WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27800 on: Today at 09:34:42 am
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm
Thats fair enough, i understand not everyone agrees. But I think its very controversial that for years in the UK, we have had lots of different people come and accepted as long as they follow our values.

Now we have people, slamming another part of the world. All because they follow there religious beliefs.

For the record too, Im not against Qatari investment. Id rather it be a private company from anywhere in the world compared to state. But in the footballing world, we are falling below. Surprised FSG hasnt pushed FFP further to FIFA,UEFA and the FA.

My god you aren't half talking some shit.

No matter how many times you type it out,It has fuck all to do with religion you ............

Fact is that you've outed yourself as having no morals,which is kinda ironic.



WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27801 on: Today at 09:37:34 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:17:02 pm
Sports washing: the route one bad faith argument is to pretend its about religion and cultural differences.

Jay was paying attention during the blood soaked WC,I bet he even agreed with those c*nts throwing the bigot slander towards our manager.



Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27802 on: Today at 09:52:36 am
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 09:27:17 am
Or given the Reds poor performances and results, supporters are turning a more critical eye to what is happening on and off the pitch. As humans, they like to see their own views reflected in fan media. Especially those outlets they pay for and market themselves as supporter created, driven, made, and focussed. When they dont see their views regularly reflected, they use the many channels now available to them to let media know. For better or worse. My two cents is that this can be useful if it staves off unsubscribing. But its not daft, its human nature. For better or worse.
No I'm sorry but this won't wash. Everything these so-called supporters want to see is already there to see in TAW's output. Ownership, transfers, need for new players, critcal analayses of players, tactics, even of the manager, even calling the team and perfomances fucking shite.

But the whingers' problem is that TAW and others aren't banging on about it all the time. Because that's what they want, these joyless, gutless, impatient, witless cryarsers who seem to make up an increasing proportion of Liverpool fans these days. Because all they want to do is bang on and on and on about these same things over and over again, so they object and become outraged because TAW or other sources don't also bang on and on and on about the same things all the time.

There's more to life, and football support, than negativity and miserable wailing and railing. There's worth in fortitude and patience and taking adversity on the chin; of looking for positivity and nuggets of hope in even the bad times. There's a kind of grace in reacting to difficult times philosophically, taking the rough with the smooth without endless complaining.

I'm not saying TAW or anyone else embodies all this perfectly, but it's not only good, but beneficial, IMO, that they don't spend all their time reflecting the 'views' of the perpetual moaners and negatives. Thank God they have a bit more about them then that.








Big Bamber

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27803 on: Today at 10:25:53 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:52:36 am
No I'm sorry but this won't wash. Everything these so-called supporters want to see is already there to see in TAW's output. Ownership, transfers, need for new players, critcal analayses of players, tactics, even of the manager, even calling the team and perfomances fucking shite.

But the whingers' problem is that TAW and others aren't banging on about it all the time. Because that's what they want, these joyless, gutless, impatient, witless cryarsers who seem to make up an increasing proportion of Liverpool fans these days. Because all they want to do is bang on and on and on about these same things over and over again, so they object and become outraged because TAW or other sources don't also bang on and on and on about the same things all the time.

There's more to life, and football support, than negativity and miserable wailing and railing. There's worth in fortitude and patience and taking adversity on the chin; of looking for positivity and nuggets of hope in even the bad times. There's a kind of grace in reacting to difficult times philosophically, taking the rough with the smooth without endless complaining.

I'm not saying TAW or anyone else embodies all this perfectly, but it's not only good, but beneficial, IMO, that they don't spend all their time reflecting the 'views' of the perpetual moaners and negatives. Thank God they have a bit more about them then that.



I think we agree on the core point but I think youve let yourself down there. Deeming them so-called supporters, whingers, witless dismisses them.

If you want to discuss philosophy, ok. There is worth in debating, and having conviction in your argument. That is a philosophical reaction. That is taking the rough. There is a time for impatience, so grace isnt a cover for cowardice or meek acceptance.

Coming back down to Earth, if you do the debate right, it makes the most compelling listening, repeatedly.

Also, not everything is there to see on TAW. I think they even take pride in that.

For example, I have debated on here with them about using every opportunity to call out financial doping, especially when rival supporters are on. They disagree with that approach. OK, we move on. But that is one example of where a viewpoint is not there. Im sure other real supporters have other examples.

Listing topics as dealt with is superficial. How have they been dealt with? Narrowly? Giving common views a fair shake? Even when you disagree.

