Or given the Reds poor performances and results, supporters are turning a more critical eye to what is happening on and off the pitch. As humans, they like to see their own views reflected in fan media. Especially those outlets they pay for and market themselves as supporter created, driven, made, and focussed. When they dont see their views regularly reflected, they use the many channels now available to them to let media know. For better or worse. My two cents is that this can be useful if it staves off unsubscribing. But its not daft, its human nature. For better or worse.



No I'm sorry but this won't wash. Everything these so-called supporters want to see is already there to see in TAW's output. Ownership, transfers, need for new players, critcal analayses of players, tactics, even of the manager, even calling the team and perfomances fucking shite.But the whingers' problem is that TAW and others aren't banging on about it all the time. Because that's what they want, these joyless, gutless, impatient, witless cryarsers who seem to make up an increasing proportion of Liverpool fans these days. Because all they want to do is bang on and on and on about these same things over and over again, so they object and become outraged because TAW or other sources don't also bang on and on and on about the same things all the time.There's more to life, and football support, than negativity and miserable wailing and railing. There's worth in fortitude and patience and taking adversity on the chin; of looking for positivity and nuggets of hope in even the bad times. There's a kind of grace in reacting to difficult times philosophically, taking the rough with the smooth without endless complaining.I'm not saying TAW or anyone else embodies all this perfectly, but it's not only good, but beneficial, IMO, that they don't spend all their time reflecting the 'views' of the perpetual moaners and negatives. Thank God they have a bit more about them then that.