Has Chromecast support been removed from the TAW Android app lately? The cast button that used to appear on videos seems to have gone. Casting from other apps is working fine so it's not my setup.



I'm running Android 13 on a Pixel 6



I want to be able to watch on my TV and the inability to do this has been the main factor in me not yet subscribing to video. Originally I thought I could just install the app on my Firestick but that doesn't work. I contacted TAW about this ages ago and they said they were working on it in a future update but as yet nothing. They did say that until then I could use a Chromecast and cast the videos to the TV. I didn't have one at the time but I've just got one, set it up, and now there's no cast button in the app!



They should just make sure that the main app works on Firesticks or similar (android devices other than phones). It's really not that hard.



