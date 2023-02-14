« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 693 694 695 696 697 [698]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2941858 times)

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,767
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27880 on: February 14, 2023, 08:59:05 am »
Great to hear the sanctimonious Arsenal fan having a cry over a terrible VAR mistake.

Wonder if she felt the same when they beat us earlier this season.

Does she want to replay that?

On the whole I've always found the majority of Arsenal fans absolute weirdos, the lad who works for TAW is the exception. Maybe because he's not a Cockernee
Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,272
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27881 on: February 14, 2023, 02:02:53 pm »
Looking forward to the 48 minutes podcast about the derby, or 25 minutes if you don't include the Access Sport intro :lmao
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27882 on: February 14, 2023, 02:57:04 pm »
"There's 100 people in here, I know 97 of them and the other 3 are getting necked" Love Gibbo on the Pink after a big win   ;D

The whole Post Match show was great.  Loved Ben Johnson's stroy about Pep Lijnders taking the company credit card and coming back with Cody Gakpo and a loaf of bread  :lmao
Logged

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27883 on: February 14, 2023, 05:49:02 pm »
The 2 minute access sports blurb is killing me.
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,522
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27884 on: Yesterday at 01:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 13, 2023, 01:58:12 pm
Some mad comments from Neil on TAW live, showing sympathy with Guardiola.


Isnt it more the fact that the managers are the ones tasked with fronting the entire enterprise? High levels of accountability given there are people higher up who answer zero questions on the corruption stuff.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27885 on: Yesterday at 02:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:39:23 pm
Isnt it more the fact that the managers are the ones tasked with fronting the entire enterprise? High levels of accountability given there are people higher up who answer zero questions on the corruption stuff.

I admire your quest to support everything TAW, but come on mate, Guardiola is intelligent enough to know that City getting a better income stream than anyone else is ridiculous.

He knows they are cheating, and he benefits from it.  If you dont want to answer questions on dodgy owners, dont manage Manchester City.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:59:41 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27886 on: Yesterday at 04:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:39:23 pm
Isnt it more the fact that the managers are the ones tasked with fronting the entire enterprise? High levels of accountability given there are people higher up who answer zero questions on the corruption stuff.

Yeah, I dont think its particularly mad to say that while I might not agree (at all) with how Guardiolas gone about it, the fact that the manager is almost always the first person having to speak on major off field matters with regards to their club is crap. See also Klopp in April 2021.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27887 on: Yesterday at 04:14:05 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 04:11:57 pm
Yeah, I dont think its particularly mad to say that while I might not agree (at all) with how Guardiolas gone about it, the fact that the manager is almost always the first person having to speak on major off field matters with regards to their club is crap. See also Klopp in April 2021.

You are comparing a complicit manager with a non complicit one.  .
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27888 on: Yesterday at 04:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:14:05 pm
You are comparing a complicit manager with a non complicit one.  .

No Im not. I just believe that if any major off field incident happens at a football club, then it shouldnt be down to someone whose main focus is on the field to front up and speak to the press about it. Like I said in the post youre quoting, I dont agree with how Guardiolas gone about it at all. I think hes made a show of himself and I dont have any sympathy for him. But the proof that its a completely batshit way of handling things is right there in Guardiolas comments on the record about Abu Dhabi owning Manchester City.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27889 on: Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 04:20:43 pm
No Im not. I just believe that if any major off field incident happens at a football club, then it shouldnt be down to someone whose main focus is on the field to front up and speak to the press about it. Like I said in the post youre quoting, I dont agree with how Guardiolas gone about it at all. I think hes made a show of himself and I dont have any sympathy for him. But the proof that its a completely batshit way of handling things is right there in Guardiolas comments on the record about Abu Dhabi owning Manchester City.

So you dont have sympathy, which is my entire point. He doesnt deserve any.
Oh and yes yoy are.  FSG joining the ESL was a shock to Klopp and one he disagreed with (not complicit)
Guardiola knows City cant command those revenue streams and so must be cheating , but benefits from it. (complicit)
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27890 on: Yesterday at 04:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm
So you dont have sympathy, which is my entire point. He doesnt deserve any.
Oh and yes yoy are.  FSG joining the ESL was a shock to Klopp and one he disagreed with (not complicit)
Guardiola knows City cant command those revenue streams and so must be cheating , but benefits from it. (complicit)

No Im not. Im just pointing out how it was shit that Klopp was made to front up. No comparisons made there. Just pointing out why I think it should never be the managers job. Thats the point that Im making, and youve made yours. Theres nothing more to it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:35:11 pm by ljycb »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27891 on: Yesterday at 04:41:31 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 04:33:16 pm
No Im not. Ive made my point and youve made yours. Theres nothing more to it.

Your involvement in this discussion has been strange to say the least.

https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/complicit
complicit
adjective
UK  /kəmˈplɪs.ɪt/ US  /kəmˈplɪs.ɪt/
 
involved in or knowing about a crime or some activity that is wrong
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27892 on: Yesterday at 05:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:41:31 pm
Your involvement in this discussion has been strange to say the least.

https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/complicit
complicit
adjective
UK  /kəmˈplɪs.ɪt/ US  /kəmˈplɪs.ɪt/
 
involved in or knowing about a crime or some activity that is wrong

Are we having two different conversations here? None of the points that Ive been making have been to suggest that Guardiola is not complicit. Do you think that I believe Guardiola to be innocent in all of this? Lets take it back to your original gripe - do you think Neil Atkinson believes that Guardiola is innocent in all of this? Because its certainly not what Im suggesting - my problem is with cowards in a boardroom not coming forward to speak on major off field issues and leaving it to the manager. So you suggesting that I dont think Guardiola is complicit is either yourself getting a little confused or yourself being a disingenuous little shit. Let me know.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27893 on: Yesterday at 05:51:48 pm »
you compared the situation with Klopp faced in 21 with the one Guardiola is in now

Quote
Yeah, I dont think its particularly mad to say that while I might not agree (at all) with how Guardiolas gone about it, the fact that the manager is almost always the first person having to speak on major off field matters with regards to their club is crap. See also Klopp in April 2021.

Then when I pointed out why that comparison was, in my opinion problematic, you denied making the comparison.

and then rudely suggested I was being disingenous.

As for Neils opinion; how can you have sympathy with him if you think hes not *innocent, and how can you think hes  *innocent, hence my original post saying it was a mad take.

*Ive used the word innocent mirror your question re Neil, I prefer the word complicit as the opposite of innocent is guilty and I dont think we can accuse him of false accounting.  Not wanting to be pedantic. I just want to make that distinction.













Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,150
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27894 on: Yesterday at 05:53:34 pm »
Any chance we can return to talking about The Anfield Wrap?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27895 on: Yesterday at 06:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:51:48 pm
you compared the situation with Klopp faced in 21 with the one Guardiola is in now

Then when I pointed out why that comparison was, in my opinion problematic, you denied making the comparison.

and then rudely suggested I was being disingenous.

As for Neils opinion; how can you have sympathy with him if you think hes not *innocent, and how can you think hes  *innocent, hence my original post saying it was a mad take.

*Ive used the word innocent mirror your question re Neil, I prefer the word complicit as the opposite of innocent is guilty and I dont think we can accuse him of false accounting.  Not wanting to be pedantic. I just want to make that distinction.

Yeah, let's move on. I think the point that I'm making is quite clear, but if you disagree with me or find what I'm saying to be problematic then that's absolutely sound. If you were not being disingenuous then my apologies for suggesting that you were.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,767
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27896 on: Today at 08:06:18 am »
They should get the arsenal fan back on.

Also pancakes are garbage. That's why people throw all kinds of shit on them to make them vaguely edible.

If they were so good, you'd have them all year and plain
« Last Edit: Today at 08:15:48 am by red_Mark1980 »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,522
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27897 on: Today at 08:59:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:57:48 pm
I admire your quest to support everything TAW,


I dont. Read my posts. Ive regularly disagreed with opinions made on shows. I do, however, read stuff on here that I think is overdone in terms of criticism.

On the Guardiola point, I dont think anyone is sympathetic towards his position on Citys corruption. Thats clearly not the point that was made on the show, nor the one I was proposing.

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27898 on: Today at 09:25:30 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:59:21 am
I dont. Read my posts. Ive regularly disagreed with opinions made on shows. I do, however, read stuff on here that I think is overdone in terms of criticism.

On the Guardiola point, I dont think anyone is sympathetic towards his position on Citys corruption. Thats clearly not the point that was made on the show, nor the one I was proposing.

You were suggesting it should not be up to football managers to face questions on the owners. When you have a manager who is complicit and benefits drom the actions of the owners, I think its fair to ask them about it.

Quote
, I dont think anyone is sympathetic towards his position on Citys corruption.

If there is no sympathy for him, then why give a fuck if he has to answer questions on the subject.

If you are complicit in a crime, you face questions, its how it works.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:41 am by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,522
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27899 on: Today at 10:13:04 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:25:30 am
You were suggesting it should not be up to football managers to face questions on the owners. When you have a manager who is complicit and benefits drom the actions of the owners, I think its fair to ask them about it.

If there is no sympathy for him, then why give a fuck if he has to answer questions on the subject.

If you are complicit in a crime, you face questions, its how it works.

Not invalid. But there are people more guilty of the workings of the club who get through life never answering anything while the manager does it twice a week. Thats a supreme imbalance in terms of scrutiny and accountability. Thats my basic point. Apologies if Ive been, hitherto, unclear.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27900 on: Today at 10:22:46 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:13:04 am
Not invalid. But there are people more guilty of the workings of the club who get through life never answering anything while the manager does it twice a week. Thats a supreme imbalance in terms of scrutiny and accountability. Thats my basic point. Apologies if Ive been, hitherto, unclear.

This is evidently true, however I just don't think its enough to elicit sympathy for Guardiola, especially when hes posting ceebratory photos after they got off on technicalities with CAS.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,767
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27901 on: Today at 10:25:28 am »
So pancakes...
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27902 on: Today at 10:27:13 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:25:28 am
So pancakes...

Is Guttman doing a recipe?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,767
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27903 on: Today at 10:32:31 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:27:13 am
Is Guttman doing a recipe?

Lizzy on AFQ was going on about how great they are and to be honest I'm tired of the TAW Pancake agenda, they are all on the Nutella payroll
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27904 on: Today at 10:33:49 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:32:31 am
Lizzy on AFQ was going on about how great they are and to be honest I'm tired of the TAW Pancake agenda, they are all on the Nutella payroll

Worried about losing access to My Old Dutch.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,679
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27905 on: Today at 10:52:07 am »
Neil, great chat with the 2 lads on the Paris Independent Report. Really admirable men. Diligence, intelligence and patience. Really laid out the "big holes" dynamic that has kept repeating itself. Keep on it Neil, you did a great job of the interview. Fascinating.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27906 on: Today at 12:37:48 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:32:31 am
Lizzy on AFQ was going on about how great they are and to be honest I'm tired of the TAW Pancake agenda, they are all on the Nutella payroll

Pancake Day isnt till next Tuesday, so Ill see you then.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,125
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27907 on: Today at 01:58:35 pm »
People putting Nutella on pancakes are doing it wrong anyway.
Nutella is so sugar heavy that it completely obliterates any other flavour.
Pancakes (crepes, not the weird, thick american shit) are best consumed with thin filling of various jams or honey/nut combos.

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27908 on: Today at 02:08:34 pm »
If Ghost Town thinks Neil's comments on Guardiola were off topic, wait till he sees all this pancake waffle, he will flip.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27909 on: Today at 03:41:30 pm »
Nutella pancakes are for anyone born after 1995.

True pancake connoisseurs will select jif lemon and sugar. End of.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27910 on: Today at 03:43:36 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:41:30 pm
Nutella pancakes are for anyone born after 1995.

True pancake connoisseurs will select jif lemon and sugar. End of.

Its Cif now. And I prefer Viakal on there. Bit more industrial.
Logged

Online the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27911 on: Today at 03:49:55 pm »
Neils Paris interview was the sort of intelligent content that used to be the preserve of the great campaigning journalism of World in Action or 70s Panorama, pity that it doesnt get the national spotlight it deserves, theres a great general documentary to be made on Uefa and football authorities mindset and how that works against football fans illustrated by Paris Sevilla but thats for another day.


Unfortunately it wasnt videoed because that should be all over you tube etc as a freebie to get the distribution it deserves. Would really enhance TAWs reputation, and more importantly it gives us, the fans,the quality voice we need. The coverage of the report and Dan Austins work has been outstanding and only equalled by the likes of the excellent David Conn.


Paris coverage justifies my tenner every month, football stuff isnt bad either, loved johnno on the pink😂



« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:51 pm by the 92A »
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27912 on: Today at 03:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:43:36 pm
Its Cif now. And I prefer Viakal on there. Bit more industrial.

Do you live in a hard water area?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,150
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27913 on: Today at 04:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:08:34 pm
If Ghost Town thinks Neil's comments on Guardiola were off topic, wait till he sees all this pancake waffle, he will flip.
You can Shrove it where the sun don't shine!



(best I could so ;))
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 693 694 695 696 697 [698]   Go Up
« previous next »
 