« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2826542 times)

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27240 on: July 31, 2022, 01:08:48 pm »
More praise for Paying The Price here. Hope Robbo keeps doing stuff like this.

The lad who just said, dead casually, he loves getting punched in the face was really grim.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27241 on: July 31, 2022, 01:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on July 31, 2022, 01:08:48 pm
More praise for Paying The Price here. Hope Robbo keeps doing stuff like this.

The lad who just said, dead casually, he loves getting punched in the face was really grim.

Robbos style on that reminded me of Louis Theroux.  Not supportive, not judgemental, just right.   His journalist/broadcasting skills are very under exposed. I hope TAWs loss becomes a gain for a wider audience.
Logged

Offline tmsneil

  • A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27242 on: July 31, 2022, 01:47:08 pm »
OK. Let's do this:

Team Talk is moving to video because it will be cool to actually be able to use what Jurgen says. But TAW Live as an audio podcast and live video is moving to a permanent slot on Fridays at 4pm in order to always be after the press conference and also react to what Jurgen says. TAW Live will mostly be hosted by me but sometimes by John. An audio preview show called Pre-Match Warmup will come out earlier in the week hosted by Ian Ryan and I expect Ian will be ace; an issue that Team Talk on audio had was that it didn't have enough shelf life sometimes and we especially wanted that for the opposition supporter's voice.

Team Talk moving to video means that Friday Night on video will become Thursday Night and be able to do a teeny bit more looking back, especially on a Wednesday game.

Talking Reds will be only one day a week but will be every Wednesday and will be longer. It will either be looking back on Tuesday's game or looking ahead to Wednesday's.

I am not doing less audio; I just happened to have a bit of time off last week but popped in to do the Hotmic and the Post Match Pint because I am just such a team player.

Next week I will also be away for a couple of days but when everything settles down I will be hosting TAW, TAW Live, The Friday Show, at least half of the AFQs, Midnight Caller, TAW Unwrapped which we are eager to bring back and absolutely nail, some Sunday Bests, some Pinks, some Post Match Pints, most Thursday Nights. I am going to continue to guest on Review as with last season which I really enjoy and do Ten Topics Ten Minutes too. You are going to get more of me on things like Pre-Match Warmup, AFQ Football and Wildcards and Three Strikes as we're looking to streamline the recordings a bit more; we're doing what we can to get more Agony and Ban This Filth and things like it. Am always on the look out for a new format.

We're obviously going to miss Robbo in a number of ways but we're looking at more of Adam Melia, Ian Salmon, Neil Docking and Dan Austin this season (Adam did PMP last night) with Rob hosting Three Strikes when he gets back from his holiday, and we're giving people the chance to step up and do more stuff in general which has always been and will always be our way. We know people have favourites but we also are about giving chances and supporting especially, but not exclusively, younger people. I have favourites too; I'd personally like more Paddy Fitzsimons, Siobhan Biggane and, don't tell him, Ben Johnson, but people have other jobs and commitments and we also don't want people burned out. I'd also point out that, as examples, Paddy, Siobhan and Ben have all grown into being brilliant over time. My ideal is that everyone is left wanting more - you lot listening and them doing the shows. That's when we get the best work.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,583
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27243 on: July 31, 2022, 04:15:38 pm »
Nice one Neil!
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27244 on: July 31, 2022, 10:51:02 pm »
Thanks Neil, the TAW philosophy about having a diverse line up and especially giving the younger generation a go is really great, thanks again for the update.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27245 on: July 31, 2022, 11:39:31 pm »
Thanks for the response Neil - it's appreciated. And regarding the three  contributors mentioned later in the mail, I totally agree - all very good. In Ben Johno's case especially, I wish he was on every day, but we have to remember that people only have so much time in their lives.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27246 on: August 1, 2022, 01:24:46 am »
Thanks for the reply Neil, still hope TT comes out as audio even if the shelf life is short (never bothered me or many other subscribers it seems), and glad you are working on a practical rotation of the best crew.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27247 on: August 1, 2022, 05:27:36 am »
Looking forward to another season of Friday Shows, best general football podcast going.
Logged

Offline tmsneil

  • A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27248 on: August 1, 2022, 09:49:59 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on August  1, 2022, 01:24:46 am
Thanks for the reply Neil, still hope TT comes out as audio even if the shelf life is short (never bothered me or many other subscribers it seems), and glad you are working on a practical rotation of the best crew.
It won't come out as audio.
Logged

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27249 on: August 1, 2022, 09:52:09 am »
Great news about more Adam Melia, one of my favourite contributors. His chuckle of "Kasabian, what a load of dickheads" on an episode of The Rider had me laughing out loud in the gym one day.
 
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,081
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27250 on: August 1, 2022, 09:52:30 am »
Thanks Neil - seeing that all written down shows up hat a juggernaut TAW is abs how many shows there are, and how many contributors are needed for it all.

Have to admit I felt a bit jaded at the end of last season but raring to go again now. Saturdays post match show hit the spot. We go again!
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27251 on: August 1, 2022, 11:23:57 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on August  1, 2022, 09:52:09 am
Great news about more Adam Melia, one of my favourite contributors. His chuckle of "Kasabian, what a load of dickheads" on an episode of The Rider had me laughing out loud in the gym one day.

Glad to have more Melia too.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline Leivashire

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27252 on: August 1, 2022, 11:49:33 am »
Quote from: tmsneil on July 31, 2022, 01:47:08 pm
OK. Let's do this:

Team Talk is moving to video because it will be cool to actually be able to use what Jurgen says. But TAW Live as an audio podcast and live video is moving to a permanent slot on Fridays at 4pm in order to always be after the press conference and also react to what Jurgen says. TAW Live will mostly be hosted by me but sometimes by John. An audio preview show called Pre-Match Warmup will come out earlier in the week hosted by Ian Ryan and I expect Ian will be ace; an issue that Team Talk on audio had was that it didn't have enough shelf life sometimes and we especially wanted that for the opposition supporter's voice.

Team Talk moving to video means that Friday Night on video will become Thursday Night and be able to do a teeny bit more looking back, especially on a Wednesday game.

Talking Reds will be only one day a week but will be every Wednesday and will be longer. It will either be looking back on Tuesday's game or looking ahead to Wednesday's.

I am not doing less audio; I just happened to have a bit of time off last week but popped in to do the Hotmic and the Post Match Pint because I am just such a team player.

Next week I will also be away for a couple of days but when everything settles down I will be hosting TAW, TAW Live, The Friday Show, at least half of the AFQs, Midnight Caller, TAW Unwrapped which we are eager to bring back and absolutely nail, some Sunday Bests, some Pinks, some Post Match Pints, most Thursday Nights. I am going to continue to guest on Review as with last season which I really enjoy and do Ten Topics Ten Minutes too. You are going to get more of me on things like Pre-Match Warmup, AFQ Football and Wildcards and Three Strikes as we're looking to streamline the recordings a bit more; we're doing what we can to get more Agony and Ban This Filth and things like it. Am always on the look out for a new format.

We're obviously going to miss Robbo in a number of ways but we're looking at more of Adam Melia, Ian Salmon, Neil Docking and Dan Austin this season (Adam did PMP last night) with Rob hosting Three Strikes when he gets back from his holiday, and we're giving people the chance to step up and do more stuff in general which has always been and will always be our way. We know people have favourites but we also are about giving chances and supporting especially, but not exclusively, younger people. I have favourites too; I'd personally like more Paddy Fitzsimons, Siobhan Biggane and, don't tell him, Ben Johnson, but people have other jobs and commitments and we also don't want people burned out. I'd also point out that, as examples, Paddy, Siobhan and Ben have all grown into being brilliant over time. My ideal is that everyone is left wanting more - you lot listening and them doing the shows. That's when we get the best work.

Please tell me Kev is also filming your driving lessons. Now that is content.
Logged

Offline craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27253 on: August 1, 2022, 04:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Leivashire on August  1, 2022, 11:49:33 am
Please tell me Kev is also filming your driving lessons. Now that is content.

I have honestly asked for this
Logged

Offline Thiago12291

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27254 on: August 1, 2022, 11:59:23 pm »
Having a few issues with my subscriptions if anyone has experienced it and help.

My sub had lapsed as it was set up to my old bank. I updated payment details today in an attempt to reactivate, the content is still saying 'premium' sign up to listen or something like that, but when I click sign up, it's saying I'm already signed up 'money has left my bank'

 Cheers
Logged

Offline craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27255 on: August 2, 2022, 09:51:30 am »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on August  1, 2022, 11:59:23 pm
Having a few issues with my subscriptions if anyone has experienced it and help.

My sub had lapsed as it was set up to my old bank. I updated payment details today in an attempt to reactivate, the content is still saying 'premium' sign up to listen or something like that, but when I click sign up, it's saying I'm already signed up 'money has left my bank'

 Cheers

Hey mate, email help@theanfieldwrap.com and Josh will get sorted today for you.

Craig
Logged

Offline Thiago12291

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27256 on: August 2, 2022, 11:02:52 am »
Have done mate cheers
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,930
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27257 on: August 2, 2022, 12:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  1, 2022, 09:52:30 am
Thanks Neil - seeing that all written down shows up hat a juggernaut TAW is abs how many shows there are, and how many contributors are needed for it all.

Have to admit I felt a bit jaded at the end of last season but raring to go again now. Saturdays post match show hit the spot. We go again!
Same.

Although always on the back burner over summer, the end of the season kind winded me a bit. But now fully cranked back up to 11 for the new season. Did Anfield on Sunday which was a lovely occasion with the kids (mine as well as the lineup!).

Liking the approach to the Gutter by the way. Rather than just doing obligatory speculation, a bit of squad analysis and general chat about where we are as a club and where rivals are.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,674
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27258 on: August 4, 2022, 04:48:27 pm »
Quote from: tmsneil on July 31, 2022, 01:47:08 pm
OK. Let's do this:

Team Talk is moving to video because it will be cool to actually be able to use what Jurgen says. But TAW Live as an audio podcast and live video is moving to a permanent slot on Fridays at 4pm in order to always be after the press conference and also react to what Jurgen says. TAW Live will mostly be hosted by me but sometimes by John. An audio preview show called Pre-Match Warmup will come out earlier in the week hosted by Ian Ryan and I expect Ian will be ace; an issue that Team Talk on audio had was that it didn't have enough shelf life sometimes and we especially wanted that for the opposition supporter's voice.

Team Talk moving to video means that Friday Night on video will become Thursday Night and be able to do a teeny bit more looking back, especially on a Wednesday game.

Talking Reds will be only one day a week but will be every Wednesday and will be longer. It will either be looking back on Tuesday's game or looking ahead to Wednesday's.

I am not doing less audio; I just happened to have a bit of time off last week but popped in to do the Hotmic and the Post Match Pint because I am just such a team player.

Next week I will also be away for a couple of days but when everything settles down I will be hosting TAW, TAW Live, The Friday Show, at least half of the AFQs, Midnight Caller, TAW Unwrapped which we are eager to bring back and absolutely nail, some Sunday Bests, some Pinks, some Post Match Pints, most Thursday Nights. I am going to continue to guest on Review as with last season which I really enjoy and do Ten Topics Ten Minutes too. You are going to get more of me on things like Pre-Match Warmup, AFQ Football and Wildcards and Three Strikes as we're looking to streamline the recordings a bit more; we're doing what we can to get more Agony and Ban This Filth and things like it. Am always on the look out for a new format.

We're obviously going to miss Robbo in a number of ways but we're looking at more of Adam Melia, Ian Salmon, Neil Docking and Dan Austin this season (Adam did PMP last night) with Rob hosting Three Strikes when he gets back from his holiday, and we're giving people the chance to step up and do more stuff in general which has always been and will always be our way. We know people have favourites but we also are about giving chances and supporting especially, but not exclusively, younger people. I have favourites too; I'd personally like more Paddy Fitzsimons, Siobhan Biggane and, don't tell him, Ben Johnson, but people have other jobs and commitments and we also don't want people burned out. I'd also point out that, as examples, Paddy, Siobhan and Ben have all grown into being brilliant over time. My ideal is that everyone is left wanting more - you lot listening and them doing the shows. That's when we get the best work.
Seems great to me. Nice one Neil!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  1, 2022, 09:52:30 am
Thanks Neil - seeing that all written down shows up hat a juggernaut TAW is abs how many shows there are, and how many contributors are needed for it all.

Have to admit I felt a bit jaded at the end of last season but raring to go again now. Saturdays post match show hit the spot. We go again!

Yep, I'm audio only and after the summer break have slowly been dipping into more of the shows such as the recent Gutters, Overviews, Main Shows- enjoyed the post match on the way back from the King Power as well. The people that Neil suggests focusing more on me all seem to be very strong (in particular for me, Adam Smith) so I am looking forward to the next iterations for the next season.

Working on a computer all day and then going home to two kids, I doubt I'll ever watch the video content.
« Last Edit: August 4, 2022, 04:51:29 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27259 on: August 5, 2022, 01:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Hij on August  4, 2022, 04:48:27 pm
Seems great to me. Nice one Neil!
Yep, I'm audio only and after the summer break have slowly been dipping into more of the shows such as the recent Gutters, Overviews, Main Shows- enjoyed the post match on the way back from the King Power as well. The people that Neil suggests focusing more on me all seem to be very strong (in particular for me, Adam Smith) so I am looking forward to the next iterations for the next season.

Working on a computer all day and then going home to two kids, I doubt I'll ever watch the video content.

As an aside on the video content, you can listen with your phone is locked as if it is an audio show. Obviously that's only really workable if you are sat on WIFI in work or have unlimited data but worth mentioning. Just hit the video on the app, once it starts, lock your phone.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,674
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27260 on: August 5, 2022, 01:55:57 pm »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on August  5, 2022, 01:13:31 pm
As an aside on the video content, you can listen with your phone is locked as if it is an audio show. Obviously that's only really workable if you are sat on WIFI in work or have unlimited data but worth mentioning. Just hit the video on the app, once it starts, lock your phone.
Cheers for the suggestions Craig, may give it a go mate. Though once the season gets going there's usually enough audio to keep me going as it is. If anything it forces me to stick some headphones in and do some jobs around the house, so my missus may find it's the best £7 a month we spend ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,224
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27261 on: August 5, 2022, 10:28:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27262 on: August 6, 2022, 09:44:41 am »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on August  5, 2022, 01:13:31 pm
As an aside on the video content, you can listen with your phone is locked as if it is an audio show. Obviously that's only really workable if you are sat on WIFI in work or have unlimited data but worth mentioning. Just hit the video on the app, once it starts, lock your phone.

I find once I do this I cant reopen the video, the audio will carry on but the thumbnail of the video vanishes and the only way to get the video back is to stop the video and restart it again.

Not a big deal like but worth mentioning, may well just be my phone to be fair
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • ‎We all go Do, Re, Mi. Find other notes yourself
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27263 on: August 8, 2022, 06:17:43 pm »
Has anyone had any trouble logging into the App? I'm getting an error. I'm on an iphone 12.
« Last Edit: August 8, 2022, 06:19:54 pm by Sonofthewind »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27264 on: August 8, 2022, 06:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on August  8, 2022, 06:17:43 pm
Has anyone had any trouble logging into the App? I'm getting an error. I'm on an iphone 12.

Not a problem with the TAW app, but my feed of shows won't update on a third party app (Podcast Addict). Something to do with invalid credentials. Seems to be happening a good bit for me on and off lately.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,744
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27265 on: August 8, 2022, 07:18:27 pm »
I get an error every time I try and open the app.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27266 on: August 8, 2022, 07:32:26 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August  8, 2022, 07:18:27 pm
I get an error every time I try and open the app.

Yeah, same. Can't load any content at all.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,528
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27267 on: August 8, 2022, 10:18:58 pm »
I had issues earlier. All fine now
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,744
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27268 on: August 8, 2022, 10:43:11 pm »
Yep, all good here too now.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,528
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27269 on: August 9, 2022, 05:23:17 pm »
Has anyone checked on Kev Walsh now his mate has left Chelsea?
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,930
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27270 on: Yesterday at 06:34:17 am »
The free show on Monday was - as always after a bum result - a useful tonic to get things in perspective.

Something that particularly struck a chord was Neil saying Saturdays result was similar to the Burnley 2-0 defeat in 2016 in terms of how it left you feeling given the sheer universal optimism that we started the game with. I dont disagree. A couple of other anomalous results were also recalled to give context to the rarity of Saturdays outcome.

The very fact we - as a fanbase - can barely recall a handful of disappointments of this type is the incredible thing when all is said and done. Of course losing some big games - the CL Finals or the 2-1 at City in 2019 - is a thing and it hurts, but thats always going to happen. You come against top sides and you come up short sometimes.

But to be so incredibly ruthless against the lesser lights of the league for years is testament to just how very few actual off days Klopps Liverpool have. Having to go back six years to an equivalent feeling of disappointment is wild, it really is. Its genuinely why Liverpool fans should treat Saturdays result as the imposter is will surely be. Rather than drawing dramatic conclusions about who started, who dipped in performance or the team approach as a a whole, its probably one to accept as the off day it probably was.

Until Klopps Liverpool start throwing in this type of result on the regular its beyond unfair to get stuck in to the players or manager. Its unfair because its so rare. If it only happens once or twice per Commonwealth Games cycle then maybe reacting with overt hysteria is a tad OTT. Thats not to say criticism isnt allowed, its just a perspective thingwhich TAW got just about right.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,841
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27271 on: Yesterday at 08:27:58 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:34:17 am
The free show on Monday was - as always after a bum result - a useful tonic to get things in perspective.

Something that particularly struck a chord was Neil saying Saturdays result was similar to the Burnley 2-0 defeat in 2016 in terms of how it left you feeling given the sheer universal optimism that we started the game with. I dont disagree. A couple of other anomalous results were also recalled to give context to the rarity of Saturdays outcome.

The very fact we - as a fanbase - can barely recall a handful of disappointments of this type is the incredible thing when all is said and done. Of course losing some big games - the CL Finals or the 2-1 at City in 2019 - is a thing and it hurts, but thats always going to happen. You come against top sides and you come up short sometimes.

But to be so incredibly ruthless against the lesser lights of the league for years is testament to just how very few actual off days Klopps Liverpool have. Having to go back six years to an equivalent feeling of disappointment is wild, it really is. Its genuinely why Liverpool fans should treat Saturdays result as the imposter is will surely be. Rather than drawing dramatic conclusions about who started, who dipped in performance or the team approach as a a whole, its probably one to accept as the off day it probably was.

Until Klopps Liverpool start throwing in this type of result on the regular its beyond unfair to get stuck in to the players or manager. Its unfair because its so rare. If it only happens once or twice per Commonwealth Games cycle then maybe reacting with overt hysteria is a tad OTT. Thats not to say criticism isnt allowed, its just a perspective thingwhich TAW got just about right.
For reference, last season we won 28 out of 32 matches outside the teams that finished in the Top 4 (we drew all 6 against them). So dropped points in only 4 games, remarkable consistency yet still somehow not enough.

Those 4 matches: Leicester (A) Battered them, missed a penalty and they score with their only shot of the game I can remember.
West Ham (A): First goal should have been disallowed, clear red card missed, clear penalty missed; second half was a bit of a mess but these things can happen.
Brighton (H): Were 2-0 up had a third disallowed, conceded a freak goal and fair play to Brighton, they played well.
Brentford (A): Equivalent to the Fulham game I would say result wise; we defended very poorly. However, Brentford was more disappointing since we missed a gazillion chances and lost a lead.

So yeah, this team is highly proficient against the league's lesser lights and if it were up against a non financially doped team, would have 3 titles.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,930
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27272 on: Yesterday at 11:26:39 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:27:58 am
For reference, last season we won 28 out of 32 matches outside the teams that finished in the Top 4 (we drew all 6 against them). So dropped points in only 4 games, remarkable consistency yet still somehow not enough.

Those 4 matches: Leicester (A) Battered them, missed a penalty and they score with their only shot of the game I can remember.
West Ham (A): First goal should have been disallowed, clear red card missed, clear penalty missed; second half was a bit of a mess but these things can happen.
Brighton (H): Were 2-0 up had a third disallowed, conceded a freak goal and fair play to Brighton, they played well.
Brentford (A): Equivalent to the Fulham game I would say result wise; we defended very poorly. However, Brentford was more disappointing since we missed a gazillion chances and lost a lead.

So yeah, this team is highly proficient against the league's lesser lights and if it were up against a non financially doped team, would have 3 titles.
A fair summary. Brings into light the brilliance of the consistency but also the über-criticism thats evident across social mediaoften from the fanbase. Theres a line of thought that Liverpool have a habit of dropping too many daft points. This is actually a wild assessment. Klopp has successfully instilled such an amazing attitude to the extent that actually dropping silly points becomes so unusual and remarkable. The downside to this is the hysterical reaction to such an event - giving top players a huge kicking. Its broadly unpleasant and alien to how fans should actually deal with bumps in the road.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,674
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27273 on: Yesterday at 11:55:58 am »
How long has Neil been the CEO? ;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline PaulD

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • Some things are more important .......
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27274 on: Yesterday at 01:27:50 pm »

what are we doing giving oxygen to McNulty?
Logged

Online redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,480
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27275 on: Today at 08:34:04 am »
Anyone else having issues this morning?  App isn't recognising my subscription
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,841
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27276 on: Today at 08:36:42 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:26:39 am
A fair summary. Brings into light the brilliance of the consistency but also the über-criticism thats evident across social mediaoften from the fanbase. Theres a line of thought that Liverpool have a habit of dropping too many daft points. This is actually a wild assessment. Klopp has successfully instilled such an amazing attitude to the extent that actually dropping silly points becomes so unusual and remarkable. The downside to this is the hysterical reaction to such an event - giving top players a huge kicking. Its broadly unpleasant and alien to how fans should actually deal with bumps in the road.
Put it this way, I'll be avoiding the main threads if we don't beat Palace on Monday, though I am confident we will.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Up
« previous next »
 