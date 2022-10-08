In light of our manager getting smeared to the point of consulting legal counsel (just because he - for once! - actually spoke the truth about Man City), are we now going to get some actual coverage of sportswashing in action?



Witnessing article after article from BBC, the Times, the Mail and others basically say that Jurgen Klopp caused Man City fans to sing disgusting songs about stadium disasters from the get-go, as though we deserved it and brought it on ourselves, is to watch a paid-for PR machine go into overdrive. Barely a mention of City not publicly condemning it either. This is not within the normal parameters of bad reporting and it's not reasonable or sane. We've passed the tipping point of this now and the idea of truth (we've been here before) is getting attacked and reclaimed by bad people.



Maybe TAW can't throw allegations around like I just have, but I'm getting sick of mostly tiptoeing around this. What's happened the last few days is a disgrace on so many levels, and it's getting so obvious now and clear for all of us to see. Time's up for pretending it's just football. Time's up for letting David Mooney only talk about football as though its the most normal thing in the world that Man City are the best team on earth. Time's up for saying there's 'respect' in this rivalry. We're up against a club backed by some of the worst people on earth and they're not playing around. It's time our fanbase, and very importantly our fan media, the ones with microphones and a standing in the outside world, started addressing this more directly and more often.



It'll sound dramatic, but please guys, I think we need you on this.