The Anfield Wrap

Re: The Anfield Wrap
not on chrome
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: redforlife on August 11, 2022, 09:36:04 am
Cheers, seems to be working now
Same :)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
funky up front - excellent pre match warm up show
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Good discussion after Palace game.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: lamonti on August 17, 2022, 05:59:37 am
Good discussion after Palace game.
Agree.  Neil, Copey, Adam and Mo was a very strong room for the free show
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on August 17, 2022, 02:19:19 pm
Agree.  Neil, Copey, Adam and Mo was a very strong room for the free show

Yep. Enjoyed it.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Disagree quite a bit with the critisism of Souness. A total exaggeration of what he said. He basically implied that he like the game of football to be a hard/tough game. He`s allowed to do that. You may not agree with him, but he is allowed to have that opinion. That he said "it`s a man`s game". Big deal. No one bat an eyelid when people talked about the "women`s game" during the summer. And even if it was "wrong", must everything create offense? It would never happen the other way around. I just think it`s very tabloid to make a big deal out of it.   

Also hate the phrase "Toxic masculinity" like that`s something specific for men. Why is masculinity negative? It can be good. Why is the narrative now that "sensitivity" among men is the ideal? Not that it`s bad, but why does it have to apply to all men? Isn`t it a good thing that people can be different? Maybe it for a long time was so much of a stereotype that boys needed to be tough, that sensitivity was portayed as a weakness. But at the same time now, why can`t some people accept the "old-school" boy? Why is toughness suddenly almost portrayed as a negative(something that can`t be accepted) and sensitivity talked up all the time? Also, when do we ever hear "toxic femininity"? There`s so much talk now of white, middle age men being the ones in "power", that boys/men as a group are talked down all the time. How many are actually in power? The 5% elite?There are a lot of white, middle age men who aren`t privileged at all. Boys lose out in the education system. More men are in prison than women, more people are homeless, more men commit suicide. The list is long. When it comes to mental health- no, you don`t always have to be "tough", and live up to the cliche of what`s masculine, but if you are, why is that presented as something negative? For instance, sometimes it`s a good thing to do what the phrase "to man up" implies. Not always, but sometimes. Personally, there have been times when I`ve been down, where that  hasn`t been what I`d want or need to hear. Other times, I`ve absolutely "needed" to hear it. Sometimes its useful to grow some balls.Usually in life, balance is key. Extremes, in my opinion,  aren`t usually great, if it`s extreme macho behaviour or extreme sensitivity.

It seems to me that it`s ok to present Souness as a dinosaur, a middleage, white man whose opions are outdated. God forbid, "toxic masculinity". You`re very quick to throw shit in that direction. Why isn`t that offensive? Because Souness has money? Is in a position of power?It can`t be hurtful to hear that your opion doesn`t count because you`re privileged anyway? You`re old. Opinions outdated.  You must be a sensitive, "progressive" male/female/nonbinary in your twenties/thirties to have opinons that are worthy and correct? Preferably on the left?

Also, Josh Sexton-referring to that type of talk as something that «sets back so many things»From which perspective? It implies that your perspective is the right one. Maybe its a setback in society that everyone is offended by absolutely everything. Maybe thats the real setback. Maybe its a setback that sometimes people go too soft in certain situastions.We have a generation where a lot(not everybody) of footballers are the most self-centered, narcissistic, probably spoilt people I can think of(Pogba as an example). To say that the likes of Souness and Keane represents a type of character that isnt moving with the times-well, maybe theres a need for those people as well. On a side note, more than ever it seems to me that we live in a time where the environment is supposed to adapt to the individual and not the other way around. By that, I dont mean that you shouldnt care about what you do around individuals, but individuality has probably never been stronger than it is now.


And no, Adam Smith- I don`t think it`s as simple as "being willing to learn" if you disagree with something. In many arguments thats such a condescending expression when I hear it in debates.«Are you willing to learn?»  Just because a person is offended doesn`t mean he or she is in the right in every situation. "Being willing to learn" implies that it`s the one part who is definitely in the right(those who are going to "teach" others) and the other is in the wrong. Where`s the tolerance in that? "I`m right, listen to me. «Learn from me». If not, you`re a bellend". Wow, tolerance. Tolerance is not to agree with someone who already has the same opinion as you. Tolerance is to accept that people have another opinion than you. Doesn`t mean that you have to agree with them. That works both ways. While I think it`s obvious that some people are intolerant, I also think that some of those who seem to look at themselves as speakers for tolerance are sone of the less tolerant people there are(well, they are tolerant when people agree with them. If you have the RIGHt opinion.If not, if someone has another perspective they call them names and label them).


I`m not saying that can`t be the case, but when is that the case every time someone is offended? Maybe some times those who are offended are in the wrong and need to get a grip of the "importance" of what they`re offended about. Sometimes it`s just narcissism. I don`t think it is as simple as- someone is offended- bow down to them and change. Forcing opinions on people is never a good idea. If the argument is good enough however, people may change their opinion.   
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Raaphael on August 17, 2022, 05:24:22 pm
Disagree quite a bit with the critisism of Souness. A total exaggeration of what he said. He basically implied that he like the game of football to be a hard/tough game. He`s allowed to do that. You may not agree with him, but he is allowed to have that opinion. That he said "it`s a man`s game". Big deal. No one bat an eyelid when people talked about the "women`s game" during the summer. And even if it was "wrong", must everything create offense? It would never happen the other way around.   

Also hate the phrase "Toxic masculinity" like that`s something specific for men. When do we ever hear "toxic femininity"? There`s so much talk now of white, middle age men being the ones in "power", that boys/men as a group are talked down all the time. There are a lot of white, middle age men who aren`t privileged at all. Boys lose out in the education system. More men are in prison than women, more people are homeless, more men commit suicide. The list is long.


And no, Adam Smith- I don`t think it`s as simple as "being willing to learn" if you disagree with something. Just because a person is offended doesn`t mean he or she is in the right in every situation. "Being willing to learn" implies that it`s the one part who is definitely in the right(those who are going to "teach" others) and the other is in the wrong. Where`s the tolerance in that? "I`m right, listen to me. If not, you`re a bellend". Wow, tolerance.

I`m not saying that can`t be the case, but when is that the case every time someone is offended? Maybe some times those who are offended are in the wrong.

I agree Souness has said nothing wrong. Im also not sure why England winning the Euros alters that.
What show have they discussed it on?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
The AFQ Football one.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
The thing about Souness, is that what other footballer of his generation has spoken about gay rights or a attended pride marches?
And who else spoke out so clearly against Zouma?

I tend to think hes using a turn of phrase here does he need to think about not using it, absolutely. But Im far from convinced hes a dinosaur
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Raaphael on August 17, 2022, 06:38:27 pm
The AFQ Football one.

Some absolutely awful opinions on the Souness question.  I wonder if they actually saw the clip of Souness.

AFQ Football is normally one I really enjoy, I usually like Paula Murphy too but, its like she was answering a different question.

Oh well.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Raaphael on August 17, 2022, 06:38:27 pm
The AFQ Football one.
Youre right, really poor take on what he said.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Christ alive, that Brentford fan on the coach home. Reminds me of that Watford fan they always had on
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Rights, tolerance, shifting beliefs, cultural evolutionwhen these types of issues emerge and broad opinions begin to alter the populous goes through its own intellectual introspection as it attempts to make sense of new ideas and ways of thinking and learning.

Feminism - in its varying incarnations - is an ongoing struggle to ensure women and girls receive equal standing as men and boys. This has been an eternal struggle that has had many bumps in the road and many disappointments. In lots of ways there have been a series of great successes in the name of gender equality over the past decade - from #MeToo to emerging stature in sport.

This is progress in action and it is rightly celebrated and pushed to the fore. The England team winning the Euros was a milestone in female sport given the accomplishment being witnessed by record numbers and the event taking place at the spiritual home of the sport. It was seminal and it really mattered.

The reaction to this victory was broadly very positive, with the usual misogyny being pushed to the darker corners of social media. This is progress in action.

The one slight issue with any progressive movement that gains momentum is how it can swiftly turn into an ongoing moral lecture of the unenlightened and uninitiated. An over-correction takes hold as those that harbour old fashioned and problematic attitudes become the subject of uninvited admonishment; scolded for their intellectual limitations.

While this is all part of the changing attitudes, with strides being made towards greater equality, I think we have situations like the Souness comments. Regardless of his intentions - Im not fully clear - he becomes the subject of an outrage that is the result of a very well-meaning and significant movement that rightly feels offended by someone using a public platform to use such unhelpful language.

This stuff is pretty complex and theres not always a straightforward way of remedying the conflicting set of opinions that has underpinned the very public discourse around Sounesss comments. However, giving him a public kicking is possibly as unhelpful as were his own poor choice of words.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
I agree Souness was just inarticulate with a bad choice of words. What he meant was, it's a game where you're allowed kick each other a bit, like in his day.

Anyone getting up on their high horse about it you can flag as one of those people who likes getting up on their high horse.

I thought a much more alarming turn of phrase was Laurie Whitwell on Second Captains during the week remarking on how he was excited that the Premier League was back after a "long summer with no football"  talk about not activating your brain. Aside from the fact that there was a really high profile and hugely attended (and excellent) women's international tournament on, it's also the shortest gap there's ever been between seasons so it's hardly been a break at all.

I don't think Whitwell was discounting the women's tournament, I just think he's a humdrum journalist who turns up an speaks in bland platitudes about the sport he gets paid to watch.

Speaking of Second Captains, their football coverage is far too dominated by cynical journalists who sneer and guffaw at everything, who might even hate football a bit too much. TAW'S Friday Show is the best talking about football podcast I think, and Football Cliches is the best talking about talking about football podcast.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Ken Earlys defence of Souness on Second Captains yesterday was excellent, and (imo) obviously correct. Havent heard the AFQ Football discussion but if its what it sounds like from this thread, contributors queueing up to find bad-faith ways to get in line with whatever todays orthodoxy is, then thats just the worst kind of lazy broadcasting.  Cant understand what the point of putting out that sort of thing is supposed to be, it was all over every website at the weekend if thats your thing.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Iska on August 19, 2022, 10:08:50 am
Ken Earlys defence of Souness on Second Captains yesterday was excellent, and (imo) obviously correct. Havent heard the AFQ Football discussion but if its what it sounds like from this thread, contributors queueing up to find bad-faith ways to get in line with whatever todays orthodoxy is, then thats just the worst kind of lazy broadcasting.  Cant understand what the point of putting out that sort of thing is supposed to be, it was all over every website at the weekend if thats your thing.

Yes, Ken got it right where the AFQ stuff jarred, linking Souness comment to football as a closed shop. Was a little disappointing.

On a separate point, is there going to be an audio pod analyzing Klopps presser? Listened to the Warm Up and TAW Live shows and just heard a couple of brief mentions. Make you miss Team Talk.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Very surprised to see that there are so many posts thinking AFQ football and Three Strikes were over the top on Souness, and I have to say I 100% agree. It really jarred with me as I listened and while I don't really like the expression, it came across as overdoing the virtue-signalling. Souness was a bit clumsy and stupid in his choice of words, especially given who he was sitting next to, but ultimately it wasn't meant with any harm whatsoever - more the product of the world that he's played and worked in rather than anything malicious. Ultimately, its received enough attention as well so as not to help further entrench any stereotypes. TAW really went for him like he was a scumbag and it was too much.

Also agree that Ken Early got it on the money on Second Captains. Saying that "fouly football = good football" is arguably more dangerous and damaging and is part of the mentality that leads to Harvey Elliott getting his ankle smashed.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: lamonti on August 18, 2022, 05:52:34 pm
Speaking of Second Captains, their football coverage is far too dominated by cynical journalists who sneer and guffaw at everything, who might even hate football a bit too much. TAW'S Friday Show is the best talking about football podcast I think, and Football Cliches is the best talking about talking about football podcast.

I couldn't agree more about all that. I think Ken Early is very funny and often has interesting thoughts about the game (writes fluently and thinks cogently you might say), but the parade of the usual suspect journalists often gets very tiresome. Jonathan Wilson in particular is so smug and sarky about everything. Jack Pitt Brooke sounds like he loves fox-hunting. Most of them are clueless bullshit artists too. I do like Miguel Delaney though - he's one of the very few around who's actually willing to be critical of Man City and sportswashing in general, so I'm glad when he gets the platform. Overall though, Second Captains is just another expression of the laziness and unwillingness to dig deeper that's endemic in football journalism, and Ken is just as much a part of that as anyone. It's why I've never been quite tempted to subscribe long term - in a time when football is really rotting, they need to grow a pair and do more than just play funny clips of managers and pundits.

Friday Show is by far the best PL-wide podcast out there.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on August 17, 2022, 02:19:19 pm
Agree.  Neil, Copey, Adam and Mo was a very strong room for the free show

Meant to come on and say this at the time. That is as rock solid a lineup as you'll get. Was a great show. More of Melia please and I don't know where he's gone, but please get Jonno back on more shows.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Raaphael on August 17, 2022, 05:24:22 pm
Disagree quite a bit with the critisism of Souness. A total exaggeration of what he said. He basically implied that he like the game of football to be a hard/tough game. He`s allowed to do that. You may not agree with him, but he is allowed to have that opinion. That he said "it`s a man`s game". Big deal. No one bat an eyelid when people talked about the "women`s game" during the summer. And even if it was "wrong", must everything create offense? It would never happen the other way around. I just think it`s very tabloid to make a big deal out of it.   

Also hate the phrase "Toxic masculinity" like that`s something specific for men. Why is masculinity negative? It can be good. Why is the narrative now that "sensitivity" among men is the ideal? Not that it`s bad, but why does it have to apply to all men? Isn`t it a good thing that people can be different? Maybe it for a long time was so much of a stereotype that boys needed to be tough, that sensitivity was portayed as a weakness. But at the same time now, why can`t some people accept the "old-school" boy? Why is toughness suddenly almost portrayed as a negative(something that can`t be accepted) and sensitivity talked up all the time? Also, when do we ever hear "toxic femininity"? There`s so much talk now of white, middle age men being the ones in "power", that boys/men as a group are talked down all the time. How many are actually in power? The 5% elite?There are a lot of white, middle age men who aren`t privileged at all. Boys lose out in the education system. More men are in prison than women, more people are homeless, more men commit suicide. The list is long. When it comes to mental health- no, you don`t always have to be "tough", and live up to the cliche of what`s masculine, but if you are, why is that presented as something negative? For instance, sometimes it`s a good thing to do what the phrase "to man up" implies. Not always, but sometimes. Personally, there have been times when I`ve been down, where that  hasn`t been what I`d want or need to hear. Other times, I`ve absolutely "needed" to hear it. Sometimes its useful to grow some balls.Usually in life, balance is key. Extremes, in my opinion,  aren`t usually great, if it`s extreme macho behaviour or extreme sensitivity.

It seems to me that it`s ok to present Souness as a dinosaur, a middleage, white man whose opions are outdated. God forbid, "toxic masculinity". You`re very quick to throw shit in that direction. Why isn`t that offensive? Because Souness has money? Is in a position of power?It can`t be hurtful to hear that your opion doesn`t count because you`re privileged anyway? You`re old. Opinions outdated.  You must be a sensitive, "progressive" male/female/nonbinary in your twenties/thirties to have opinons that are worthy and correct? Preferably on the left?

Also, Josh Sexton-referring to that type of talk as something that «sets back so many things»From which perspective? It implies that your perspective is the right one. Maybe its a setback in society that everyone is offended by absolutely everything. Maybe thats the real setback. Maybe its a setback that sometimes people go too soft in certain situastions.We have a generation where a lot(not everybody) of footballers are the most self-centered, narcissistic, probably spoilt people I can think of(Pogba as an example). To say that the likes of Souness and Keane represents a type of character that isnt moving with the times-well, maybe theres a need for those people as well. On a side note, more than ever it seems to me that we live in a time where the environment is supposed to adapt to the individual and not the other way around. By that, I dont mean that you shouldnt care about what you do around individuals, but individuality has probably never been stronger than it is now.


And no, Adam Smith- I don`t think it`s as simple as "being willing to learn" if you disagree with something. Just because a person is offended doesn`t mean he or she is in the right in every situation. "Being willing to learn" implies that it`s the one part who is definitely in the right(those who are going to "teach" others) and the other is in the wrong. Where`s the tolerance in that? "I`m right, listen to me. If not, you`re a bellend". Wow, tolerance. Tolerance is not to agree with someone who already has the same opinion than you. Tolerance is to accept that people have another opinion than you. Doesn`t mean that you have to agree with them. That works both ways. While I think it`s obvious that some people are intolerant, I also think that some of those who seem to look at themselves as speakers for tolerance are sone of the less tolerant people there are(well, they are tolerant when people agree with them. If not, if someone has another perspective they call them names and label them).


I`m not saying that can`t be the case, but when is that the case every time someone is offended? Maybe some times those who are offended are in the wrong and need to get a grip of the "importance" of what they`re offended about. Sometimes it`s just narcissism. I don`t think it is as simple as- someone is offended- bow down to them and change. Forcing opinions on people is never a good idea. If the argument is good enough however, people may change their opinion.

That is an absolutely superb post. Actual nuance, considering things from different sides, and recognising that there's more than one way to be. Thanks for that.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Belter of a post that, Raaphael.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Thank you :)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Raaphael on August 17, 2022, 05:24:22 pm
Disagree quite a bit with the critisism of Souness........

Good post. Nuance and tolerance I'm all for. Black and white definitions of what's good and bad around masculinity needs just that.

Intolerance isn't the preserve of any particular political or social position.

It was interesting to hear the debate on one of the Wrap podcasts where Paula and Adam were speaking. Paula has a direct connection with encouraging girls and women to partake in sport and as such came at the "soundbite" from a particular point of view. Where (not to put words in her mouth) there has been social and cultural breaks put upon females. It was a chance to speak from the coalface.
Adam, whom I really enjoy as a presenter, ("what football means to me" has been outstanding listening for me), but some of whose views I strongly disagree with also said something of value in my opinion, about learning (tolerance ???) and not hurting people. Mind you he said it in classic Adam bombastic (intolerant !!) style.
There was a third chap speaking there as well and his view around the soundbite was also very interesting. His thoughts were that Souness-Keane-Soundbite merchants, in reality, as pundits, have very little to offer these days. Whether it be "Sky fuelled idiocy for the masses" or genuine blinkered and bunkered in their own time there is no evolving punditry there. The "soundbite" in question being just another example of being caught in another time and space.
The latter would be my take on it, a throwaway comment. It doesn't bother me one way or the other, I know what he was trying to say and (before I'm trampled by the right-on brigade) I'm delighted women's football is taking off and not just for women. I enjoy it.
Cheers
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Raaphael on August 17, 2022, 05:24:22 pm
Disagree quite a bit with the critisism of Souness. A total exaggeration of what he said. He basically implied that he like the game of football to be a hard/tough game. He`s allowed to do that. You may not agree with him, but he is allowed to have that opinion. That he said "it`s a man`s game". Big deal. No one bat an eyelid when people talked about the "women`s game" during the summer. And even if it was "wrong", must everything create offense? It would never happen the other way around. I just think it`s very tabloid to make a big deal out of it.   

Also hate the phrase "Toxic masculinity" like that`s something specific for men. Why is masculinity negative? It can be good. Why is the narrative now that "sensitivity" among men is the ideal? Not that it`s bad, but why does it have to apply to all men? Isn`t it a good thing that people can be different? Maybe it for a long time was so much of a stereotype that boys needed to be tough, that sensitivity was portayed as a weakness. But at the same time now, why can`t some people accept the "old-school" boy? Why is toughness suddenly almost portrayed as a negative(something that can`t be accepted) and sensitivity talked up all the time? Also, when do we ever hear "toxic femininity"? There`s so much talk now of white, middle age men being the ones in "power", that boys/men as a group are talked down all the time. How many are actually in power? The 5% elite?There are a lot of white, middle age men who aren`t privileged at all. Boys lose out in the education system. More men are in prison than women, more people are homeless, more men commit suicide. The list is long. When it comes to mental health- no, you don`t always have to be "tough", and live up to the cliche of what`s masculine, but if you are, why is that presented as something negative? For instance, sometimes it`s a good thing to do what the phrase "to man up" implies. Not always, but sometimes. Personally, there have been times when I`ve been down, where that  hasn`t been what I`d want or need to hear. Other times, I`ve absolutely "needed" to hear it. Sometimes its useful to grow some balls.Usually in life, balance is key. Extremes, in my opinion,  aren`t usually great, if it`s extreme macho behaviour or extreme sensitivity.

It seems to me that it`s ok to present Souness as a dinosaur, a middleage, white man whose opions are outdated. God forbid, "toxic masculinity". You`re very quick to throw shit in that direction. Why isn`t that offensive? Because Souness has money? Is in a position of power?It can`t be hurtful to hear that your opion doesn`t count because you`re privileged anyway? You`re old. Opinions outdated.  You must be a sensitive, "progressive" male/female/nonbinary in your twenties/thirties to have opinons that are worthy and correct? Preferably on the left?

Also, Josh Sexton-referring to that type of talk as something that «sets back so many things»From which perspective? It implies that your perspective is the right one. Maybe its a setback in society that everyone is offended by absolutely everything. Maybe thats the real setback. Maybe its a setback that sometimes people go too soft in certain situastions.We have a generation where a lot(not everybody) of footballers are the most self-centered, narcissistic, probably spoilt people I can think of(Pogba as an example). To say that the likes of Souness and Keane represents a type of character that isnt moving with the times-well, maybe theres a need for those people as well. On a side note, more than ever it seems to me that we live in a time where the environment is supposed to adapt to the individual and not the other way around. By that, I dont mean that you shouldnt care about what you do around individuals, but individuality has probably never been stronger than it is now.


And no, Adam Smith- I don`t think it`s as simple as "being willing to learn" if you disagree with something. In many arguments thats such a condescending expression when I hear it in debates.«Are you willing to learn?»  Just because a person is offended doesn`t mean he or she is in the right in every situation. "Being willing to learn" implies that it`s the one part who is definitely in the right(those who are going to "teach" others) and the other is in the wrong. Where`s the tolerance in that? "I`m right, listen to me. «Learn from me». If not, you`re a bellend". Wow, tolerance. Tolerance is not to agree with someone who already has the same opinion as you. Tolerance is to accept that people have another opinion than you. Doesn`t mean that you have to agree with them. That works both ways. While I think it`s obvious that some people are intolerant, I also think that some of those who seem to look at themselves as speakers for tolerance are sone of the less tolerant people there are(well, they are tolerant when people agree with them. If you have the RIGHt opinion.If not, if someone has another perspective they call them names and label them).


I`m not saying that can`t be the case, but when is that the case every time someone is offended? Maybe some times those who are offended are in the wrong and need to get a grip of the "importance" of what they`re offended about. Sometimes it`s just narcissism. I don`t think it is as simple as- someone is offended- bow down to them and change. Forcing opinions on people is never a good idea. If the argument is good enough however, people may change their opinion.

I understand where you are coming from with this and think there are some very well made points. I think also there are some things where we may have to agree to disagree.

In your first paragraph you speak of the contrast between "it's a man's game" vs "the women's game" and how you feel that there is an imbalance/double standard. I believe that it differs in that over summer there was a specific tournament being discussed and there are differences between men's game and women's game, as there is with tennis for example - a sport that is also discussed in those terms.

The language used was not being used in an exclusionary manner but simply to refer to the "version of the game".

On the other hand, "it's a man's game" is exclusionary language and speaks to the era where women were banned from playing football, and more recently an era where the head of FIFA said that the best way to push the women's game was with shorter shorts and tighter tops. It is an old fashioned and negative use of the language which leaves people out rather than bring them in to it.

He is a highly experienced commentator and should be held to account in terms of being clear with what he says - Souness, I doubt, is a raging misogynist or anything like that but he should also be keeping himself up to date on current social and cultural movements (or at least the team at Sky should) just to be careful.

If he had made the point that it is a contact sport, or that to play the game requires a certain toughness then I think he would have been fine. I say this knowing that some may find it offensive, but what he has done there with his language is not too dissimilar to Martin Tyler's comments which linked Hillsborough and hooligans. Both have been in the game long enough to know better and, whilst Tyler's comments are hugely damaging to our city and our club - especially with the public perception and the way the media has turned many people against the struggle for justice - and should be treated with the same seriousness, I can see how Souness' comments could also cause hurt to people who have been marginalised and kept out of the game (not just playing it, but think about how terrace culture has historically put women off attending the game).

A change in how society uses language - and it feels  like the recent raft of changes has hit very suddenly - can be quite intimidating, especially because (as you say) it is implied, or on SM not even implied but expressly written, that if you don't immediately jump to attention and get up to date then you are a bad person, someone to be castigated.

There needs to be understanding on both sides but I do think that the feeling of "everyone is offended by absolutely everything" is a sign of society trying to be less self focused and more considerate of how what we say and how we say it impacts people. There are definitely some who take it too far but overall I think more awareness isn't a bad thing.

In terms of "being willing to learn" I agree that this is quite a condescending phrase and doesn't consider the efforts made by the person it is directed at. Also, as you say, it does imply that the person saying it is 100% right and must be followed. I would argue for encouraging people to try and see both sides - rather than the polarised approach that often occurs, how about we stop, think, challenge our own beliefs, and understand where others are coming from so that even if you can't agree you can appreciate each other's views better.

Finally, regarding toughness and toxic masculinity - what kind of toughness are we talking about? Tough as in resilient? Or tough as in "hard"? Because as far as I can see no one is challenging or fighting against the idea of resilience - and arguably a bit more sensitivity and balance can help improve peoples inner strength.

Being "hard" and "toxic masculinity" go together as that kind of toughness was about asserting dominance (over men and women) and is something our culture can do without. It isn't about improving or empowering yourself but about disempowering others and walking all over others.

Where there world can do better is in recognising the intent behind what people have to say and not tarring and feathering anyone who doesn't conform 100%. I think then it would also like result in people who, like yourself, feel push aside and devalued, not being left in the cold or excluded from society but rather included and treated equally.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
As much as Im all for womens rights, I feel men need to speak more up for men/boys as well. The reason I dont like the term «toxic masculinity» is that, while I understand that some macho behaviour might be toxic, it sometimes feels/sounds that masculinity itself is more toxic than femininity.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 06:01:00 pm
As much as Im all for womens rights, I feel men need to speak more up for men/boys as well. The reason I dont like the term «toxic masculinity» is that, while I understand that some macho behaviour might be toxic, it sometimes feels/sounds that masculinity itself is more toxic than femininity.

Disagree mate. Toxic masculinity is the worst as far as I am concerned. Being masculine is fine as long as there's empathy and rationality.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
My point is that if you use the term «toxic masculinity» enough it might sound like masculinity itself is toxic. Why cant people use «toxic behaviour»? If youre an asshole youre an asshole no matter which sex/gender you belong to.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:37:00 pm
My point is that if you use the term «toxic masculinity» enough it might sound like masculinity itself is toxic. Why cant people use «toxic behaviour»? If youre an asshole youre an asshole no matter which sex/gender you belong to.

I think you are spot on there and that it is similar to the Souness issue of gendering something unnessecarily.

I guess it is because the issues being raised originate in stereotypically masculine behaviour but I can see 100% how it can negatively impact people in the way you describe.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
I still think the reaction to Souness comment is overboard. You can interpret his comment as sexist, as in «its a mans game» and women should not be part of it in general, or you can interpret it that the context was that hes commenting the PL specifically(which he does every week)which is a league where men play, thereby a «mans game». I think he said nothing wrong. I dont think its excluding to say that the PL(for men) is a mans game. In that case a game between Tottenham and Chelsea where men played.Why excuse that?
