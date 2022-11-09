That Derby fan previewing the game was great. And great video with Virgil and Joel and Chris Best. Love stuff like that.https://mobile.twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1590287047788761088
Anyone else getting some reverb on the shows this week or just me?
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Live podcasting can be visceral and seat-of-your-pants entertainment
but Im surprised with the editorial decision to keep the sound of Phil dying on this weeks Friday Show
#LestWeForget
Crosby Nick never fails.
New one to Sean's absolute mad pronunciations of names in this week's review.Fucking Do-ak.Even worse than Ori-ji for Divock Or Neil saying Hee-sus for JesusAbsolutely mad
Is app working for folk? Its saying Im not subscribed. Just checking before I look into it. I might need to update my banking
That happens all the time to me, and I think others, but then gets fixed. Mine is currently ok though
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]