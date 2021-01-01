« previous next »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27760 on: Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 09:02:00 pm
Pretty crap representation of what actually happened on yesterdays Post Match Pint mate. Mo didnt watch the first half because his Internet was playing up, which cant exactly be helped can it?

Hows it a crap representation? He didnt see the first half, which is what I said.


Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27761 on: Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm
Hows it a crap representation? He didnt see the first half, which is what I said.

I read your post and thought What on earth? Why wouldnt he have watched the first half if he was hosting the post-match show, so to then actually watch the show and find out that it was because of something out of his control, I would say that was a crap and unfair representation of what actually happened, particularly given you were following on from saying that hes not host material. It gives an impression of something completely different to the reality, that hes not good at hosting and he didnt even watch the first half yesterday (bangs head against wall).
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27762 on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
In true LFC tradition Robbo hasnt been replaced. Yesterdays PMP was hosted by Mo Stewart, I like Mo, but hes not host material. 
His opening sentence was I didnt see the first half.  :butt
These days the Pink (post match show) is a half cut Gibbo, the host, slurring his way through a shambles of a show.

Don't subscribe to video, so haven't seen PMP, but the pink was OK yesterday, helped a lot by Neil appearing on it. It didn't hold back on how truly dreadful the performance was. However, Gibbons should leave it with looking for positives when there really aren't any at all.

I think it's a shame that Johnno isn't involved more, either on Pinks or the ratings a few times recently. As I've said previously, it's not helped TAW that he's disappeared around the same time Robbo left.

Also, where's John Milburn these days? Feels like it's ages since he's been on anything.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27763 on: Yesterday at 09:31:34 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm
I read your post and thought What on earth? Why wouldnt he have watched the first half if he was hosting the post-match show, so to then actually watch the show and find out that it was because of something out of his control, I would say that was a crap and unfair representation of what actually happened, particularly given you were following on from saying that hes not host material. It gives an impression of something completely different to the reality, that hes not good at hosting and he didnt even watch the first half yesterday (bangs head against wall).

So weve established Mo didnt watch the first half, as I said. Thats literally the reality. Its not something you can debate, its fact.
I dont think hes host material, if you do great, I dont. 
Hes a decent contributor, hes has done well as a contributor on a few shows. The womens football one sticks in my mind, but on many other occasions hes very average.
Youve missed the part of my post where I said I liked him.  ;)

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27764 on: Yesterday at 09:35:49 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:31:34 pm
So weve established Mo didnt watch the first half, as I said. Thats literally the reality. Its not something you can debate, its fact.
I dont think hes host material, if you do great, I dont. 
Hes a decent contributor, hes has done well as a contributor on a few shows. The womens football one sticks in my mind, but on many other occasions hes very average.
Youve missed the part of my post where I said I liked him.  ;)

Yep. He didnt watch the first half because his Internet was down. You chose to bring it up without mentioning that. And Im pulling you up on it. Nothing more to it.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27765 on: Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 09:35:49 pm
Yep. He didnt watch the first half because his Internet was down. You chose to bring it up without mentioning that. And Im pulling you up on it. Nothing more to it.

Well done on recognising reality, took a while  ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27766 on: Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Well done on recognising reality, took a while  ;D

If recognising reality is pulling up a dickhead on a dickhead move, then fair enough.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27767 on: Yesterday at 09:52:13 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm
If recognising reality is pulling up a dickhead on a dickhead move, then fair enough.

Wooooo ok Tiger. 
Untwist your knickers.   :-*
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27768 on: Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:52:13 pm
Wooooo ok Tiger. 
Untwist your knickers.   :-*

Im sorry if Im out of line with that, but its just how I feel.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27769 on: Yesterday at 10:06:35 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Don't subscribe to video, so haven't seen PMP, but the pink was OK yesterday, helped a lot by Neil appearing on it. It didn't hold back on how truly dreadful the performance was. However, Gibbons should leave it with looking for positives when there really aren't any at all.

I think it's a shame that Johnno isn't involved more, either on Pinks or the ratings a few times recently. As I've said previously, it's not helped TAW that he's disappeared around the same time Robbo left.

Also, where's John Milburn these days? Feels like it's ages since he's been on anything.

Its been a while since Johnno has done any footy stuff, I dont remember thinking he was great on it. Hes great on Agony though.
I think hed be good on stuff like 3 strikes and wildcards.
There is clearly a Robbo shaped hole though. 
If Gibbo is hosting the Pink then I think it needs Neil as a guest. As demonstrated Neil cant do both shows. 
I think Gutman should do more post match stuff.

The heyday was Robbo hosting Damien
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27770 on: Yesterday at 11:25:33 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:06:35 pm
Its been a while since Johnno has done any footy stuff, I dont remember thinking he was great on it. Hes great on Agony though.
I think hed be good on stuff like 3 strikes and wildcards.
There is clearly a Robbo shaped hole though. 
If Gibbo is hosting the Pink then I think it needs Neil as a guest. As demonstrated Neil cant do both shows. 
I think Gutman should do more post match stuff.

The heyday was Robbo hosting Damien

There is a perfect storm of the Reds being crap, a contributor gap, narrow spectrum of views, and thorny issues that threaten the entire house of cards (e.g. the rigged nature of the league/financial doping, sportswashing and rival fans). Tough times at TAW Towers regrettably.  :(
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27771 on: Today at 01:44:38 am
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 07:21:59 pm
Probably because they dont want to talk about the ownership. I dont mind redmen tv, even though I dont think neither of them represent all fans views.

It would be refreshing for them to talk about the elephant in the room.

They've spoken about the ownership plenty, including whole episodes on the subject during the World Cup.

That said what exactly are you looking for when discussing the ownership? There's only so much you can say (and it's been said to death, on TAW). Are they to have a dedicated weekly 'FSG out' podcast where they go full Everton?

If all you're looking for is FSG anger and eternal discussion about midfielders, Twitter or Reddit should be more than enough to satiate your needs.
