The idea that TAW don't address the ownership issue is a fallacy mainly pedalled by Twitter-cranks. Obviously they do talk about the ownerships plenty without it being a boring obsession.



In truth, what these cranks are moaning about is that TAW doesn't do what they want...which is to moan and bitch about transfers, money and the ownership model. Tantrum-level engagement is the MO of so many online fans, to the extent that any kind of level-headed chat is interpreted as some kind of act of FSG-pasty propaganda. It's wild and, in truth, probably dominated by young lads who are broadly clueless and view football without the inherent cultural ties that a lot of traditional fans feel about their football club. This allows them to jump in two-feet about any element of the football club without an understanding that they're actually a damaging influence.



Their relationship with the club is primarily transactional which is at odds with the sensibilities espoused by the likes of TAW who are essentially engaging in a decade-long love letter to an institution that means more to them than whether Liverpool are owned by an oil state or not.