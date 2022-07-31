OK. Let's do this:



Team Talk is moving to video because it will be cool to actually be able to use what Jurgen says. But TAW Live as an audio podcast and live video is moving to a permanent slot on Fridays at 4pm in order to always be after the press conference and also react to what Jurgen says. TAW Live will mostly be hosted by me but sometimes by John. An audio preview show called Pre-Match Warmup will come out earlier in the week hosted by Ian Ryan and I expect Ian will be ace; an issue that Team Talk on audio had was that it didn't have enough shelf life sometimes and we especially wanted that for the opposition supporter's voice.



Team Talk moving to video means that Friday Night on video will become Thursday Night and be able to do a teeny bit more looking back, especially on a Wednesday game.



Talking Reds will be only one day a week but will be every Wednesday and will be longer. It will either be looking back on Tuesday's game or looking ahead to Wednesday's.



I am not doing less audio; I just happened to have a bit of time off last week but popped in to do the Hotmic and the Post Match Pint because I am just such a team player.



Next week I will also be away for a couple of days but when everything settles down I will be hosting TAW, TAW Live, The Friday Show, at least half of the AFQs, Midnight Caller, TAW Unwrapped which we are eager to bring back and absolutely nail, some Sunday Bests, some Pinks, some Post Match Pints, most Thursday Nights. I am going to continue to guest on Review as with last season which I really enjoy and do Ten Topics Ten Minutes too. You are going to get more of me on things like Pre-Match Warmup, AFQ Football and Wildcards and Three Strikes as we're looking to streamline the recordings a bit more; we're doing what we can to get more Agony and Ban This Filth and things like it. Am always on the look out for a new format.



We're obviously going to miss Robbo in a number of ways but we're looking at more of Adam Melia, Ian Salmon, Neil Docking and Dan Austin this season (Adam did PMP last night) with Rob hosting Three Strikes when he gets back from his holiday, and we're giving people the chance to step up and do more stuff in general which has always been and will always be our way. We know people have favourites but we also are about giving chances and supporting especially, but not exclusively, younger people. I have favourites too; I'd personally like more Paddy Fitzsimons, Siobhan Biggane and, don't tell him, Ben Johnson, but people have other jobs and commitments and we also don't want people burned out. I'd also point out that, as examples, Paddy, Siobhan and Ben have all grown into being brilliant over time. My ideal is that everyone is left wanting more - you lot listening and them doing the shows. That's when we get the best work.