In case people havent seen, Robbo and Copey have a new podcast together called The Late Challenge where the talk about pretty much anything. Bit of news, bit of football, bit of crisp chat and a fair bit more.
Assuming it isn't affiliated with TAW with other guest appearing?
Love paying £10 a month to listen to someone say they've been out all day getting pissed and didn't give a fuck about the match. Top quality content there.
Post match show was fucking atrocious. Close to unsubscribing felt the content has been on a constant downward spiral ever since Robbo left. Same tired contributors just trotting out the same stuff. Neil relentlessly forcing his agendas on people. The review is the same people every week. Used to love TAW but I've completely falled out of love with it recently.
I like the lads a lot but it's poor when they are charging quite a bit of money for it, feels like a lot of the contributors are there because they are mates not because of what they have to offer. Don't agree with your point on Neil i must say, I think he's the best thing about TAW personally. It's Kev Walsh that I struggle to see the point of the most.
Neil is one of the best in the business, I could see him and/or Gutmann anchoring any radio or television show! Pink is a difficult one after a nothing game I don't know what to really expect? But I broadly agree on some contributors don't offer too much, but perhaps other subscribers are fans who knows different strokes.
Totally understand the difficulty but when someone says on the Post Match Pint that they've been out drinking all day and don't care about the game I think it's fair to ask what you're actually paying for.
