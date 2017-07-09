And its less than 20 mins. No serious audio pod analyzing the pre game presser either. Its all a bit flat when it comes to pre and post game now, with Robbo gone, Team Talk gone, and Neil not on The Pink. Hope it picks up. Like the team!



I haven't heard the Pink yet, so I'll reserve judgement til I do, but I don't really mind it it's short as long as it's emotional and reflects and deals with things as they are. No one needs to analyse the games in depth - that's what the free show and Review are for - but sometimes I'm not up for slurred conversations or looking for positive vibes or totally level-headed sense either. Games with a performance and result like last night's are extremely difficult to take and people are angry - the pod should reflect how people are feeling. I'd argue that most fans who have seen three truly shite performances in a row, capped by losing to the worst United side in living memory, are pissed off and want to vent and hear venting, not be cheered up.I think that the new pre match audio show is OK to be fair. Ian Ryan is a bit of a wannabe Neil Atkinson (some of his expressions and sign offs are a dead giveaway), but not as good. Overall I've liked the length and what they cover.