here and constantly name check and slag off individuals. Its fan media and these people give up their time to do shows after the game. By and large they do a decent job.
Its meant to show an authentic fan experience and a lot of people will have gone out on the ale all day yesterday and had a good time and then the match got in the way. Thats literally what happened with me and I had to move boozers to watch the match and in all honestly couldnt be arsed. I did decide to watch it and largely feel I wish I hadnt.
So ye, when someone says similar on a podcast I can pretty much agree.
I dont know what people expect, really. Its not fucking Monday night football, and its far better than them arsenal morons or that united gimp who sits in front of a green screen. Its also what TAW have been doing consistently pretty much since they started.