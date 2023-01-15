« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 690 691 692 693 694 [695]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2923654 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27760 on: January 15, 2023, 09:10:38 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January 15, 2023, 09:02:00 pm
Pretty crap representation of what actually happened on yesterdays Post Match Pint mate. Mo didnt watch the first half because his Internet was playing up, which cant exactly be helped can it?

Hows it a crap representation? He didnt see the first half, which is what I said.


Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27761 on: January 15, 2023, 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 15, 2023, 09:10:38 pm
Hows it a crap representation? He didnt see the first half, which is what I said.

I read your post and thought What on earth? Why wouldnt he have watched the first half if he was hosting the post-match show, so to then actually watch the show and find out that it was because of something out of his control, I would say that was a crap and unfair representation of what actually happened, particularly given you were following on from saying that hes not host material. It gives an impression of something completely different to the reality, that hes not good at hosting and he didnt even watch the first half yesterday (bangs head against wall).
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • @pump_upp - best crypto pumps on telegram !
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27762 on: January 15, 2023, 09:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 15, 2023, 08:55:19 pm
In true LFC tradition Robbo hasnt been replaced. Yesterdays PMP was hosted by Mo Stewart, I like Mo, but hes not host material. 
His opening sentence was I didnt see the first half.  :butt
These days the Pink (post match show) is a half cut Gibbo, the host, slurring his way through a shambles of a show.

Don't subscribe to video, so haven't seen PMP, but the pink was OK yesterday, helped a lot by Neil appearing on it. It didn't hold back on how truly dreadful the performance was. However, Gibbons should leave it with looking for positives when there really aren't any at all.

I think it's a shame that Johnno isn't involved more, either on Pinks or the ratings a few times recently. As I've said previously, it's not helped TAW that he's disappeared around the same time Robbo left.

Also, where's John Milburn these days? Feels like it's ages since he's been on anything.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27763 on: January 15, 2023, 09:31:34 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January 15, 2023, 09:19:30 pm
I read your post and thought What on earth? Why wouldnt he have watched the first half if he was hosting the post-match show, so to then actually watch the show and find out that it was because of something out of his control, I would say that was a crap and unfair representation of what actually happened, particularly given you were following on from saying that hes not host material. It gives an impression of something completely different to the reality, that hes not good at hosting and he didnt even watch the first half yesterday (bangs head against wall).

So weve established Mo didnt watch the first half, as I said. Thats literally the reality. Its not something you can debate, its fact.
I dont think hes host material, if you do great, I dont. 
Hes a decent contributor, hes has done well as a contributor on a few shows. The womens football one sticks in my mind, but on many other occasions hes very average.
Youve missed the part of my post where I said I liked him.  ;)

Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27764 on: January 15, 2023, 09:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 15, 2023, 09:31:34 pm
So weve established Mo didnt watch the first half, as I said. Thats literally the reality. Its not something you can debate, its fact.
I dont think hes host material, if you do great, I dont. 
Hes a decent contributor, hes has done well as a contributor on a few shows. The womens football one sticks in my mind, but on many other occasions hes very average.
Youve missed the part of my post where I said I liked him.  ;)

Yep. He didnt watch the first half because his Internet was down. You chose to bring it up without mentioning that. And Im pulling you up on it. Nothing more to it.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27765 on: January 15, 2023, 09:38:00 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January 15, 2023, 09:35:49 pm
Yep. He didnt watch the first half because his Internet was down. You chose to bring it up without mentioning that. And Im pulling you up on it. Nothing more to it.

Well done on recognising reality, took a while  ;D
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27766 on: January 15, 2023, 09:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 15, 2023, 09:38:00 pm
Well done on recognising reality, took a while  ;D

If recognising reality is pulling up a dickhead on a dickhead move, then fair enough.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27767 on: January 15, 2023, 09:52:13 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on January 15, 2023, 09:49:27 pm
If recognising reality is pulling up a dickhead on a dickhead move, then fair enough.

Wooooo ok Tiger. 
Untwist your knickers.   :-*
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27768 on: January 15, 2023, 09:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 15, 2023, 09:52:13 pm
Wooooo ok Tiger. 
Untwist your knickers.   :-*

Im sorry if Im out of line with that, but its just how I feel.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27769 on: January 15, 2023, 10:06:35 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on January 15, 2023, 09:24:28 pm
Don't subscribe to video, so haven't seen PMP, but the pink was OK yesterday, helped a lot by Neil appearing on it. It didn't hold back on how truly dreadful the performance was. However, Gibbons should leave it with looking for positives when there really aren't any at all.

I think it's a shame that Johnno isn't involved more, either on Pinks or the ratings a few times recently. As I've said previously, it's not helped TAW that he's disappeared around the same time Robbo left.

Also, where's John Milburn these days? Feels like it's ages since he's been on anything.

Its been a while since Johnno has done any footy stuff, I dont remember thinking he was great on it. Hes great on Agony though.
I think hed be good on stuff like 3 strikes and wildcards.
There is clearly a Robbo shaped hole though. 
If Gibbo is hosting the Pink then I think it needs Neil as a guest. As demonstrated Neil cant do both shows. 
I think Gutman should do more post match stuff.

The heyday was Robbo hosting Damien
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27770 on: January 15, 2023, 11:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 15, 2023, 10:06:35 pm
Its been a while since Johnno has done any footy stuff, I dont remember thinking he was great on it. Hes great on Agony though.
I think hed be good on stuff like 3 strikes and wildcards.
There is clearly a Robbo shaped hole though. 
If Gibbo is hosting the Pink then I think it needs Neil as a guest. As demonstrated Neil cant do both shows. 
I think Gutman should do more post match stuff.

The heyday was Robbo hosting Damien

There is a perfect storm of the Reds being crap, a contributor gap, narrow spectrum of views, and thorny issues that threaten the entire house of cards (e.g. the rigged nature of the league/financial doping, sportswashing and rival fans). Tough times at TAW Towers regrettably.  :(
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,270
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27771 on: Yesterday at 01:44:38 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on January 15, 2023, 07:21:59 pm
Probably because they dont want to talk about the ownership. I dont mind redmen tv, even though I dont think neither of them represent all fans views.

It would be refreshing for them to talk about the elephant in the room.

They've spoken about the ownership plenty, including whole episodes on the subject during the World Cup.

That said what exactly are you looking for when discussing the ownership? There's only so much you can say (and it's been said to death, on TAW). Are they to have a dedicated weekly 'FSG out' podcast where they go full Everton?

If all you're looking for is FSG anger and eternal discussion about midfielders, Twitter or Reddit should be more than enough to satiate your needs.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:46:35 am by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,989
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27772 on: Yesterday at 08:15:55 am »
I recently picked up the audio sub and went through the podcast backlog to download stuff - there were at least half a dozen episodes tackling the question of ownership and inner turmoil in the club. That is the single most explored topic in the past few months.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27773 on: Yesterday at 12:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:15:55 am
I recently picked up the audio sub and went through the podcast backlog to download stuff - there were at least half a dozen episodes tackling the question of ownership and inner turmoil in the club. That is the single most explored topic in the past few months.

I wonder how much of that reaches the non-subscribers? It's a separate point, but if topics do not feature on the free show, TAW live, and Talking Reds, there will be those that get a skewed view of "TAW". Can't be helped, but it is probably real.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27774 on: Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 15, 2023, 08:55:19 pm

These days the Pink (post match show) is a half cut Gibbo, the host, slurring his way through a shambles of a show.


Are you including the Brighton Pink in your view?
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,425
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27775 on: Yesterday at 01:07:59 pm »
The idea that TAW don't address the ownership issue is a fallacy mainly pedalled by Twitter-cranks. Obviously they do talk about the ownerships plenty without it being a boring obsession.

In truth, what these cranks are moaning about is that TAW doesn't do what they want...which is to moan and bitch about transfers, money and the ownership model. Tantrum-level engagement is the MO of so many online fans, to the extent that any kind of level-headed chat is interpreted as some kind of act of FSG-pasty propaganda. It's wild and, in truth, probably dominated by young lads who are broadly clueless and view football without the inherent cultural ties that a lot of traditional fans feel about their football club. This allows them to jump in two-feet about any element of the football club without an understanding that they're actually a damaging influence.

Their relationship with the club is primarily transactional which is at odds with the sensibilities espoused by the likes of TAW who are essentially engaging in a decade-long love letter to an institution that means more to them than whether Liverpool are owned by an oil state or not.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:11:44 pm by Fitzy. »
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27776 on: Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 01:44:38 am
They've spoken about the ownership plenty, including whole episodes on the subject during the World Cup.

That said what exactly are you looking for when discussing the ownership? There's only so much you can say (and it's been said to death, on TAW). Are they to have a dedicated weekly 'FSG out' podcast where they go full Everton?

If all you're looking for is FSG anger and eternal discussion about midfielders, Twitter or Reddit should be more than enough to satiate your needs.
I want FSG out because we wont compete with the rest in years to come especially when Klopp goes. But I wouldnt mind from TAW, RMTV and any other big podcast that can represent the fans, is a fair balanced point for both sides.

They can easily acknowledge a lot of the good FSG done and also criticise them for whats happening now. They can also acknowledge that others have very different opinions. Be nice for once for a very fair balanced view from one of these accounts.

It seems any anger that is acknowledged is towards Twitter fans, when a lot of match going fans are pissed off too. It would be great if that was made known.
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27777 on: Yesterday at 01:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:07:59 pm
The idea that TAW don't address the ownership issue is a fallacy mainly pedalled by Twitter-cranks. Obviously they do talk about the ownerships plenty without it being a boring obsession.

In truth, what these cranks are moaning about is that TAW doesn't do what they want...which is to moan and bitch about transfers, money and the ownership model. Tantrum-level engagement is the MO of so many online fans, to the extent that any kind of level-headed chat is interpreted as some kind of act of FSG-pasty propaganda. It's wild and, in truth, probably dominated by young lads who are broadly clueless and view football without the inherent cultural ties that a lot of traditional fans feel about their football club. This allows them to jump in two-feet about any element of the football club without an understanding that they're actually a damaging influence.

Their relationship with the club is primarily transactional which is at odds with the sensibilities espoused by the likes of TAW who are essentially engaging in a decade-long love letter to an institution that means more to them than whether Liverpool are owned by an oil state or not.
Id love us to compete and not be owned by a state. But we are not competing, and it doesnt feel like my club. Scary especially as its my local.

Id love us to be a club where supporters came first and not customers. Its a reason, why Id welcome Qatari investment because the club is long gone. Might as well join the rest of soulless franchisees.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27778 on: Yesterday at 02:29:15 pm »
My club doesn't feel like my club, so the best thing is investment from a hideous country.

I don't think you'll hear that from contributors as it's not how they think.

I see that crap online, but it's not indicative of my match going experience.
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27779 on: Yesterday at 04:00:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:29:15 pm
My club doesn't feel like my club, so the best thing is investment from a hideous country.

I don't think you'll hear that from contributors as it's not how they think.

I see that crap online, but it's not indicative of my match going experience.
Each to there own mate.
My match going experience is pissed off that we dont spend and whats happening now, was going to happen at some point.

Btw hideous country? Because they follow there religious beliefs.
Not perfect by any means, but there following there beliefs.
People in this country, want others to follow our beliefs, so same applies to there country.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27780 on: Yesterday at 04:06:53 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 12:47:22 pm
Are you including the Brighton Pink in your view?
'
No, the Brighton Pink was saved by Neil; Gibbo sounded sober. 

Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27781 on: Yesterday at 04:07:27 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 04:00:44 pm
Each to there own mate.
My match going experience is pissed off that we dont spend and whats happening now, was going to happen at some point.

Btw hideous country? Because they follow there religious beliefs.
Not perfect by any means, but there following there beliefs.
People in this country, want others to follow our beliefs, so same applies to there country.

I'm not getting drawn into this. Have a great day
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27782 on: Yesterday at 04:10:30 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 04:00:44 pm
Each to there own mate.
My match going experience is pissed off that we dont spend and whats happening now, was going to happen at some point.

Btw hideous country? Because they follow there religious beliefs.
Not perfect by any means, but there following there beliefs.
People in this country, want others to follow our beliefs, so same applies to there country.

Acting like a twat makes you a twat, acting like a twat and justifying it with God makes you a deluded coward of a twat.
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27783 on: Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:10:30 pm
Acting like a twat makes you a twat, acting like a twat and justifying it with God makes you a deluded coward of a twat.
I take it you havent spoken to any Muslims on this issue then?

Acting like a twat, because I accept others beliefs even if I dont follow them.
2023 were we avoid controversy because we want to sit on our high horse and tell everybody how great we are.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27784 on: Yesterday at 05:52:00 pm »
Think Neil's thoughts on the ownership from todays newsleter really chimes with my thoughts

https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1368756
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,074
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27785 on: Yesterday at 06:42:09 pm »
I'm beginning to suspect that the sportswash agenda is complete.

Ownership of a football club by a state is now regarded as normal by the vast majority of people - their reasoning is simple - 'if there was something wrong with it surely the governing bodies wouldn't allow it'

It's done - the version of football we've known for most of our lives is done.

We've reached the point where we're reduced to making the least worst choices moving forward. 
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27786 on: Yesterday at 06:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:42:09 pm
I'm beginning to suspect that the sportswash agenda is complete.

Ownership of a football club by a state is now regarded as normal by the vast majority of people - their reasoning is simple - 'if there was something wrong with it surely the governing bodies wouldn't allow it'

It's done - the version of football we've known for most of our lives is done.

We've reached the point where we're reduced to making the least worst choices moving forward.

It does feel that way unfortunately. Ah well. Lower Breck are more fun to watch anyway.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27787 on: Yesterday at 07:11:38 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 04:00:44 pm
Each to there own mate.


Btw hideous country? Because they follow there religious beliefs.
Not perfect by any means, but there following there beliefs.
People in this country, want others to follow our beliefs, so same applies to there country.


That's bollocks and you know it as for not perfect my any means,you're taking the piss right ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,482
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27788 on: Yesterday at 07:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:42:09 pm
I'm beginning to suspect that the sportswash agenda is complete.

Ownership of a football club by a state is now regarded as normal by the vast majority of people - their reasoning is simple - 'if there was something wrong with it surely the governing bodies wouldn't allow it'

It's done - the version of football we've known for most of our lives is done.

We've reached the point where we're reduced to making the least worst choices moving forward.

Part of the problem is people are stick to the back teeth of FSG and their cheapskate nature in the transfer market and doing everything on the cheap while looking to rake it in off a sale rather than invest to keep us competitive. Also the absolute mess they're leaving the club in at the moment, the whole club has turned into a shambles very quickly and the buck stops at the top.

Therefore you'll get a lot of fans who'll accept anybody who promises to throw money at Klopp in the summer. The same thing happened in the build up to Hicks and Gillett - people just sick of Moores and Parry and not being able to compete. Rafa/Klopp can only carry it so far when up against clubs outspending us many times over every year.

Unfortunately that tips the balance with fans accepting anyone.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27789 on: Yesterday at 07:27:03 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm
I take it you havent spoken to any Muslims on this issue then?

Acting like a twat, because I accept others beliefs even if I dont follow them.
2023 were we avoid controversy because we want to sit on our high horse and tell everybody how great we are.

Ive spoken to loads on it actually . Im not obliged to accept or respect people's beliefs.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,737
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27790 on: Yesterday at 08:15:02 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 05:52:00 pm
Think Neil's thoughts on the ownership from todays newsleter really chimes with my thoughts

https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1368756

100%.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,425
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27791 on: Yesterday at 08:17:02 pm »
Sports washing: the route one bad faith argument is to pretend its about religion and cultural differences.
Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27792 on: Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:27:03 pm
Ive spoken to loads on it actually . Im not obliged to accept or respect people's beliefs.
Thats fair enough, i understand not everyone agrees. But I think its very controversial that for years in the UK, we have had lots of different people come and accepted as long as they follow our values.

Now we have people, slamming another part of the world. All because they follow there religious beliefs.

For the record too, Im not against Qatari investment. Id rather it be a private company from anywhere in the world compared to state. But in the footballing world, we are falling below. Surprised FSG hasnt pushed FFP further to FIFA,UEFA and the FA.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27793 on: Yesterday at 10:40:52 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm
Thats fair enough, i understand not everyone agrees. But I think its very controversial that for years in the UK, we have had lots of different people come and accepted as long as they follow our values.

Now we have people, slamming another part of the world. All because they follow there religious beliefs.

For the record too, Im not against Qatari investment. Id rather it be a private company from anywhere in the world compared to state. But in the footballing world, we are falling below. Surprised FSG hasnt pushed FFP further to FIFA,UEFA and the FA.

its not just because they follow their religion, its because in doing so they espouse views that I and many find abhorrent.
Please let me know why its problematic to find some religious views abhorrent?

Can you give examples of what you mean by "we have had lots of different people come and accepted as long as they follow our values."?

Another question, which countries do you think are more welcoming to foreigners, those in the middle east or those in Europe?

Logged

Offline LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27794 on: Yesterday at 11:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:40:52 pm
its not just because they follow their religion, its because in doing so they espouse views that I and many find abhorrent.
Please let me know why its problematic to find some religious views abhorrent?

Can you give examples of what you mean by "we have had lots of different people come and accepted as long as they follow our values."?

Another question, which countries do you think are more welcoming to foreigners, those in the middle east or those in Europe?
Whats meant by different people was meant different cultures. Which is great considering how weve evolved over the years and people learning to accept other peoples beliefs and embrace there cultures. An example could be of Salah. Wonderful person who abides by his beliefs, while embracing other cultures (e.g. Christmas).

The Middle East can be very welcoming as well as Europe. I mean lots of people go to Dubai and enjoy it, theres a reason its up there for a go to destination. While your there though your asked to be respectful to there culture and rules.

Yes they have some beliefs, which over in Europe we dont accept. However they possibly think the same of over here in Europe.

You can rightly be against it, but you cant just call somebody out because they think differently to you. I personally know somebody whos a revert and received a lot of backlash for trying to explain there beliefs. Imagine it was the other way round?
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,538
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27795 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm »
I'm no longer a subscriber to TAW podcasts so what have I missed please, why is this dominating the TAW thread?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27796 on: Yesterday at 11:49:49 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 11:27:41 pm
Whats meant by different people was meant different cultures. Which is great considering how weve evolved over the years and people learning to accept other peoples beliefs and embrace there cultures. An example could be of Salah. Wonderful person who abides by his beliefs, while embracing other cultures (e.g. Christmas).

The Middle East can be very welcoming as well as Europe. I mean lots of people go to Dubai and enjoy it, theres a reason its up there for a go to destination. While your there though your asked to be respectful to there culture and rules.

Yes they have some beliefs, which over in Europe we dont accept. However they possibly think the same of over here in Europe.

You can rightly be against it, but you cant just call somebody out because they think differently to you. I personally know somebody whos a revert and received a lot of backlash for trying to explain there beliefs. Imagine it was the other way round?

but Salah hasnt been told we will be accepted on the condition he embraces our beliefs.   He did it anyway.  So its not an example of what you earlier claimed.  To add , his Christmas tree photograph's on twitter and Instagram draw criticism from fellow muslims.

Youve not answered if Europe or Middle East is more welcome. People go on holiday to a Dubai , a place that has buiilt a purpose built holiday destination, Wow.
Ask the Dubai leaders daughter what she thinks.

So in conclusion, you didnt answer any of my questions  ;D



Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,795
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27797 on: Today at 12:57:07 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 01:44:38 am
They've spoken about the ownership plenty, including whole episodes on the subject during the World Cup.

That said what exactly are you looking for when discussing the ownership? There's only so much you can say (and it's been said to death, on TAW). Are they to have a dedicated weekly 'FSG out' podcast where they go full Everton?

If all you're looking for is FSG anger and eternal discussion about midfielders, Twitter or Reddit should be more than enough to satiate your needs.

Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:07:59 pm
The idea that TAW don't address the ownership issue is a fallacy mainly pedalled by Twitter-cranks. Obviously they do talk about the ownerships plenty without it being a boring obsession.

In truth, what these cranks are moaning about is that TAW doesn't do what they want...which is to moan and bitch about transfers, money and the ownership model. Tantrum-level engagement is the MO of so many online fans, to the extent that any kind of level-headed chat is interpreted as some kind of act of FSG-pasty propaganda. It's wild and, in truth, probably dominated by young lads who are broadly clueless and view football without the inherent cultural ties that a lot of traditional fans feel about their football club. This allows them to jump in two-feet about any element of the football club without an understanding that they're actually a damaging influence.

Their relationship with the club is primarily transactional which is at odds with the sensibilities espoused by the likes of TAW who are essentially engaging in a decade-long love letter to an institution that means more to them than whether Liverpool are owned by an oil state or not.
Yep

This is the state that Liverpool fandom has descended to: unless you are constantly slagging the club off about transfers and spending, and constantly moaning and whinging about the state of the team, and constantly raging about how terrible we are and how we wouldn't be terrible if the club would only listened to the true sages of football, i.e the fans, then you are classed as a 'Top Red', a highly humorous soubriquet, apparently, which "cleverly" means the opposite of what it purports. Such wit!

Of course all of the above are issues to one degree or another, but that doesn't mean they have to be whinged about constantly. But that's what a lot of fans now demand. The comments for each TAW video are full of such stuff, slagging TAW off because they aren't moaning enough.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,425
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27798 on: Today at 05:53:12 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm
I'm no longer a subscriber to TAW podcasts so what have I missed please, why is this dominating the TAW thread?
You havent missed anything. As Ghost Town outlines, its more about what folk on TAW arent saying.

Basically, the team are doing poorly so the knives are out and daft lads on social media are enjoying a pile on when TAW post something.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 690 691 692 693 694 [695]   Go Up
« previous next »
 