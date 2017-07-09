In and of itself, I can take soft questioning for opposition fans on Coach Home and Friday Show - I understand that TAW can't just piss everyone off and not have them come back on.



But in the absence of any other substantial discussion of sportswashing and financial doping, it really starts to grate when Alex Hirst gets to come on and defend what Newcastle are doing (yeah, I know John Gibbons asked him if he was enjoying it, but it's hardly tough, and mostly he can just stick to the football as though nothing is wrong or off about what's happening). David Mooney will be on soon as well to avoid any difficult topics and cheerfully act like it's the most normal thing in the world that Man City are the best side in Europe.



Come on guys - two minutes of truth from Gutmann in a single show, and one line from Neil in an email about a "structural sporting issue" is simply not enough. The separate but linked subjects of sportswashing and financial doping are the biggest issues that elite level football faces - something that has directly cost the greatest Liverpool side of the past 30 years at least two league titles.



Needs to be confronted properly and regularly.