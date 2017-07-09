Thought yesterdays Gutter was really strong. Picking apart some of the finer points that often get missed in the usual online shout-a-thon. Throwing names about and screaming at the clouds. Neils point about the infectious nature of internet-based anger is really important. Aggregator accounts getting fans foaming at the mouth about signing footballers; people seemingly existing to be furious about the football regardless of on-field performance; taking no joy in being a fan.



This stuff eats itself.