I probably count as a dinosaur watching and listening on a (non mac) computer these days, but I have the shows on for some of when I am working. I find the layout of the wrap site very poorly thought out, and I understand some of the ideas why shows aren't dated, but guess what, dates and straightforward chronological order to all the content would work better than the themes we have to work through, often fruitlessly. I'd like to hear and see most of the shows, but if they are difficult to find going forwards, I may well just knock it on the head, catch the free stuff and watch a mix of other LFC shows. Losing me is not a problem, but it's a disservice to yourselves making shows easy to miss.
Edit, an ideal example would be the podcasts. If I log in to video, I am not logged in to podcasts, and on the podcasts page, there is no log in at the moment. The latest shows are not in the external content carriers, for example, the warm up this week. I'm only allowed the 2 min preview, and its not on Podcast addict.