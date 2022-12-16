Just finished watching Jürgen, Part 3, and it just brought home how lucky we are. We too often take him for granted nowadays I think but the man is a living legend at 3 separate football clubs! How many other people can say the same?



No matter the lows we experience, no matter the decisions we debate and no matter the signings we make, we will remain on the ride of our lives whilst he is here.



Thanks to everyone involved for pulling it together. Its a superb piece of work. The passion and love each and every person interviewed has for the man is a testament to what an amazing human he is. When it comes to football I wouldnt swap him for anything, whether that be other managers, other players, other owners or a cabinet full of trophies.



He is unique. Cherish him. The worst thing we could do is drive ourselves insane by obsessing about the tough times we may be facing in the moment, and the problems we might face in the future. Sometimes we just need to take a step back and appreciate the journey weve been on, and in doing so we will see that every little things going to be alright.



Have a Merry Christmas everyone!