Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2923085 times)

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27760 on: Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 09:02:00 pm
Pretty crap representation of what actually happened on yesterdays Post Match Pint mate. Mo didnt watch the first half because his Internet was playing up, which cant exactly be helped can it?

Hows it a crap representation? He didnt see the first half, which is what I said.


Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27761 on: Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm
Hows it a crap representation? He didnt see the first half, which is what I said.

I read your post and thought What on earth? Why wouldnt he have watched the first half if he was hosting the post-match show, so to then actually watch the show and find out that it was because of something out of his control, I would say that was a crap and unfair representation of what actually happened, particularly given you were following on from saying that hes not host material. It gives an impression of something completely different to the reality, that hes not good at hosting and he didnt even watch the first half yesterday (bangs head against wall).
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27762 on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
In true LFC tradition Robbo hasnt been replaced. Yesterdays PMP was hosted by Mo Stewart, I like Mo, but hes not host material. 
His opening sentence was I didnt see the first half.  :butt
These days the Pink (post match show) is a half cut Gibbo, the host, slurring his way through a shambles of a show.

Don't subscribe to video, so haven't seen PMP, but the pink was OK yesterday, helped a lot by Neil appearing on it. It didn't hold back on how truly dreadful the performance was. However, Gibbons should leave it with looking for positives when there really aren't any at all.

I think it's a shame that Johnno isn't involved more, either on Pinks or the ratings a few times recently. As I've said previously, it's not helped TAW that he's disappeared around the same time Robbo left.

Also, where's John Milburn these days? Feels like it's ages since he's been on anything.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27763 on: Yesterday at 09:31:34 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm
I read your post and thought What on earth? Why wouldnt he have watched the first half if he was hosting the post-match show, so to then actually watch the show and find out that it was because of something out of his control, I would say that was a crap and unfair representation of what actually happened, particularly given you were following on from saying that hes not host material. It gives an impression of something completely different to the reality, that hes not good at hosting and he didnt even watch the first half yesterday (bangs head against wall).

So weve established Mo didnt watch the first half, as I said. Thats literally the reality. Its not something you can debate, its fact.
I dont think hes host material, if you do great, I dont. 
Hes a decent contributor, hes has done well as a contributor on a few shows. The womens football one sticks in my mind, but on many other occasions hes very average.
Youve missed the part of my post where I said I liked him.  ;)

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27764 on: Yesterday at 09:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:31:34 pm
So weve established Mo didnt watch the first half, as I said. Thats literally the reality. Its not something you can debate, its fact.
I dont think hes host material, if you do great, I dont. 
Hes a decent contributor, hes has done well as a contributor on a few shows. The womens football one sticks in my mind, but on many other occasions hes very average.
Youve missed the part of my post where I said I liked him.  ;)

Yep. He didnt watch the first half because his Internet was down. You chose to bring it up without mentioning that. And Im pulling you up on it. Nothing more to it.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27765 on: Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 09:35:49 pm
Yep. He didnt watch the first half because his Internet was down. You chose to bring it up without mentioning that. And Im pulling you up on it. Nothing more to it.

Well done on recognising reality, took a while  ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27766 on: Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Well done on recognising reality, took a while  ;D

If recognising reality is pulling up a dickhead on a dickhead move, then fair enough.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27767 on: Yesterday at 09:52:13 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm
If recognising reality is pulling up a dickhead on a dickhead move, then fair enough.

Wooooo ok Tiger. 
Untwist your knickers.   :-*
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27768 on: Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:52:13 pm
Wooooo ok Tiger. 
Untwist your knickers.   :-*

Im sorry if Im out of line with that, but its just how I feel.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27769 on: Yesterday at 10:06:35 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Don't subscribe to video, so haven't seen PMP, but the pink was OK yesterday, helped a lot by Neil appearing on it. It didn't hold back on how truly dreadful the performance was. However, Gibbons should leave it with looking for positives when there really aren't any at all.

I think it's a shame that Johnno isn't involved more, either on Pinks or the ratings a few times recently. As I've said previously, it's not helped TAW that he's disappeared around the same time Robbo left.

Also, where's John Milburn these days? Feels like it's ages since he's been on anything.

Its been a while since Johnno has done any footy stuff, I dont remember thinking he was great on it. Hes great on Agony though.
I think hed be good on stuff like 3 strikes and wildcards.
There is clearly a Robbo shaped hole though. 
If Gibbo is hosting the Pink then I think it needs Neil as a guest. As demonstrated Neil cant do both shows. 
I think Gutman should do more post match stuff.

The heyday was Robbo hosting Damien
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27770 on: Yesterday at 11:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:06:35 pm
Its been a while since Johnno has done any footy stuff, I dont remember thinking he was great on it. Hes great on Agony though.
I think hed be good on stuff like 3 strikes and wildcards.
There is clearly a Robbo shaped hole though. 
If Gibbo is hosting the Pink then I think it needs Neil as a guest. As demonstrated Neil cant do both shows. 
I think Gutman should do more post match stuff.

The heyday was Robbo hosting Damien

There is a perfect storm of the Reds being crap, a contributor gap, narrow spectrum of views, and thorny issues that threaten the entire house of cards (e.g. the rigged nature of the league/financial doping, sportswashing and rival fans). Tough times at TAW Towers regrettably.  :(
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27771 on: Today at 01:44:38 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 07:21:59 pm
Probably because they dont want to talk about the ownership. I dont mind redmen tv, even though I dont think neither of them represent all fans views.

It would be refreshing for them to talk about the elephant in the room.

They've spoken about the ownership plenty, including whole episodes on the subject during the World Cup.

That said what exactly are you looking for when discussing the ownership? There's only so much you can say (and it's been said to death, on TAW). Are they to have a dedicated weekly 'FSG out' podcast where they go full Everton?

If all you're looking for is FSG anger and eternal discussion about midfielders, Twitter or Reddit should be more than enough to satiate your needs.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,989
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27772 on: Today at 08:15:55 am »
I recently picked up the audio sub and went through the podcast backlog to download stuff - there were at least half a dozen episodes tackling the question of ownership and inner turmoil in the club. That is the single most explored topic in the past few months.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27773 on: Today at 12:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:15:55 am
I recently picked up the audio sub and went through the podcast backlog to download stuff - there were at least half a dozen episodes tackling the question of ownership and inner turmoil in the club. That is the single most explored topic in the past few months.

I wonder how much of that reaches the non-subscribers? It's a separate point, but if topics do not feature on the free show, TAW live, and Talking Reds, there will be those that get a skewed view of "TAW". Can't be helped, but it is probably real.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27774 on: Today at 12:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm

These days the Pink (post match show) is a half cut Gibbo, the host, slurring his way through a shambles of a show.


Are you including the Brighton Pink in your view?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27775 on: Today at 01:07:59 pm »
The idea that TAW don't address the ownership issue is a fallacy mainly pedalled by Twitter-cranks. Obviously they do talk about the ownerships plenty without it being a boring obsession.

In truth, what these cranks are moaning about is that TAW doesn't do what they want...which is to moan and bitch about transfers, money and the ownership model. Tantrum-level engagement is the MO of so many online fans, to the extent that any kind of level-headed chat is interpreted as some kind of act of FSG-pasty propaganda. It's wild and, in truth, probably dominated by young lads who are broadly clueless and view football without the inherent cultural ties that a lot of traditional fans feel about their football club. This allows them to jump in two-feet about any element of the football club without an understanding that they're actually a damaging influence.

Their relationship with the club is primarily transactional which is at odds with the sensibilities espoused by the likes of TAW who are essentially engaging in a decade-long love letter to an institution that means more to them than whether Liverpool are owned by an oil state or not.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27776 on: Today at 01:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:44:38 am
They've spoken about the ownership plenty, including whole episodes on the subject during the World Cup.

That said what exactly are you looking for when discussing the ownership? There's only so much you can say (and it's been said to death, on TAW). Are they to have a dedicated weekly 'FSG out' podcast where they go full Everton?

If all you're looking for is FSG anger and eternal discussion about midfielders, Twitter or Reddit should be more than enough to satiate your needs.
I want FSG out because we wont compete with the rest in years to come especially when Klopp goes. But I wouldnt mind from TAW, RMTV and any other big podcast that can represent the fans, is a fair balanced point for both sides.

They can easily acknowledge a lot of the good FSG done and also criticise them for whats happening now. They can also acknowledge that others have very different opinions. Be nice for once for a very fair balanced view from one of these accounts.

It seems any anger that is acknowledged is towards Twitter fans, when a lot of match going fans are pissed off too. It would be great if that was made known.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27777 on: Today at 01:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:07:59 pm
The idea that TAW don't address the ownership issue is a fallacy mainly pedalled by Twitter-cranks. Obviously they do talk about the ownerships plenty without it being a boring obsession.

In truth, what these cranks are moaning about is that TAW doesn't do what they want...which is to moan and bitch about transfers, money and the ownership model. Tantrum-level engagement is the MO of so many online fans, to the extent that any kind of level-headed chat is interpreted as some kind of act of FSG-pasty propaganda. It's wild and, in truth, probably dominated by young lads who are broadly clueless and view football without the inherent cultural ties that a lot of traditional fans feel about their football club. This allows them to jump in two-feet about any element of the football club without an understanding that they're actually a damaging influence.

Their relationship with the club is primarily transactional which is at odds with the sensibilities espoused by the likes of TAW who are essentially engaging in a decade-long love letter to an institution that means more to them than whether Liverpool are owned by an oil state or not.
Id love us to compete and not be owned by a state. But we are not competing, and it doesnt feel like my club. Scary especially as its my local.

Id love us to be a club where supporters came first and not customers. Its a reason, why Id welcome Qatari investment because the club is long gone. Might as well join the rest of soulless franchisees.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27778 on: Today at 02:29:15 pm »
My club doesn't feel like my club, so the best thing is investment from a hideous country.

I don't think you'll hear that from contributors as it's not how they think.

I see that crap online, but it's not indicative of my match going experience.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27779 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:29:15 pm
My club doesn't feel like my club, so the best thing is investment from a hideous country.

I don't think you'll hear that from contributors as it's not how they think.

I see that crap online, but it's not indicative of my match going experience.
Each to there own mate.
My match going experience is pissed off that we dont spend and whats happening now, was going to happen at some point.

Btw hideous country? Because they follow there religious beliefs.
Not perfect by any means, but there following there beliefs.
People in this country, want others to follow our beliefs, so same applies to there country.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27780 on: Today at 04:06:53 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:47:22 pm
Are you including the Brighton Pink in your view?
'
No, the Brighton Pink was saved by Neil; Gibbo sounded sober. 

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27781 on: Today at 04:07:27 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 04:00:44 pm
Each to there own mate.
My match going experience is pissed off that we dont spend and whats happening now, was going to happen at some point.

Btw hideous country? Because they follow there religious beliefs.
Not perfect by any means, but there following there beliefs.
People in this country, want others to follow our beliefs, so same applies to there country.

I'm not getting drawn into this. Have a great day
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27782 on: Today at 04:10:30 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 04:00:44 pm
Each to there own mate.
My match going experience is pissed off that we dont spend and whats happening now, was going to happen at some point.

Btw hideous country? Because they follow there religious beliefs.
Not perfect by any means, but there following there beliefs.
People in this country, want others to follow our beliefs, so same applies to there country.

Acting like a twat makes you a twat, acting like a twat and justifying it with God makes you a deluded coward of a twat.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27783 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:10:30 pm
Acting like a twat makes you a twat, acting like a twat and justifying it with God makes you a deluded coward of a twat.
I take it you havent spoken to any Muslims on this issue then?

Acting like a twat, because I accept others beliefs even if I dont follow them.
2023 were we avoid controversy because we want to sit on our high horse and tell everybody how great we are.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27784 on: Today at 05:52:00 pm »
Think Neil's thoughts on the ownership from todays newsleter really chimes with my thoughts

https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1368756
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27785 on: Today at 06:42:09 pm »
I'm beginning to suspect that the sportswash agenda is complete.

Ownership of a football club by a state is now regarded as normal by the vast majority of people - their reasoning is simple - 'if there was something wrong with it surely the governing bodies wouldn't allow it'

It's done - the version of football we've known for most of our lives is done.

We've reached the point where we're reduced to making the least worst choices moving forward. 
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27786 on: Today at 06:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:42:09 pm
I'm beginning to suspect that the sportswash agenda is complete.

Ownership of a football club by a state is now regarded as normal by the vast majority of people - their reasoning is simple - 'if there was something wrong with it surely the governing bodies wouldn't allow it'

It's done - the version of football we've known for most of our lives is done.

We've reached the point where we're reduced to making the least worst choices moving forward.

It does feel that way unfortunately. Ah well. Lower Breck are more fun to watch anyway.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27787 on: Today at 07:11:38 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 04:00:44 pm
Each to there own mate.


Btw hideous country? Because they follow there religious beliefs.
Not perfect by any means, but there following there beliefs.
People in this country, want others to follow our beliefs, so same applies to there country.


That's bollocks and you know it as for not perfect my any means,you're taking the piss right ?
