  Fitzy.
Kenny's Jacket:
I didnt think there were any, thats why I was confused by ljycb post
Fair dos
  decosabute
Please avoid a flat, "let's cheer each other up" Pink after that please. Everyone is furious at that - I think I speak for a lot of people when I say I need to hear some of the anger and intensity that the team are showing none of right now.
  LallanaInPyjamas
decosabute:
Please avoid a flat, "let's cheer each other up" Pink after that please. Everyone is furious at that - I think I speak for a lot of people when I say I need to hear some of the anger and intensity that the team are showing none of right now.

I'll be buying tokens for it if Atko is on it that's for sure. Need an angry Atko telling it how it is.
  Big Bamber
decosabute:
Please avoid a flat, "let's cheer each other up" Pink after that please. Everyone is furious at that - I think I speak for a lot of people when I say I need to hear some of the anger and intensity that the team are showing none of right now.

And its less than 20 mins. No serious audio pod analyzing the pre game presser either. Its all a bit flat when it comes to pre and post game now, with Robbo gone, Team Talk gone, and Neil not on The Pink. Hope it picks up. Like the team!
  Kashinoda
Neil has been on the Post Match Pint this season and has been in good form.
  Big Bamber
Kashinoda:
Neil has been on the Post Match Pint this season and has been in good form.

Im thinking of the value of the audio-only sub, especially if match coverage (as opposed to AFQ, history, etc.) is your thing.
  decosabute
Big Bamber:
And its less than 20 mins. No serious audio pod analyzing the pre game presser either. Its all a bit flat when it comes to pre and post game now, with Robbo gone, Team Talk gone, and Neil not on The Pink. Hope it picks up. Like the team!

I haven't heard the Pink yet, so I'll reserve judgement til I do, but I don't really mind it it's short as long as it's emotional and reflects and deals with things as they are. No one needs to analyse the games in depth - that's what the free show and Review are for - but sometimes I'm not up for slurred conversations or looking for positive vibes or totally level-headed sense either. Games with a performance and result like last night's are extremely difficult to take and people are angry - the pod should reflect how people are feeling. I'd argue that most fans who have seen three truly shite performances in a row, capped by losing to the worst United side in living memory, are pissed off and want to vent and hear venting, not be cheered up.

I think that the new pre match audio show is OK to be fair. Ian Ryan is a bit of a wannabe Neil Atkinson (some of his expressions and sign offs are a dead giveaway), but not as good. Overall I've liked the length and what they cover.
  Big Bamber
decosabute:
I haven't heard the Pink yet, so I'll reserve judgement til I do, but I don't really mind it it's short as long as it's emotional and reflects and deals with things as they are. No one needs to analyse the games in depth - that's what the free show and Review are for - but sometimes I'm not up for slurred conversations or looking for positive vibes or totally level-headed sense either. Games with a performance and result like last night's are extremely difficult to take and people are angry - the pod should reflect how people are feeling. I'd argue that most fans who have seen three truly shite performances in a row, capped by losing to the worst United side in living memory, are pissed off and want to vent and hear venting, not be cheered up.

I think that the new pre match audio show is OK to be fair. Ian Ryan is a bit of a wannabe Neil Atkinson (some of his expressions and sign offs are a dead giveaway), but not as good. Overall I've liked the length and what they cover.

It is emotional, though not angry.

On the match analysis, Im not a big fan of The Review (though Dan and Neil are good), which leaves the Free Show which is, well, free. As is TAW Live. Ian is ok but at a minimum, The Warm Up has to be recorded after Klopps presser and analyse it pretty comprehensively. I think that was the promise when Team Talk got pulled from the audio subscription. That requires some of the stronger contributors too I guess.

Maybe it was just a timing thing this week, or the two Monday games. But I hope they get into a good routine.
Kenny's Jacket:
What shows have covered Giggs' trial ?  Ive not come across any to be honest

Im talking about coverage in general (as that is what I thought the post that I was responding to was referring to).
  Fitzy.
As a TAW completist, Im finding it heavy going re-living last night. Almost coming out in hives

That said, after a defeat TAW is useful therapy in as much that it helps piece things together; making sense of the nonsense were watching right now.
  Crosby Nick
Fitzy.:
As a TAW completist, Im finding it heavy going re-living last night. Almost coming out in hives

That said, after a defeat TAW is useful therapy in as much that it helps piece things together; making sense of the nonsense were watching right now.

Cant bring myself to listen to any of it yet. Might pretend it never happened.
  Fitzy.
Crosby Nick:
Cant bring myself to listen to any of it yet. Might pretend it never happened.
Not sure what youre talking about
Would Ivan Toney pass the 'no dickheads' rule?
  Kenny's Jacket
LallanaInPyjamas:
I'll be buying tokens for it if Atko is on it that's for sure. Need an angry Atko telling it how it is.

Avoid the pink (Post match Show) and keep your tokens for the post match pint,

Gibbo has his strengths, hosting the Pink isn't oner of them

bradders1011:
Would Ivan Toney pass the 'no dickheads' rule?

He's a red supposedly but was it him who said Brentford could fuck off or something when he was drunk on holiday?
  Dench57
Kenny's Jacket:
Gibbo has his strengths, hosting the Pink isn't oner of them

Have to agree sadly. Love Gibbo but he doesn't have the energy to host The Pink.
  kavah
Crosby Nick:
Cant bring myself to listen to any of it yet. Might pretend it never happened.

Ha ha  - it's an ancient history podcast for me after a bad defeat like that - and only the show off your pets thread on here, I feel like an Evertonian refusing to look at the league table  ;D
  Ciara (with a capital "C")
Crosby Nick:
Cant bring myself to listen to any of it yet. Might pretend it never happened.

Haha in a similar boat!

But I do find afterwards it's good closure and there's normally a bit of positivity/hope to cling onto for the next game.
  Ciara (with a capital "C")
Psyched for the Will Arnett ep dropping later today!

I might put myself through the pain of the post-United stuff this morning as there will be a Will Arnett shaped treat at the end of it.
  Crosby Nick
Ciara (with a capital "C"):
Psyched for the Will Arnett ep dropping later today!

I might put myself through the pain of the post-United stuff this morning as there will be a Will Arnett shaped treat at the end of it.

Wait til you hear they have Taylor Swift on next week.

Apparently she wrote Blank Space about our midfield on Monday night. :(
  Ciara (with a capital "C")
Crosby Nick:
Wait til you hear they have Taylor Swift on next week.

Apparently she wrote Blank Space about our midfield on Monday night. :(

So it's gonna be forever
Or it's gonna go down in flames
You can tell me when it's over,
If the high was worth the pain...

I really hope it isn't symbolic of this season! :(
  Ghost Town
Ciara (with a capital "C"):
So it's gonna be forever
Or it's gonna go down in flames
You can tell me when it's over,
If the high line was worth the pain...

Fixed that for ya ;D
  Kashinoda
I'm finding it hard to listen to Will Arnett have a serious discussion about football, all I can picture is the funeral monologue from BoJack Horseman :lmao :lmao

What a scalp from TAW.
Wheres Sean Rodgers been on The Review?
  • RAWK Supporter
Kashinoda:
I'm finding it hard to listen to Will Arnett have a serious discussion about football, all I can picture is the funeral monologue from BoJack Horseman :lmao :lmao

What a scalp from TAW.

Was Franklin with him?
  klopptopia
Dench57:
Have to agree sadly. Love Gibbo but he doesn't have the energy to host The Pink.

I think my favourite pinks are Neil, Steve Greaves, Rob and Paul Senior in a car. best mix of views and added driving commentary
