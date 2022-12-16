« previous next »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27720 on: December 16, 2022, 04:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on December 16, 2022, 04:26:51 pm
Is there a watch along on TAW/anywhere for this ?

Milan game.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27721 on: December 18, 2022, 09:41:10 am »
Really good section on Grant Wahl. Clearly a talented journalist and important voice on football in North America. Neil obviously felt the loss.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27722 on: December 18, 2022, 11:24:03 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 15, 2022, 12:04:02 pm
Website can show it

Just seen this, thanks Fitzy.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27723 on: December 18, 2022, 03:43:43 pm »
Is there a review show for the Milan game due?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27724 on: December 21, 2022, 11:05:52 am »
I usually like hearing from Dave Mooney, equating the Hillsborough chants with the "bus attack" that merged into attacking someone can get in the bin.

We have our share of idiots who act like a prick at times, but fairs fair Dave
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27725 on: December 21, 2022, 11:21:22 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 21, 2022, 11:05:52 am
... equating the Hillsborough chants with the "bus attack" ...

Bloody hell ! What a fucking mad shout from someone who you think is a decent and fairminded fan.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27726 on: December 21, 2022, 10:18:21 pm »
Hillsborough chants, bus attacks, poverty shouts, viscous vitriol

We can play Top Trumps and make a list of the worst to the least worst behaviours and all probably broadly agree.

Im not sure it gets us very far and nobody is better for the experience. Mooney is essentially distancing himself from the bad elements of the City fanbase. I dont blame him for not engaging fully in some kind of moral maze. Its not his job. Hes not their spokesperson.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27727 on: December 22, 2022, 06:41:17 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 21, 2022, 10:18:21 pm
Hillsborough chants, bus attacks, poverty shouts, viscous vitriol

We can play Top Trumps and make a list of the worst to the least worst behaviours and all probably broadly agree.

Im not sure it gets us very far and nobody is better for the experience. Mooney is essentially distancing himself from the bad elements of the City fanbase. I dont blame him for not engaging fully in some kind of moral maze. Its not his job. Hes not their spokesperson.

It's not about top trumps in my mind.

It's not me normalising the bus attack or saying our fans are saints in any respect. Mention the coins thrown from both sections to other fans or any element of the dickhead behaviour that comes to a City Liverpool game now.

He's on a Liverpool podcast speaking to Liverpool fans. It's not on and I thought he was better than that
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27728 on: December 25, 2022, 12:04:54 am »
Just finished watching Jürgen, Part 3, and it just brought home how lucky we are. We too often take him for granted nowadays I think but the man is a living legend at 3 separate football clubs! How many other people can say the same?

No matter the lows we experience, no matter the decisions we debate and no matter the signings we make, we will remain on the ride of our lives whilst he is here.

Thanks to everyone involved for pulling it together. Its a superb piece of work. The passion and love each and every person interviewed has for the man is a testament to what an amazing human he is. When it comes to football I wouldnt swap him for anything, whether that be other managers, other players, other owners or a cabinet full of trophies.

He is unique. Cherish him. The worst thing we could do is drive ourselves insane by obsessing about the tough times we may be facing in the moment, and the problems we might face in the future. Sometimes we just need to take a step back and appreciate the journey weve been on, and in doing so we will see that every little things going to be alright.

Have a Merry Christmas everyone!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27729 on: December 27, 2022, 01:07:21 am »
Emergency gutter up!

And a Birmingham Balti  :lickin
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27730 on: December 27, 2022, 08:24:58 am »
Rob Gutmann is a national treasure.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27731 on: December 27, 2022, 04:18:28 pm »
No sure why anybody would want to listen to what Carl fucking Anka thinks of Cody Gakpo. The guys an idiot.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27732 on: December 27, 2022, 05:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on December 27, 2022, 04:18:28 pm
No sure why anybody would want to listen to what Carl fucking Anka thinks of Cody Gakpo. The guys an idiot.

Well mate there's about 4 specials each with a different person talking about Gakpo all out by the end of the night plus TAW contributors on other shows so you'll be able to pick and choose! 😅
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27733 on: December 27, 2022, 05:23:29 pm »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on December 27, 2022, 05:14:25 pm
Well mate there's about 4 specials each with a different person talking about Gakpo all out by the end of the night plus TAW contributors on other shows so you'll be able to pick and choose! 😅

True, the content, as ever has been sensational mate.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27734 on: December 27, 2022, 05:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on December 27, 2022, 04:18:28 pm
No sure why anybody would want to listen to what Carl fucking Anka thinks of Cody Gakpo. The guys an idiot.

+1. Can't stand him. The pseudointellectual's pseudointellectual.

Rest of the Gakpo content has been exemplary.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27735 on: December 29, 2022, 08:23:38 am »
Hearing Jonno after a long time of no Jonno is very much welcomed.

Honestly think of the non regular shows, Agony and EPL are my favourites
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27736 on: December 31, 2022, 07:25:44 pm »
Thiago and Henderson both given a 6 in the match ratings.  :lmao
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27737 on: December 31, 2022, 07:39:43 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on December 31, 2022, 07:25:44 pm
Thiago and Henderson both given a 6 in the match ratings.  :lmao

Its hardly LEquipe.

Seen a few comments on this in various places. No ones reading the ratings for the actual ratings are they?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27738 on: December 31, 2022, 07:45:00 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 29, 2022, 08:23:38 am
Hearing Jonno after a long time of no Jonno is very much welcomed.

Honestly think of the non regular shows, Agony and EPL are my favourites

Actually been a huge loss that in addition to Robbo stopping, Ben Johnson has also almost disappeared. TAW could've done without those two things happening at the same time.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27739 on: December 31, 2022, 07:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 31, 2022, 07:39:43 pm
Its hardly LEquipe.

Seen a few comments on this in various places. No ones reading the ratings for the actual ratings are they?

Quite clearly they are and if they are giing to the effort of rating them, expect to people to laugh at the ridiculous ratings in such instances. I mean, come on! ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27740 on: January 5, 2023, 10:05:24 am »
Great Gutter yesterday - Neil Jones adds a lot any time he's on a show, and it was a good discussion about the state of the squad and planning beyond just chatting wham about rumoured names.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27741 on: January 5, 2023, 11:34:59 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 29, 2022, 08:23:38 am
Hearing Jonno after a long time of no Jonno is very much welcomed.

Honestly think of the non regular shows, Agony and EPL are my favourites
Another shout out for the Agony show here.  Its such a good mix of contributors and Ben Johnson is the perfect host for it.  I really want to know what the perfect son did for Christmas now!  I was with Rob in thinking he needs to stick up for himself more and theres no way he shouldnt see his parents on Christmas morning just because her sister was over ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27742 on: January 7, 2023, 06:27:24 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on January  5, 2023, 10:05:24 am
Great Gutter yesterday - Neil Jones adds a lot any time he's on a show, and it was a good discussion about the state of the squad and planning beyond just chatting wham about rumoured names.
Its also great to listen to squad-based chat thats about as removed from twitter-tantrums as you can get. Going through the whole process of recruiting, squad build and prioritising rather than crying about spending someone elses money.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27743 on: January 9, 2023, 12:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on January  5, 2023, 11:34:59 am
Another shout out for the Agony show here.  Its such a good mix of contributors and Ben Johnson is the perfect host for it.  I really want to know what the perfect son did for Christmas now!  I was with Rob in thinking he needs to stick up for himself more and theres no way he shouldnt see his parents on Christmas morning just because her sister was over ;D

Finally got around to listening to the most recent Agony. Absolutely fantastic. Was pissing myself laughing in public as I listened to it on the bike. Ben Johnno is amazing on it, but the whole group of four is perfect for the show.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27744 on: Today at 08:06:43 pm »
I really enjoyed Dockings interview

Didnt reralise he was an ex-Rawkite

I remember being quite traumatised by that Coventry defeat where Fowler took the lead and James fucked it up. Im surprised it didnt really get a mention.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27745 on: Today at 08:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:06:43 pm
I really enjoyed Dockings interview

Didnt reralise he was an ex-Rawkite

I remember being quite traumatised by that Coventry defeat where Fowler took the lead and James fucked it up. Im surprised it didnt really get a mention.

His was the infamous Met Momo in the Asda thread wasn't it? Thought he was still on here to be honest.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27746 on: Today at 08:20:08 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:15:57 pm
His was the infamous Met Momo in the Asda thread wasn't it? Thought he was still on here to be honest.

Yeah me mentioned that, think its before my time. 
