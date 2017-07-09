Genuinely, are you really that bothered about analysis of the press conference? Those things are broadly boring non-events. Am I missing something here?



Some people  many people  think that Klopp is eliciting some kind of hidden code about his real feelings during the pressers, rather than trying to get them over as quickly as possible so he can get back to managing the football team.There was a red alert over some embargo'd quotes two weeks: "Klopp has changed his stance on signings" taking one sentence beyond its context and wishing it meant something else so they could hang their hopes on a sweet delicious transfer.I watch the press conferences most of the time and I genuinely cannot believe the weird, sideways, non-questions that football journalists ask at them. They are so obviously baiting Klopp to say something equivocal (or misconstruable, if you're less charitable) in his second language that they can turn into a line for their piece. At the last one, it was about the fifth question before someone asked about injuries and return dates.Anyway - agree about Mo on the main show. I miss Neil's presence on the Pink but I guess Robbo's boots needed filling on the video side of reaction shows.