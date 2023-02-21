Post match show was fucking atrocious. Close to unsubscribing felt the content has been on a constant downward spiral ever since Robbo left. Same tired contributors just trotting out the same stuff. Neil relentlessly forcing his agendas on people. The review is the same people every week. Used to love TAW but I've completely falled out of love with it recently.



I like the lads a lot but it's poor when they are charging quite a bit of money for it, feels like a lot of the contributors are there because they are mates not because of what they have to offer. Don't agree with your point on Neil i must say, I think he's the best thing about TAW personally. It's Kev Walsh that I struggle to see the point of the most.