« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 690 691 692 693 694 [695]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2921667 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27760 on: Today at 09:10:38 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:02:00 pm
Pretty crap representation of what actually happened on yesterdays Post Match Pint mate. Mo didnt watch the first half because his Internet was playing up, which cant exactly be helped can it?

Hows it a crap representation? He didnt see the first half, which is what I said.


Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27761 on: Today at 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:10:38 pm
Hows it a crap representation? He didnt see the first half, which is what I said.

I read your post and thought What on earth? Why wouldnt he have watched the first half if he was hosting the post-match show, so to then actually watch the show and find out that it was because of something out of his control, I would say that was a crap and unfair representation of what actually happened, particularly given you were following on from saying that hes not host material. It gives an impression of something completely different to the reality, that hes not good at hosting and he didnt even watch the first half yesterday (bangs head against wall).
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27762 on: Today at 09:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:55:19 pm
In true LFC tradition Robbo hasnt been replaced. Yesterdays PMP was hosted by Mo Stewart, I like Mo, but hes not host material. 
His opening sentence was I didnt see the first half.  :butt
These days the Pink (post match show) is a half cut Gibbo, the host, slurring his way through a shambles of a show.

Don't subscribe to video, so haven't seen PMP, but the pink was OK yesterday, helped a lot by Neil appearing on it. It didn't hold back on how truly dreadful the performance was. However, Gibbons should leave it with looking for positives when there really aren't any at all.

I think it's a shame that Johnno isn't involved more, either on Pinks or the ratings a few times recently. As I've said previously, it's not helped TAW that he's disappeared around the same time Robbo left.

Also, where's John Milburn these days? Feels like it's ages since he's been on anything.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27763 on: Today at 09:31:34 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:19:30 pm
I read your post and thought What on earth? Why wouldnt he have watched the first half if he was hosting the post-match show, so to then actually watch the show and find out that it was because of something out of his control, I would say that was a crap and unfair representation of what actually happened, particularly given you were following on from saying that hes not host material. It gives an impression of something completely different to the reality, that hes not good at hosting and he didnt even watch the first half yesterday (bangs head against wall).

So weve established Mo didnt watch the first half, as I said. Thats literally the reality. Its not something you can debate, its fact.
I dont think hes host material, if you do great, I dont. 
Hes a decent contributor, hes has done well as a contributor on a few shows. The womens football one sticks in my mind, but on many other occasions hes very average.
Youve missed the part of my post where I said I liked him.  ;)

Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27764 on: Today at 09:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:31:34 pm
So weve established Mo didnt watch the first half, as I said. Thats literally the reality. Its not something you can debate, its fact.
I dont think hes host material, if you do great, I dont. 
Hes a decent contributor, hes has done well as a contributor on a few shows. The womens football one sticks in my mind, but on many other occasions hes very average.
Youve missed the part of my post where I said I liked him.  ;)

Yep. He didnt watch the first half because his Internet was down. You chose to bring it up without mentioning that. And Im pulling you up on it. Nothing more to it.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27765 on: Today at 09:38:00 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:35:49 pm
Yep. He didnt watch the first half because his Internet was down. You chose to bring it up without mentioning that. And Im pulling you up on it. Nothing more to it.

Well done on recognising reality, took a while  ;D
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27766 on: Today at 09:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:38:00 pm
Well done on recognising reality, took a while  ;D

If recognising reality is pulling up a dickhead on a dickhead move, then fair enough.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27767 on: Today at 09:52:13 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:49:27 pm
If recognising reality is pulling up a dickhead on a dickhead move, then fair enough.

Wooooo ok Tiger. 
Untwist your knickers.   :-*
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 690 691 692 693 694 [695]   Go Up
« previous next »
 