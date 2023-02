Your involvement in this discussion has been strange to say the least.



https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/complicit

complicit

adjective

UK /kəmˈplɪs.ɪt/ US /kəmˈplɪs.ɪt/



involved in or knowing about a crime or some activity that is wrong



Are we having two different conversations here? None of the points that Iíve been making have been to suggest that Guardiola is not complicit. Do you think that I believe Guardiola to be innocent in all of this? Letís take it back to your original gripe - do you think Neil Atkinson believes that Guardiola is innocent in all of this? Because itís certainly not what Iím suggesting - my problem is with cowards in a boardroom not coming forward to speak on major off field issues and leaving it to the manager. So you suggesting that I donít think Guardiola is complicit is either yourself getting a little confused or yourself being a disingenuous little shit. Let me know.