In true LFC tradition Robbo hasnt been replaced. Yesterdays PMP was hosted by Mo Stewart, I like Mo, but hes not host material.
His opening sentence was I didnt see the first half.
These days the Pink (post match show) is a half cut Gibbo, the host, slurring his way through a shambles of a show.
Don't subscribe to video, so haven't seen PMP, but the pink was OK yesterday, helped a lot by Neil appearing on it. It didn't hold back on how truly dreadful the performance was. However, Gibbons should leave it with looking for positives when there really aren't any at all.
I think it's a shame that Johnno isn't involved more, either on Pinks or the ratings a few times recently. As I've said previously, it's not helped TAW that he's disappeared around the same time Robbo left.
Also, where's John Milburn these days? Feels like it's ages since he's been on anything.