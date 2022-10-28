



None of what you said is incorrect.

None of it is new to successful football clubs either...I can't speak for everyone but I was always curious as to what the next step was for us after finally achieving all that we did, how and if we could build upon our success.



Obviously some things went wrong in whatever our plans were - unforeseen as well as things that could have been helped.



I think while we're on the subject, there are two developments that we either didn't foresee or which we didn't fully appreciate the potential effects of.First is that there's quietly been a paradigm shift in the way players, and especially their agents, view contracts and career paths. Most of us are still used to the traditonal, standard idea of player movement which was:Player joins clubPlayer stays if he is getting regular game time and doing well and is wanted by the managementPlayer agitates to move on if 'better' club comes in for him; if so club gets Transfer Fee.If Player is not getting enough minutes or feels unwanted, Player elects to move on rather than sit on the bench all the time. Again club gets Transfer Fee.That was a simple and easily comprehensible system that ensured pretty constant turnover of players, regular income from Transfer Fees and rarely led to squad congestion.In recent years, however, there's been a change in practice that has led to more and more players seeing out their contracts in full and leaving on a free. This has impacted the amount of transfer fees recouped but has also led to sqauds becoming congested with players who choose not to move on, making it harder for normally-funded (non sugar daddy/state) clubs to cash-in on them and use the money to replace them.This change has been happening for some time, starting with the biggest name players but is now affecting many 'mid' level players as well.For LFC this has been compunded by the second unforseen issue, namely, that we have become a victim of our own success. LFC has become so great, so desirable a destination that players, once here, don't want to leave. Similarly Klopp has gained such a reputation for bossness that again players don't want to leave. And thirdly as Neil mentioned, Klopp has created such a 'togetherness' in the squad, such a Band of Brothers spirit, that again, no-one wants to leave and lose that until they have to.Many of our players know that they are at the best club they will ever play at, under the best coach who will ever manage them, with the best gang of team-mates and closeness and togetherness that they'll ever experience. Of course they don't want to leave. It's downhill whichever way they look. And so they'd rather stay as long as they can and then leave on a free when they have to, always hoping, of course, that a new contract might be in the offing if they play well.I don't think we really expected this, nor the impact it would have on wages and future transfers. When Kloppo was talking over the summer about the 9 midfielders etc I think part of what he was alluding to was exactly this: we have a full contingent of midfielders already, whom we are paying wages to and will have to carry on paying wages to because none of them are looking to leave until their contracts run out. So bringing another in on top of that is not easy, as if he's not absolutely right he'll end up being yet another wage-earner joining the backlog of players who are not quite what we really need but who aren't going to leave.I'm not saying I agree with the choice they seemed to have made (to buy no-one) but I do think this aspect of it tends to go unrecognised in the rush to condemn.