« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 692 693 694 695 696 [697]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2937048 times)

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27840 on: February 7, 2023, 04:10:33 pm »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on February  7, 2023, 10:13:37 am
Certainly. Cope was great on the review yesterday.

On not listening when we're shit, our podcasts are at their best at the moment in my opinion!

Agree on both things. Neil has been missed in the post-Wolves meltdown, but Cope was a really good replacement.

Just wondering if there's going to be a reaction show on the Man City news? Given how earth-shattering it could be for us, I was disappointed when the only show that popped up today was a Lower League one. Not to be an impatient bellend, but just dying to hear a bit of discussion on it.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27841 on: February 7, 2023, 05:45:07 pm »
What goes on with The Anfield Wrap on tour thing,i see they sold out Detroit and DC at the end of March already,gotta be more than just chatting/moaning about the state of the club  right?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,099
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27842 on: February 7, 2023, 05:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February  7, 2023, 05:45:07 pm
What goes on with The Anfield Wrap on tour thing,i see they sold out Detroit and DC at the end of March already,gotta be more than just chatting/moaning about the state of the club  right?

Sue Cook will also be making an appearance.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27843 on: February 7, 2023, 06:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  7, 2023, 05:56:37 pm
Sue Cook will also be making an appearance.

I may as well say this now, Sue Cook has pulled out....
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27844 on: February 7, 2023, 07:08:36 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on February  7, 2023, 04:07:25 pm
Yes! I am very much in favour of this.

Try only talking about the football now David Mooney.

Come on, we know this isnt TAWs style as has been thrashed out on here a number of times. Read todays daily rundown email from Neil. I dont agree with it, but they keep the game and the rigged game separate.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27845 on: February 7, 2023, 07:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on February  7, 2023, 06:52:06 pm
I may as well say this now, Sue Cook has pulled out....

Gutted,Tie and Blazer badge packs still available?
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27846 on: February 7, 2023, 08:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February  7, 2023, 07:30:41 pm

Gutted,Tie and Blazer badge packs still available?

Yes, but some of the boxes are a bit faded
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27847 on: February 7, 2023, 09:21:17 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on February  7, 2023, 04:07:25 pm
Yes! I am very much in favour of this.

Try only talking about the football now David Mooney.

What on earth has David Mooney done to rattle you so much? You're obsessed with him. If you're so arsed about seeing him dragged over the coals then start your own podcast and invite him on.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27848 on: February 7, 2023, 10:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on February  7, 2023, 07:08:36 pm
Come on, we know this isnt TAWs style as has been thrashed out on here a number of times. Read todays daily rundown email from Neil. I dont agree with it, but they keep the game and the rigged game separate.

I read the mail and maybe that helps keep Neil sane, but I can't agree that the two things can be kept separate, not any more at least. And maybe it isn't their style, but it ought to be now, in light of absolutely unprecedented levels of charges for cheating.

Look, I know that David Mooney isn't going to be on getting grilled about how fake City are and how much they've cheated and doped their way to success. But at the same time, I will be infuriated if he just cheerfully comes on in a few days talking about the football as though everything is completely normal. This is too seismic and those days have to be over now.
« Last Edit: February 7, 2023, 10:04:17 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27849 on: February 7, 2023, 10:03:40 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on February  7, 2023, 09:21:17 pm
What on earth has David Mooney done to rattle you so much? You're obsessed with him. If you're so arsed about seeing him dragged over the coals then start your own podcast and invite him on.

I've never once heard him acknowledge a single thing about City's ownership, source of funding, legitimacy of success. He seems like a perfectly nice bloke, but I haven't been able to stand listening to him for years, when every word out of his mouth relentlessly, wilfully ignores the gigantic elephant in the room. Thankfully, finally, that stuff can't be ignored anymore.
« Last Edit: February 7, 2023, 10:05:40 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,054
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27850 on: February 7, 2023, 10:28:13 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on February  7, 2023, 10:00:45 pm
I read the mail
Wouldn't go round admitting that if I were you... ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27851 on: February 7, 2023, 10:41:55 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on February  7, 2023, 10:00:45 pm
I read the mail and maybe that helps keep Neil sane, but I can't agree that the two things can be kept separate, not any more at least. And maybe it isn't their style, but it ought to be now, in light of absolutely unprecedented levels of charges for cheating.

Look, I know that David Mooney isn't going to be on getting grilled about how fake City are and how much they've cheated and doped their way to success. But at the same time, I will be infuriated if he just cheerfully comes on in a few days talking about the football as though everything is completely normal. This is too seismic and those days have to be over now.

Ive argued on here for more of this, and I think the issues are kept separate for business reasons also, but its time to move on. They arent going there. Enjoy what they do do, and there are other pods.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27852 on: Yesterday at 11:45:55 am »
Neil is conspicuous by his absence.  Hope its just time off.

He is needed for the post game therapy. 

Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27853 on: Yesterday at 12:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:45:55 am
Neil is conspicuous by his absence.  Hope its just time off.

He is needed for the post game therapy.

He's back... he just did (a very amusing) 'Talking Reds' on YouTube.

 :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,494
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27854 on: Yesterday at 01:32:22 pm »
The TAW Special was an interesting listen in terms of how the two Newcastle fans allowed themselves to accommodate the Saudi owners through a process of cognitive dissonance, allowing them to continue supporting their club without hesitation.

The two contradictory ideas of loving a club while seemingly disliking what it now stands for is not psychologically consistent with each other. However, using mental gymnastics and a touch of double-speak they do all in their power to change these conflicting ideas until they become consistent.

In many ways I think this behaviour is quite reasonable as it is part of the human condition; we spend our lives compromising our ideals to accommodate uglier forces that don't always sit well. There's no virtue in this and the broader project will become an enterprise without true jeopardy or peril - the things that make supporting a club real and visceral.

Part of the psychological trick they're playing on themselves is to pretend achievement is equivalent for all football clubs despite operating on completely different models. Sporting success achieved unfairly is not real success.

Like City fans, Newcastle fans will lose out on the graft and toil that makes winning worthwhile. Their loss.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27855 on: Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on February  7, 2023, 10:41:55 pm
Ive argued on here for more of this, and I think the issues are kept separate for business reasons also, but its time to move on. They arent going there. Enjoy what they do do, and there are other pods.

p.s. to be fair to Neil he did say on today's Talking Reds that if they don't separate 'the game' from 'the rigged game' (my words) it pulls down the whole house of cards, including TAW, and they are paying their own and other people's wages - based in part on the premise that it is a fair sport. Otherwise, what is the point? So I think we have to accept that TAW can't shine too bright a light on the topic or too often. It is just not in their interests. On top of that, it should not be supporters who are worrying about or having to deal with all of this, it should be an independent regulator.   
Logged

Offline The Lord Admiral

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27856 on: Yesterday at 04:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on February  7, 2023, 06:52:06 pm
I may as well say this now, Sue Cook has pulled out....

Haha. Just listening to Robbos new podcast and he kicks off with a fact of the day. Another one of those tomorrow.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27857 on: Yesterday at 04:43:57 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on February  7, 2023, 10:03:40 pm
I've never once heard him acknowledge a single thing about City's ownership, source of funding, legitimacy of success. He seems like a perfectly nice bloke, but I haven't been able to stand listening to him for years, when every word out of his mouth relentlessly, wilfully ignores the gigantic elephant in the room. Thankfully, finally, that stuff can't be ignored anymore.

He does speak on the ownership quite a bit, and cops a lot of abuse from his own as a result of that, but if hes being brought on to someone elses podcast and hes being asked questions about his football team and how theyre playing, then he just isnt going to talk about something different. Absolutely no one would. Expecting him to do that is honestly fucking bananas.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,442
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27858 on: Yesterday at 04:48:10 pm »
Nice to see Robbo back doing podcasts again

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o8oMUcU9KzI&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o8oMUcU9KzI&amp;ab</a>

Especially with Crisp Chat  :lmao
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:49:45 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,845
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27859 on: Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 04:43:57 pm
He does speak on the ownership quite a bit, and cops a lot of abuse from his own as a result of that, but if hes being brought on to someone elses podcast and hes being asked questions about his football team and how theyre playing, then he just isnt going to talk about something different. Absolutely no one would. Expecting him to do that is honestly fucking bananas.

So is crying about it. The blue manc is a fucking warped gobshite.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27860 on: Yesterday at 08:46:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm
So is crying about it. The blue manc is a fucking warped gobshite.

Says you!
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27861 on: Yesterday at 09:26:41 pm »
Paul Cope did a podcast centred around mental health/Psychology started back in April 2020. 
In oner of the episodes he just chats to Gareth.  Its a bit dated as its in lockdown  and centres on lockdown, but its still very interesting

Its called The Paul Cope Show
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27862 on: Yesterday at 10:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:26:41 pm
Paul Cope did a podcast centred around mental health/Psychology started back in April 2020. 
In oner of the episodes he just chats to Gareth.  Its a bit dated as its in lockdown  and centres on lockdown, but its still very interesting

Its called The Paul Cope Show

Thanks for the heads up.  :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27863 on: Yesterday at 10:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:26:41 pm
Paul Cope did a podcast centred around mental health/Psychology started back in April 2020. 
In oner of the episodes he just chats to Gareth.  Its a bit dated as its in lockdown  and centres on lockdown, but its still very interesting

Its called The Paul Cope Show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5I0PNg5Uho

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline tmsneil

  • A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27864 on: Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm
p.s. to be fair to Neil he did say on today's Talking Reds that if they don't separate 'the game' from 'the rigged game' (my words) it pulls down the whole house of cards, including TAW, and they are paying their own and other people's wages - based in part on the premise that it is a fair sport. Otherwise, what is the point? So I think we have to accept that TAW can't shine too bright a light on the topic or too often. It is just not in their interests. On top of that, it should not be supporters who are worrying about or having to deal with all of this, it should be an independent regulator.   
This drives me fucking mad. Practically no one who writes or talks about football has written or talked more about issues around football reform, ownership, regulation more than me in the last three years.

The house of cards thing is a running joke I've been making for years about loads of things on the business. Talking Reds is literally about the City issue. The email yesterday is about the City issue. Wildcards is on the City issue. Three Strikes tomorrow is on the City issue. I have even written about the interim letter on Crouch, not just the final review, I wrote about the interim letter July 2021 when I was on a plane on holiday because I thought it was important that I did. Did you see anyone else write extensively about it? Feel free to show below.

Do you know what is hardest? Finding journalists who will actually talk to me about this stuff, who are adequately informed and who will go on a Liverpool platform to do it. They understand practically nothing about The Crouch Review. Most of them, even the ones you would like and rate, haven't bothered reading it.

Let me say it again - I will go anywhere at any time to talk about the issues at football structure, reform and finance. But no one asks me and the last time I did it on the BBC they edited me due to fear of City's lawyers and complaints. And they haven't asked me back.

Actually, what's hardest is the sheer lack of quality engagement I get on the subject. What's hardest is shouting into the abyss. What's hardest is feeling like I am over here giving a fuck and being called an FSG shill or some such shit.

And lastly, seriously, just because no one is a prick to one of the few out male LGBT voices in football about the ownership of his club doesn't mean this stuff isn't addressed. Dave was meant to come over during the World Cup and talk to me about it but we couldn't make it happen. You know why he wanted to? Because someone sent him a screenshot about how he was spoken about on here and he was a bit upset about it.

Absolutely exhausting. And frankly wilfully rude.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:05:25 pm by tmsneil »
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27865 on: Today at 12:19:11 am »
Its crap to hear that. Seriously, to the weirdos in here who think David Mooney is some major City apologist, go and have a look at what your equivalents on the Blue Moon forums think of him. Go and watch the video of him talking to Robbo outside the Etihad about Citys ownership from his perspective as an out LGBTQ+ person. Stop this tedious nonsense.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27866 on: Today at 07:46:32 am »
David Mooney seems a sound fella to me. Sure, he buries his head in the sand a bit, but that's no different to the Newcastle fans they had on and the vast majority of football fans who are put in a difficult position by their club's ownership.

Compared to that absolute tit Ste Tudor they used to have on, he's a breath of fresh air.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27867 on: Today at 08:23:52 am »
^ Thats really interesting insight From Neil.
Other than his obvious frustration, the lines about city lawyers and the BBC  as well as journos that knew nothing about the Crouch report illustrate some of the issues around the state of reporting around the game.

Its been clear for a while now that the threat of getting the call from City or their lawyers has reduced the level of media scrutiny theyve been subject to. Some journos have even alluded to this. So even more credit to the good ones that have continued to research, challenge and speak out.

The second point about the Crouch report confirms my view that theres a group of media that do very well out of the game as it is and really dont want to do anything that could upset the status quo. I know the Crouch report would not necessarily impact directly on journos, but its a good illustration of the cosy nature of football reporting where reflection on the state of the game is not high on the priority list. Transfer rumours, and eulogising about spending is far easier.

Its all a bit too cosy and needs to change, but journo are under pressure to produce copy that drives engagement and hits article targets, and are shit scared of losing access.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:27:51 am by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Offline tmsneil

  • A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27868 on: Today at 08:53:20 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:23:52 am
^ Thats really interesting insight From Neil.
Other than his obvious frustration, the lines about city lawyers and the BBC  as well as journos that knew nothing about the Crouch report illustrate some of the issues around the state of reporting around the game.

Its been clear for a while now that the threat of getting the call from City or their lawyers has reduced the level of media scrutiny theyve been subject to. Some journos have even alluded to this. So even more credit to the good ones that have continued to research, challenge and speak out.

The second point about the Crouch report confirms my view that theres a group of media that do very well out of the game as it is and really dont want to do anything that could upset the status quo. I know the Crouch report would not necessarily impact directly on journos, but its a good illustration of the cosy nature of football reporting where reflection on the state of the game is not high on the priority list. Transfer rumours, and eulogising about spending is far easier.

Its all a bit too cosy and needs to change, but journo are under pressure to produce copy that drives engagement and hits article targets, and are shit scared of losing access.
Access doesn't matter any more, not really. But what matters to the majority of journalists, and crucially their editors, is what people click and engage with. There is very little cosy about the lives of most journalists and that includes football journalists, except in all sectors those at the very top. What there is is an industry that wants somewhere between 3 and 6 stories a day that people will click on.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27869 on: Today at 09:02:23 am »
Quote from: tmsneil on Today at 08:53:20 am
Access doesn't matter any more, not really. But what matters to the majority of journalists, and crucially their editors, is what people click and engage with. There is very little cosy about the lives of most journalists and that includes football journalists, except in all sectors those at the very top. What there is is an industry that wants somewhere between 3 and 6 stories a day that people will click on.
Fully understand Neil, and it was those at the top I was aiming cosy at, and it's some of those at the top that have been staunch defenders of City.
I can even understand the pressure that those at say The Athletic are under, when I can imagine the threat of cost cutting is never far away. Do I write this and piss off someone at the club, or do I keep my job, etc.
Closer to home, just read the periodic results of Reach plc. They fully explain their model and its not pretty, but clicks,  page views and engagement feature highly and proper journalism doesn't!
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27870 on: Today at 11:38:31 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:02:23 am
Fully understand Neil, and it was those at the top I was aiming cosy at, and it's some of those at the top that have been staunch defenders of City.
I can even understand the pressure that those at say The Athletic are under, when I can imagine the threat of cost cutting is never far away. Do I write this and piss off someone at the club, or do I keep my job, etc.
Closer to home, just read the periodic results of Reach plc. They fully explain their model and its not pretty, but clicks,  page views and engagement feature highly and proper journalism doesn't!

The impact of doping on supporter's engagement in sports, and hence on how media act, is well researched. The research typically deals with substance doping, but I don't think it is a stretch to apply the results to financial doping. Supporters feel doping is a threat to sports, that it damages the sports reputation, and this impacts on TV audiences. Research on baseball found that attendance at games falls after players are suspended for failing a dope test. Look at how the US media (more so than in Europe) reported on Lance Armstrong - he boosted viewership, coverage, clicks, and cash and the media were slow to do their job and call out not just him, but the sport. At least with WWE, everyone's in on it, and you know you're watching a rigged game. And it's more than saying a specific rider, player, or team is up to no good, it is taking the next step and saying the game is rigged, each round of fixtures contains a unfair result, and hence the league table is rigged. In a league which can be decided by a point or even goal difference, any feeling that there are 30+ unfair fixtures and results poisons the well. Not all supporters will be turned off by reminders that the sport is fixed, but enough might be to affect the bottom line of certain media.   
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,494
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27871 on: Today at 09:16:48 pm »
The three strikes was a good listen.

Regarding the punishment for City, theres obviously an issue with endless grievance if City are found guilty in that many clubs will feel the hurt of their fake success. However, I dont think the PL have to get bogged down in endless reparations. Handing trophies out to other sides is pretty clean and isnt steeped in financial issues.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 692 693 694 695 696 [697]   Go Up
« previous next »
 