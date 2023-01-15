They've spoken about the ownership plenty, including whole episodes on the subject during the World Cup.
That said what exactly are you looking for when discussing the ownership? There's only so much you can say (and it's been said to death, on TAW). Are they to have a dedicated weekly 'FSG out' podcast where they go full Everton?
If all you're looking for is FSG anger and eternal discussion about midfielders, Twitter or Reddit should be more than enough to satiate your needs.
The idea that TAW don't address the ownership issue is a fallacy mainly pedalled by Twitter-cranks. Obviously they do talk about the ownerships plenty without it being a boring obsession.
In truth, what these cranks are moaning about is that TAW doesn't do what they want...which is to moan and bitch about transfers, money and the ownership model. Tantrum-level engagement is the MO of so many online fans, to the extent that any kind of level-headed chat is interpreted as some kind of act of FSG-pasty propaganda. It's wild and, in truth, probably dominated by young lads who are broadly clueless and view football without the inherent cultural ties that a lot of traditional fans feel about their football club. This allows them to jump in two-feet about any element of the football club without an understanding that they're actually a damaging influence.
Their relationship with the club is primarily transactional which is at odds with the sensibilities espoused by the likes of TAW who are essentially engaging in a decade-long love letter to an institution that means more to them than whether Liverpool are owned by an oil state or not.
Yep
This is the state that Liverpool fandom has descended to: unless you are constantly
slagging the club off about transfers and spending, and constantly
moaning and whinging about the state of the team, and constantly
raging about how terrible we are and how we wouldn't be terrible if the club would only listened to the true sages of football, i.e the fans, then you are classed as a 'Top Red', a highly humorous soubriquet, apparently, which "cleverly" means the opposite of what it purports. Such wit!
Of course all of the above are
issues to one degree or another, but that doesn't mean they have to be whinged about constantly. But that's what a lot of fans now demand. The comments for each TAW video are full of such stuff, slagging TAW off because they aren't moaning enough.