« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 688 689 690 691 692 [693]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2904793 times)

Offline MindGuerrillas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 174
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27680 on: December 3, 2022, 10:55:38 am »
Has Chromecast support been removed from the TAW Android app lately?  The cast button that used to appear on videos seems to have gone. Casting from other apps is working fine so it's not my setup.

I'm running Android 13 on a Pixel 6

I want to be able to watch on my TV and the inability to do this has been the main factor in me not yet subscribing to video. Originally I thought I could just install the app on my Firestick but that doesn't work. I contacted TAW about this ages ago and they said they were working on it in a future update but as yet nothing. They did say that until then I could use a Chromecast and cast the videos to the TV. I didn't have one at the time but I've just got one, set it up, and now there's no cast button in the app!

They should just make sure that the main app works on Firesticks or similar (android devices other than phones). It's really not that hard.

« Last Edit: December 3, 2022, 11:08:11 am by MindGuerrillas »
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,689
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27681 on: December 5, 2022, 12:57:54 pm »
Just listening to FAQ as I walk round the park and Im in tears listening to the Annas mum/Come on Eileen wedding chat.
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,782
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27682 on: December 5, 2022, 09:21:37 pm »
The podcast on tickets is worth a watch - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mLQFlGC4t0
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline PaulD

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • Some things are more important .......
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27683 on: December 6, 2022, 10:56:40 am »


the Jurgen 'docuseries' first part is stunning
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27684 on: December 6, 2022, 12:12:35 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t2o_41EGckE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t2o_41EGckE</a>
Logged
:D

Offline PaulD

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • Some things are more important .......
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27685 on: December 6, 2022, 02:01:13 pm »


good to see Rob is a brown sauce man
Logged

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27686 on: December 6, 2022, 02:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on December  6, 2022, 12:12:35 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t2o_41EGckE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t2o_41EGckE</a>

Really good watch, hoping other four parts are also posted hereabouts when available...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27687 on: December 6, 2022, 09:39:41 pm »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on December  6, 2022, 02:55:28 pm
Really good watch, hoping other four parts are also posted hereabouts when available...

Fantastic quality work lads and lassies.
Logged

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,430
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27688 on: December 6, 2022, 09:42:33 pm »
Looking forward to watching that tomorrow, when I'm working from home.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27689 on: Yesterday at 02:04:09 am »
Genuinely excellent. Well in and thank you to everyone involved.
Logged

Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,293
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27690 on: Yesterday at 08:16:48 pm »
A bit of a coup today

Nigh swan
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,305
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27691 on: Yesterday at 08:22:56 pm »
Really enjoyed the first episode. Great to get the German voices talking about Klopp. Authentic and a slightly different perspective.
Logged

Offline once on vivabobbygraham stood a lowly cattle's head

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,736
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27692 on: Today at 01:48:47 am »
Great teaser. I'm all in.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27693 on: Today at 07:54:18 am »
Good first episode that. Love hearing from Jurgen's old team mates and coaches. What a place to grow up as well, beautiful location.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27694 on: Today at 09:07:37 am »
Flippin heck that Bild fella with his final solution and Menschenfänger  ;D
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27695 on: Today at 07:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on December  6, 2022, 12:12:35 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t2o_41EGckE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t2o_41EGckE</a>

Loved that. Any idea when the next ones are out/aired? Thanks.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information
Pages: 1 ... 688 689 690 691 692 [693]   Go Up
« previous next »
 