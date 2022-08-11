« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2830903 times)

Offline PaulD

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27280 on: August 11, 2022, 10:09:04 am »

not on chrome
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27281 on: August 11, 2022, 10:53:03 am »
Quote from: redforlife on August 11, 2022, 09:36:04 am
Cheers, seems to be working now
Same :)
Offline PaulD

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27282 on: August 12, 2022, 02:05:35 pm »

funky up front - excellent pre match warm up show
Offline lamonti

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27283 on: August 17, 2022, 05:59:37 am »
Good discussion after Palace game.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27284 on: August 17, 2022, 02:19:19 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on August 17, 2022, 05:59:37 am
Good discussion after Palace game.
Agree.  Neil, Copey, Adam and Mo was a very strong room for the free show
Online Dougle

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27285 on: August 17, 2022, 05:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on August 17, 2022, 02:19:19 pm
Agree.  Neil, Copey, Adam and Mo was a very strong room for the free show

Yep. Enjoyed it.
Offline Raaphael

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27286 on: August 17, 2022, 05:24:22 pm »
Disagree quite a bit with the critisism of Souness. A total exaggeration of what he said. He basically implied that he like the game of football to be a hard/tough game. He`s allowed to do that. You may not agree with him, but he is allowed to have that opinion. That he said "it`s a man`s game". Big deal. No one bat an eyelid when people talked about the "women`s game" during the summer. And even if it was "wrong", must everything create offense? It would never happen the other way around. I just think it`s very tabloid to make a big deal out of it.   

Also hate the phrase "Toxic masculinity" like that`s something specific for men. Why is masculinity negative? It can be good. Why is the narrative now that "sensitivity" among men is the ideal? Not that it`s bad, but why does it have to apply to all men? Isn`t it a good thing that people can be different? Maybe it for a long time was so much of a stereotype that boys needed to be tough, that sensitivity was portayed as a weakness. But at the same time now, why can`t some people accept the "old-school" boy? Why is toughness suddenly almost portrayed as a negative(something that can`t be accepted) and sensitivity talked up all the time? Also, when do we ever hear "toxic femininity"? There`s so much talk now of white, middle age men being the ones in "power", that boys/men as a group are talked down all the time. How many are actually in power? The 5% elite?There are a lot of white, middle age men who aren`t privileged at all. Boys lose out in the education system. More men are in prison than women, more people are homeless, more men commit suicide. The list is long. When it comes to mental health- no, you don`t always have to be "tough", and live up to the cliche of what`s masculine, but if you are, why is that presented as something negative? For instance, sometimes it`s a good thing to do what the phrase "to man up" implies. Not always, but sometimes. Personally, there have been times when I`ve been down, where that  hasn`t been what I`d want or need to hear. Other times, I`ve absolutely "needed" to hear it. Sometimes its useful to grow some balls.Usually in life, balance is key. Extremes, in my opinion,  aren`t usually great, if it`s extreme macho behaviour or extreme sensitivity.

It seems to me that it`s ok to present Souness as a dinosaur, a middleage, white man whose opions are outdated. God forbid, "toxic masculinity". You`re very quick to throw shit in that direction. Why isn`t that offensive? Because Souness has money? Is in a position of power?It can`t be hurtful to hear that your opion doesn`t count because you`re privileged anyway? You`re old. Opinions outdated.  You must be a sensitive, "progressive" male/female/nonbinary in your twenties/thirties to have opinons that are worthy and correct? Preferably on the left?

Also, Josh Sexton-referring to that type of talk as something that «sets back so many things»From which perspective? It implies that your perspective is the right one. Maybe its a setback in society that everyone is offended by absolutely everything. Maybe thats the real setback.


And no, Adam Smith- I don`t think it`s as simple as "being willing to learn" if you disagree with something. Just because a person is offended doesn`t mean he or she is in the right in every situation. "Being willing to learn" implies that it`s the one part who is definitely in the right(those who are going to "teach" others) and the other is in the wrong. Where`s the tolerance in that? "I`m right, listen to me. If not, you`re a bellend". Wow, tolerance. Tolerance is not to agree with someone. Tolerance is to accept that people have another opinion than you. Doesn`t mean that you have to agree with them. That works both ways. While I think it`s obvious that some people are intolerant, I also think that some of those who seem to look at themselves as speakers for tolerance are some of the less tolerant people there are(well, they are tolerant when people agree with them. If not, if someone has another perspective they call them names and label them).

I`m not saying that can`t be the case, but when is that the case every time someone is offended? Maybe some times those who are offended are in the wrong and need to get a grip of the "importance" of what they`re offended about. Sometimes it`s just narcissism. I don`t think it is as simple as- someone is offended- bow down to them and change. Forcing opinions on people is never a good idea. If the argument is good enough however, people may change their opinion.   
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27287 on: August 17, 2022, 05:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on August 17, 2022, 05:24:22 pm
Disagree quite a bit with the critisism of Souness. A total exaggeration of what he said. He basically implied that he like the game of football to be a hard/tough game. He`s allowed to do that. You may not agree with him, but he is allowed to have that opinion. That he said "it`s a man`s game". Big deal. No one bat an eyelid when people talked about the "women`s game" during the summer. And even if it was "wrong", must everything create offense? It would never happen the other way around.   

Also hate the phrase "Toxic masculinity" like that`s something specific for men. When do we ever hear "toxic femininity"? There`s so much talk now of white, middle age men being the ones in "power", that boys/men as a group are talked down all the time. There are a lot of white, middle age men who aren`t privileged at all. Boys lose out in the education system. More men are in prison than women, more people are homeless, more men commit suicide. The list is long.


And no, Adam Smith- I don`t think it`s as simple as "being willing to learn" if you disagree with something. Just because a person is offended doesn`t mean he or she is in the right in every situation. "Being willing to learn" implies that it`s the one part who is definitely in the right(those who are going to "teach" others) and the other is in the wrong. Where`s the tolerance in that? "I`m right, listen to me. If not, you`re a bellend". Wow, tolerance.

I`m not saying that can`t be the case, but when is that the case every time someone is offended? Maybe some times those who are offended are in the wrong.

I agree Souness has said nothing wrong. Im also not sure why England winning the Euros alters that.
What show have they discussed it on?
Offline Raaphael

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27288 on: August 17, 2022, 06:38:27 pm »
The AFQ Football one.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27289 on: August 17, 2022, 06:49:33 pm »
The thing about Souness, is that what other footballer of his generation has spoken about gay rights or a attended pride marches?
And who else spoke out so clearly against Zouma?

I tend to think hes using a turn of phrase here does he need to think about not using it, absolutely. But Im far from convinced hes a dinosaur
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27290 on: August 17, 2022, 09:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on August 17, 2022, 06:38:27 pm
The AFQ Football one.

Some absolutely awful opinions on the Souness question.  I wonder if they actually saw the clip of Souness.

AFQ Football is normally one I really enjoy, I usually like Paula Murphy too but, its like she was answering a different question.

Oh well.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27291 on: August 17, 2022, 11:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on August 17, 2022, 06:38:27 pm
The AFQ Football one.
Youre right, really poor take on what he said.
Offline Thiago12291

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27292 on: August 18, 2022, 02:02:07 pm »
Christ alive, that Brentford fan on the coach home. Reminds me of that Watford fan they always had on
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27293 on: August 18, 2022, 05:28:50 pm »
Rights, tolerance, shifting beliefs, cultural evolutionwhen these types of issues emerge and broad opinions begin to alter the populous goes through its own intellectual introspection as it attempts to make sense of new ideas and ways of thinking and learning.

Feminism - in its varying incarnations - is an ongoing struggle to ensure women and girls receive equal standing as men and boys. This has been an eternal struggle that has had many bumps in the road and many disappointments. In lots of ways there have been a series of great successes in the name of gender equality over the past decade - from #MeToo to emerging stature in sport.

This is progress in action and it is rightly celebrated and pushed to the fore. The England team winning the Euros was a milestone in female sport given the accomplishment being witnessed by record numbers and the event taking place at the spiritual home of the sport. It was seminal and it really mattered.

The reaction to this victory was broadly very positive, with the usual misogyny being pushed to the darker corners of social media. This is progress in action.

The one slight issue with any progressive movement that gains momentum is how it can swiftly turn into an ongoing moral lecture of the unenlightened and uninitiated. An over-correction takes hold as those that harbour old fashioned and problematic attitudes become the subject of uninvited admonishment; scolded for their intellectual limitations.

While this is all part of the changing attitudes, with strides being made towards greater equality, I think we have situations like the Souness comments. Regardless of his intentions - Im not fully clear - he becomes the subject of an outrage that is the result of a very well-meaning and significant movement that rightly feels offended by someone using a public platform to use such unhelpful language.

This stuff is pretty complex and theres not always a straightforward way of remedying the conflicting set of opinions that has underpinned the very public discourse around Sounesss comments. However, giving him a public kicking is possibly as unhelpful as were his own poor choice of words.

Offline lamonti

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27294 on: August 18, 2022, 05:52:34 pm »
I agree Souness was just inarticulate with a bad choice of words. What he meant was, it's a game where you're allowed kick each other a bit, like in his day.

Anyone getting up on their high horse about it you can flag as one of those people who likes getting up on their high horse.

I thought a much more alarming turn of phrase was Laurie Whitwell on Second Captains during the week remarking on how he was excited that the Premier League was back after a "long summer with no football"  talk about not activating your brain. Aside from the fact that there was a really high profile and hugely attended (and excellent) women's international tournament on, it's also the shortest gap there's ever been between seasons so it's hardly been a break at all.

I don't think Whitwell was discounting the women's tournament, I just think he's a humdrum journalist who turns up an speaks in bland platitudes about the sport he gets paid to watch.

Speaking of Second Captains, their football coverage is far too dominated by cynical journalists who sneer and guffaw at everything, who might even hate football a bit too much. TAW'S Friday Show is the best talking about football podcast I think, and Football Cliches is the best talking about talking about football podcast.
Offline Iska

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27295 on: Yesterday at 10:08:50 am »
Ken Earlys defence of Souness on Second Captains yesterday was excellent, and (imo) obviously correct. Havent heard the AFQ Football discussion but if its what it sounds like from this thread, contributors queueing up to find bad-faith ways to get in line with whatever todays orthodoxy is, then thats just the worst kind of lazy broadcasting.  Cant understand what the point of putting out that sort of thing is supposed to be, it was all over every website at the weekend if thats your thing.
Online Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27296 on: Today at 12:27:18 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:08:50 am
Ken Earlys defence of Souness on Second Captains yesterday was excellent, and (imo) obviously correct. Havent heard the AFQ Football discussion but if its what it sounds like from this thread, contributors queueing up to find bad-faith ways to get in line with whatever todays orthodoxy is, then thats just the worst kind of lazy broadcasting.  Cant understand what the point of putting out that sort of thing is supposed to be, it was all over every website at the weekend if thats your thing.

Yes, Ken got it right where the AFQ stuff jarred, linking Souness comment to football as a closed shop. Was a little disappointing.

On a separate point, is there going to be an audio pod analyzing Klopps presser? Listened to the Warm Up and TAW Live shows and just heard a couple of brief mentions. Make you miss Team Talk.
