Its mad the way people come on here and constantly name check and slag off individuals. Its fan media and these people give up their time to do shows after the game. By and large they do a decent job.



Its meant to show an authentic fan experience and a lot of people will have gone out on the ale all day yesterday and had a good time and then the match got in the way. Thats literally what happened with me and I had to move boozers to watch the match and in all honestly couldnt be arsed. I did decide to watch it and largely feel I wish I hadnt.



So ye, when someone says similar on a podcast I can pretty much agree.



I dont know what people expect, really. Its not fucking Monday night football, and its far better than them arsenal morons or that united gimp who sits in front of a green screen. Its also what TAW have been doing consistently pretty much since they started.