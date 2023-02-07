p.s. to be fair to Neil he did say on today's Talking Reds that if they don't separate 'the game' from 'the rigged game' (my words) it pulls down the whole house of cards, including TAW, and they are paying their own and other people's wages - based in part on the premise that it is a fair sport. Otherwise, what is the point? So I think we have to accept that TAW can't shine too bright a light on the topic or too often. It is just not in their interests. On top of that, it should not be supporters who are worrying about or having to deal with all of this, it should be an independent regulator.



This drives me fucking mad. Practically no one who writes or talks about football has written or talked more about issues around football reform, ownership, regulation more than me in the last three years.The house of cards thing is a running joke I've been making for years about loads of things on the business. Talking Reds is literally about the City issue. The email yesterday is about the City issue. Wildcards is on the City issue. Three Strikes tomorrow is on the City issue. I have even written about the interim letter on Crouch, not just the final review, I wrote about the interim letter July 2021 when I was on a plane on holiday because I thought it was important that I did. Did you see anyone else write extensively about it? Feel free to show below.Do you know what is hardest? Finding journalists who will actually talk to me about this stuff, who are adequately informed and who will go on a Liverpool platform to do it. They understand practically nothing about The Crouch Review. Most of them, even the ones you would like and rate, haven't bothered reading it.Let me say it again - I will go anywhere at any time to talk about the issues at football structure, reform and finance. But no one asks me and the last time I did it on the BBC they edited me due to fear of City's lawyers and complaints. And they haven't asked me back.Actually, what's hardest is the sheer lack of quality engagement I get on the subject. What's hardest is shouting into the abyss. What's hardest is feeling like I am over here giving a fuck and being called an FSG shill or some such shit.And lastly, seriously, just because no one is a prick to one of the few out male LGBT voices in football about the ownership of his club doesn't mean this stuff isn't addressed. Dave was meant to come over during the World Cup and talk to me about it but we couldn't make it happen. You know why he wanted to? Because someone sent him a screenshot about how he was spoken about on here and he was a bit upset about it.Absolutely exhausting. And frankly wilfully rude.