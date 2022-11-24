Very good article. I saw the headline and didn't read it because it looked a bit depressing but didn't realise it was by Robbo. But he's on the money isn't he?



I've seen lots of comments on here, maybe from people of a certain age, talking about walking away and their own personal reasons why, but they're all covered in there.



I still love the actual game of football, it's a wonderful, fluid game capable of generating incredible excitement. But even the actual 90+ minutes has been reduced to farce by inept officials, inept management of officials and even worse governance of the laws of the game that has allowed cheating and shithousery to flourish; and even be lauded by some of the commentariat, depending on where you come from and the team you play for.



Then you get onto all the other things that Robbo mentioned in his article which make any attempt to follow the game beyond the narrowest of media, a challenge to your mental health at worst, and at best making you shake your head at what society has become.



That fan partisanship has been allowed to infest the mainstream media, is an act of negligence and short termism that has made the game virtually unwatchable. On the rare occasion that you actually enjoy a game on telly, you realise it's because the coverage is professional, informative and without agenda. The rest of the time, which certainly causes me to either watch with the sound off or increasingly not bother at all, coverage is of the sort that would make Russian, Chinese, or even the RWP in this country embarrassed.



I could go on, but the bottom line is that there are too many people with their snouts in the trough. Owners, players, agents, governing bodies, media, even some elements of fan media to name a few. All bear some responsibility for making the game the shitshow it currently is.



The only solution as I see it is to cut off funding. Why should our fans be subject to the crap we regularly get served up by BT and SKY? If we keep buying it there's no incentive to change. Don't buy their shitty papers, don't buy their overpriced cup final tickets, don't ring their shitty phone ins.



Sorry rant over, I only meant to say how much I enjoyed Robbo's article - good to see him writing again.