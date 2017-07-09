Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Yerse! Neil's PMP Intro is right up there with the best things ever seen on the internet. Dunno if even Robbo could have done better.One to cherish and keep for posterity. Stick it in the dictionary under Tension, Overwhelming Release of.
Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 1 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from TAW (the opening rant is well worth a watch)<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-V42yqi3_wU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-V42yqi3_wU</a>
The Pink was great, Docking on top form.Atkinson's opening on the Post Match Pint is one of the all time best, only bettered by the Barcelona one.10/10 tonight.
Worried about Neil's health with his transition to video and the Reds' transition to being shite. He can't keep that level up, he'll do himself in!
Whereas I love that they have Kev on for all things Everton! Shame we didn't get to hear his thoughts on Keita being unhappy with his playing time
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]