Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2840444 times)

Thought yesterdays Gutter was really strong. Picking apart some of the finer points that often get missed in the usual online shout-a-thon. Throwing names about and screaming at the clouds. Neils point about the infectious nature of internet-based anger is really important. Aggregator accounts getting fans foaming at the mouth about signing footballers; people seemingly existing to be furious about the football regardless of on-field performance; taking no joy in being a fan.

This stuff eats itself.
Anybody getting ERROR HTTP 502 when opening up the app?

Phil Blundell has just bigged the intro up as the best ever, and I can't even open the fucker up.
Love the pink on nights like this
The Pink was great, Docking on top form.

Atkinson's opening on the Post Match Pint is one of the all time best, only bettered by the Barcelona one.

10/10 tonight.
Yerse! Neil's PMP Intro is right up there with the best things ever seen on the internet. Dunno if even Robbo could have done better.

One to cherish and keep for posterity. Stick it in the dictionary under Tension, Overwhelming Release of.
Yerse! Neil's PMP Intro is right up there with the best things ever seen on the internet. Dunno if even Robbo could have done better.

One to cherish and keep for posterity. Stick it in the dictionary under Tension, Overwhelming Release of.

Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 1 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from TAW (the opening rant is well worth a watch)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-V42yqi3_wU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-V42yqi3_wU</a>


Quote from: Kashinoda on September  1, 2022, 01:15:39 am
The Pink was great, Docking on top form.

Atkinson's opening on the Post Match Pint is one of the all time best, only bettered by the Barcelona one.

10/10 tonight.

Worried about Neil's health with his transition to video and the Reds' transition to being shite. He can't keep that level up, he'll do himself in!
Fucking hell Atko. We owe you a pint after that PMP
Quote from: lamonti on September  1, 2022, 08:12:48 am
Worried about Neil's health with his transition to video and the Reds' transition to being shite. He can't keep that level up, he'll do himself in!
Same here. Man, that was wild!
Gibbo when he found out about Fabio's injury
Bless you Neil. ;D
Ive really enjoyed the recent lack of Kev Walsh.

Hed rather lose to United and more importantly City if it meant beating Everton.  :butt

Who thought it was a good idea to give him a microphone?
Whereas I love that they have Kev on for all things Everton! Shame we didn't get to hear his thoughts on Keita being unhappy with his playing time  ;D
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 04:27:58 pm
Whereas I love that they have Kev on for all things Everton! Shame we didn't get to hear his thoughts on Keita being unhappy with his playing time  ;D

 ;D  True
Imagine my surprise that he left early and missed the winner.

No wonder he sounded like he'd been chewing a wasp.
