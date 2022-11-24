« previous next »
Offline decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27640 on: November 24, 2022, 09:25:31 am »
On a more positive note, I thought Neil's interview with Lijnders was fascinating and a brilliant listen. Huge credit both for getting him and for the interview itself - Pep was clearly into it and it was great to get some insight into his personality and philosophy.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27641 on: November 24, 2022, 11:03:21 am »
Quote from: decosabute on November 24, 2022, 09:25:31 am
On a more positive note, I thought Neil's interview with Lijnders was fascinating and a brilliant listen. Huge credit both for getting him and for the interview itself - Pep was clearly into it and it was great to get some insight into his personality and philosophy.

Ruffled a few virigins feathers on social media.

The main criticism being that Lijnders shouldn't be giving interviews as it means Jude Bellingham might not want to sign for us..
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27642 on: November 24, 2022, 11:07:21 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November 24, 2022, 11:03:21 am
Ruffled a few virigins feathers on social media.

The main criticism being that Lijnders shouldn't be giving interviews as it means Jude Bellingham might not want to sign for us..

Is that actually happening? lol....such a weird take! If anything, I love hearing a coach care so much about the players individually
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27643 on: November 24, 2022, 12:34:10 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November 24, 2022, 11:03:21 am
Ruffled a few virigins feathers on social media.

The main criticism being that Lijnders shouldn't be giving interviews as it means Jude Bellingham might not want to sign for us..
I picked this up this morning.

Never underestimate the thickness of folk.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27644 on: November 25, 2022, 01:20:03 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XmsBbwoXDtA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XmsBbwoXDtA</a>
Offline tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27645 on: November 25, 2022, 03:43:43 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on November 24, 2022, 09:18:58 am
Sorry, bit late to this as I haven't checked this page the past few days. I think it's fine to say that we are a superclub in terms of a lot of a lot of facets - worldwide fanbase, demand to see the team, brand recognition, how iconic the stadium is, financial turnover, success (both historical and recent).
What I have a problem with, is saying it (like Neil Atkinson was in that context) as though we should just shut up about the rigged game  because we are a superclub and therefore can financially compete.
This is a complete misrepresentation of my position. I don't think we should shut up about it. And I think we should do something about it. And I think we are obviously a superclub. One that makes different choices to, say, Barcelona, but one nonetheless.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27646 on: November 25, 2022, 07:14:50 pm »
Quote from: tmsneil on November 25, 2022, 03:43:43 pm
This is a complete misrepresentation of my position. I don't think we should shut up about it. And I think we should do something about it. And I think we are obviously a superclub. One that makes different choices to, say, Barcelona, but one nonetheless.
This is all very well but please can you justify your interview with the clubs first team coach as its really really upset the best of the best on the bird app. Im hearing were not far from a judicial inquiry
Offline ljycb

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27647 on: November 27, 2022, 02:01:00 am »
Quote from: decosabute on November 24, 2022, 09:18:58 am
Sorry, bit late to this as I haven't checked this page the past few days. I think it's fine to say that we are a superclub in terms of a lot of a lot of facets - worldwide fanbase, demand to see the team, brand recognition, how iconic the stadium is, financial turnover, success (both historical and recent).
As far as those parameters go, then yes, we are a superclub.

What I have a problem with, is saying it (like Neil Atkinson was in that context) as though we should just shut up about the rigged game  because we are a superclub and therefore can financially compete. Being a superclub in the sense that he was talking about is basically the domain of the financially doped petro clubs, and then Real Madrid and Man United. That's it. You could include Barcelona too, because they're still spending like crazy, but they're clearly spending money they don't really have. These are the only clubs that simply spend what they want and can be in the market for - to use a recent example - a Haaland. No one else can. And then using examples of us going big for Van Dijk and Alisson (nearly 5 years ago and at least partly funded by selling one of our best players) is, as I said before, misleading, and it's like doing the whataboutery of a City fan for them.

We are a very big, very well-run club, undoubtedly one of the big legacy brands of club football. If you mean 'superclub' in that way, then yes, we are one. But when it comes to transfers, even when it comes to wages, we aren't in the very top bracket. We're not even in the next bracket down from that since 2019.

Im mostly a big fan of FSG and think if they leave tomorrow then their tenure will have been enormously positive, but I do think theyve done a tremendous job of making a lot of our supporters believe were simply not capable of competing financially with other clubs. I dont believe it for a second. Do I believe that we choose to approach the market in a different way? Absolutely, and rightly so for the most part. But I think our net spend (I wont bring wages into it because we just are spending a lot of money in that regard) is far more to do with said approach than it is to do with anything related to how much money we have sloshing around.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27648 on: November 27, 2022, 03:15:43 pm »
A point on FSG - I agree with - that I think had been aired on TAW is that they've been generally a force for good but they may not be the right owners as we enter an era of uninhibited spending.
Offline ljycb

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27649 on: November 27, 2022, 10:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 27, 2022, 03:15:43 pm
A point on FSG - I agree with - that I think had been aired on TAW is that they've been generally a force for good but they may not be the right owners as we enter an era of uninhibited spending.

I often wonder if Klopps fucked FSG up with regards to their approach. They wanted Jürgen in 2012, and at that point there was a big push from whoever was briefing the press that their approach was based around finding value in the market, improving the player attributed to that value and then selling the player on at a profit. Klopp had already shown at Dortmund that he was capable of taking players who didnt cost much and turning them into world class footballers. He also had been able to take a smaller budget and use it to challenge teams with higher budgets in Germany. It made perfect sense to be interested in having him in charge.

The only problem is that a manager that good at a club as big as Liverpool meant that those players who he brought in were not interested in going anywhere else after a period of success, because they were already playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the best managers in the world and were challenging for all of the major honours. They were so successful that for the first time under FSG the best players were more interested in sticking around than looking to make a step up to one of the two big Spanish sides or even a Manchester City (like Sterling wanted to in 2015). So that big transfer fee coming in has stopped happening.

And now were coming to a point where we need to make refreshments to a world class group of players and the problem theyre facing is that the money required to do that goes against all of the clubs previous approaches to the market. There is no one who can be sold to mean that the net spend (FFP) stays within a certain parameter and all of the players who would vastly improve us are going to cost a ridiculous amount of money. I dont know. I just wonder if this is playing a part in a lot of whats happening now.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27650 on: Yesterday at 01:38:25 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on November 27, 2022, 10:07:45 pm
I often wonder if Klopps fucked FSG up with regards to their approach. They wanted Jürgen in 2012, and at that point there was a big push from whoever was briefing the press that their approach was based around finding value in the market, improving the player attributed to that value and then selling the player on at a profit. Klopp had already shown at Dortmund that he was capable of taking players who didnt cost much and turning them into world class footballers. He also had been able to take a smaller budget and use it to challenge teams with higher budgets in Germany. It made perfect sense to be interested in having him in charge.

The only problem is that a manager that good at a club as big as Liverpool meant that those players who he brought in were not interested in going anywhere else after a period of success, because they were already playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the best managers in the world and were challenging for all of the major honours. They were so successful that for the first time under FSG the best players were more interested in sticking around than looking to make a step up to one of the two big Spanish sides or even a Manchester City (like Sterling wanted to in 2015). So that big transfer fee coming in has stopped happening.

And now were coming to a point where we need to make refreshments to a world class group of players and the problem theyre facing is that the money required to do that goes against all of the clubs previous approaches to the market. There is no one who can be sold to mean that the net spend (FFP) stays within a certain parameter and all of the players who would vastly improve us are going to cost a ridiculous amount of money. I dont know. I just wonder if this is playing a part in a lot of whats happening now.
An interesting take. Kind of in the ballpark of 'Your biggest strength is your biggest weakness'.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27651 on: Yesterday at 04:27:58 pm »
On the Ljinders stuff, which I enjoyed.

I think Ive missed a memo but from what Im seeing, Pep appears to be the new lightening rod for Twitters LFCFam whoppery. That weird groupthink that happens when all of a sudden everyone has the exact same thick opinion without really knowing why. We all hate Ljinders now, is it?
Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27652 on: Yesterday at 04:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 04:27:58 pm
On the Ljinders stuff, which I enjoyed.

I think Ive missed a memo but from what Im seeing, Pep appears to be the new lightening rod for Twitters LFCFam whoppery. That weird groupthink that happens when all of a sudden everyone has the exact same thick opinion without really knowing why. We all hate Ljinders now, is it?

Probably the same lot who decided to blame a few poor games on Buvac leaving.
Offline ljycb

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27653 on: Yesterday at 07:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 04:27:58 pm
On the Ljinders stuff, which I enjoyed.

I think Ive missed a memo but from what Im seeing, Pep appears to be the new lightening rod for Twitters LFCFam whoppery. That weird groupthink that happens when all of a sudden everyone has the exact same thick opinion without really knowing why. We all hate Ljinders now, is it?

Yep, a lot of supporters seem to be on that train at the moment, with the main reasons being "He's written a book! :no" and "He rates our players highly! :no".
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27654 on: Today at 08:45:12 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:44:05 pm
Yep, a lot of supporters seem to be on that train at the moment, with the main reasons being "He's written a book! :no" and "He rates our players highly! :no".
Needs sacking I read yesterday.

The reason: hes written a book.

The democratisation of twittereveryone has a platformgreat init?
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27655 on: Today at 09:25:41 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 04:27:58 pm
I think Ive missed a memo but from what Im seeing, Pep appears to be the new lightening rod for Twitters LFCFam whoppery. That weird groupthink that happens when all of a sudden everyone has the exact same thick opinion without really knowing why. We all hate Ljinders now, is it?
I'm getting the impression that if you drew a Venn diagram of those on social media who dislike FSG, Spirit of Shankly, The Anfield Wrap, Pep Ljinders, Curtis Jones and match-goers, you might end up with a single circle
Offline ljycb

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27656 on: Today at 11:43:59 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:25:41 am
I'm getting the impression that if you drew a Venn diagram of those on social media who dislike FSG, Spirit of Shankly, The Anfield Wrap, Pep Ljinders, Curtis Jones and match-goers, you might end up with a single circle

This is exactly right. My personal favourite is the ones who call themselves high expectation fans - they probably also regularly listen to the High Performance podcast with Jake Humphrey.
