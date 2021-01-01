« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2819810 times)

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27240 on: Yesterday at 01:03:09 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:00:51 am
Top quality Flintstones work.

Mad. Loved it.
Logged

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,803
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27241 on: Yesterday at 01:08:48 pm »
More praise for Paying The Price here. Hope Robbo keeps doing stuff like this.

The lad who just said, dead casually, he loves getting punched in the face was really grim.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27242 on: Yesterday at 01:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Yesterday at 01:08:48 pm
More praise for Paying The Price here. Hope Robbo keeps doing stuff like this.

The lad who just said, dead casually, he loves getting punched in the face was really grim.

Robbos style on that reminded me of Louis Theroux.  Not supportive, not judgemental, just right.   His journalist/broadcasting skills are very under exposed. I hope TAWs loss becomes a gain for a wider audience.
Logged

Offline tmsneil

  • A compere beyond compare
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27243 on: Yesterday at 01:47:08 pm »
OK. Let's do this:

Team Talk is moving to video because it will be cool to actually be able to use what Jurgen says. But TAW Live as an audio podcast and live video is moving to a permanent slot on Fridays at 4pm in order to always be after the press conference and also react to what Jurgen says. TAW Live will mostly be hosted by me but sometimes by John. An audio preview show called Pre-Match Warmup will come out earlier in the week hosted by Ian Ryan and I expect Ian will be ace; an issue that Team Talk on audio had was that it didn't have enough shelf life sometimes and we especially wanted that for the opposition supporter's voice.

Team Talk moving to video means that Friday Night on video will become Thursday Night and be able to do a teeny bit more looking back, especially on a Wednesday game.

Talking Reds will be only one day a week but will be every Wednesday and will be longer. It will either be looking back on Tuesday's game or looking ahead to Wednesday's.

I am not doing less audio; I just happened to have a bit of time off last week but popped in to do the Hotmic and the Post Match Pint because I am just such a team player.

Next week I will also be away for a couple of days but when everything settles down I will be hosting TAW, TAW Live, The Friday Show, at least half of the AFQs, Midnight Caller, TAW Unwrapped which we are eager to bring back and absolutely nail, some Sunday Bests, some Pinks, some Post Match Pints, most Thursday Nights. I am going to continue to guest on Review as with last season which I really enjoy and do Ten Topics Ten Minutes too. You are going to get more of me on things like Pre-Match Warmup, AFQ Football and Wildcards and Three Strikes as we're looking to streamline the recordings a bit more; we're doing what we can to get more Agony and Ban This Filth and things like it. Am always on the look out for a new format.

We're obviously going to miss Robbo in a number of ways but we're looking at more of Adam Melia, Ian Salmon, Neil Docking and Dan Austin this season (Adam did PMP last night) with Rob hosting Three Strikes when he gets back from his holiday, and we're giving people the chance to step up and do more stuff in general which has always been and will always be our way. We know people have favourites but we also are about giving chances and supporting especially, but not exclusively, younger people. I have favourites too; I'd personally like more Paddy Fitzsimons, Siobhan Biggane and, don't tell him, Ben Johnson, but people have other jobs and commitments and we also don't want people burned out. I'd also point out that, as examples, Paddy, Siobhan and Ben have all grown into being brilliant over time. My ideal is that everyone is left wanting more - you lot listening and them doing the shows. That's when we get the best work.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,572
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27244 on: Yesterday at 04:15:38 pm »
Nice one Neil!
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27245 on: Yesterday at 10:51:02 pm »
Thanks Neil, the TAW philosophy about having a diverse line up and especially giving the younger generation a go is really great, thanks again for the update.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27246 on: Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm »
Thanks for the response Neil - it's appreciated. And regarding the three  contributors mentioned later in the mail, I totally agree - all very good. In Ben Johno's case especially, I wish he was on every day, but we have to remember that people only have so much time in their lives.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27247 on: Today at 01:24:46 am »
Thanks for the reply Neil, still hope TT comes out as audio even if the shelf life is short (never bothered me or many other subscribers it seems), and glad you are working on a practical rotation of the best crew.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Up
« previous next »
 