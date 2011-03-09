« previous next »
Offline the 92A

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27160 on: June 29, 2022, 11:52:10 pm »
If you take a step back and look totally objectively, it's hard to understand why we invest so much time, money and energy into following a group of millionaires kicking a ball around a grass field. We feel such highs and lows following something so arbitrary, why does the fortunes of our football club effect us so much, there's so much more to life yet it's so hard to walk away.


That's why I love the excellent 'What football means to me', a chance to put things in context, to share the interesting things in life that feed our addiction and drive us to indulge in our passion. How football is interwoven with our families and friends, our identities, where we come from. I've driven past Anfield or stopped at at that Dixie Dean memorial far too many times, laying flowers, saying final goodbyes to loved ones.  Friends defined in death by their love for Liverpool or Everton and so many times in that situation, even as a football fanatic myself, I've thought they were so much more than just Liverpool or Everton fans yet football plays a near religious role for so many working class people in our city, that is why I want to hear the backstories, because ultimately the people we live amongst are the most important and interesting thing about our shared love of football.


I thought Gareth's appearance was timely and interesting. I don't know Gareth personally although seen him at games, but I first noticed him during the end of Rafa, Hicks and Gillette days,  I saw he had started Well Red, I used to buy it because I agreed with him on most things during our fight for the club. In those days, you knew who's side you were on, never have I had so many stand up arguments at the match or written ones on places like here, so you felt an affinity to those who shared your opinions. Who could see what was going on, so always pleased to see him doing well with the Anfield Wrap. I've been going since the late sixties but had a break in the 80's when politics seemed a more important pull on my time than hitching and scraping my way around the country following the Reds. Was dragged back into it late 90's by young lads I worked with, reading between the lines seems like Gareth's looking at where football fit's into his life and I hope he ends up finding the answers that he's comfortable with because I've enjoyed his work on the Anfield Wrap and more importantly he comes across as a decent human being. He'll be missed as a regular contributor and best wishes with pastures new.
Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,218
  @tharris113
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27161 on: June 30, 2022, 08:49:06 am »
Josh Sexton always sounds like he's running out of breath
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,842
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27162 on: June 30, 2022, 10:35:55 am »
Great post.

We all have different journeys in life which means that football - on some level or other - waxes and wanes in its importance and significance. The stuff Gareth seems to find tough to stomach is the constant noise around the sport that is exacerbated by the horrors of social media. In this sense, football is awful...it's just a touch difficult to totally kick the habit.
Offline markedasred

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27163 on: June 30, 2022, 11:31:17 am »
I'm not sure how many of the Wrap staff play football these days.
Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,588
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27164 on: June 30, 2022, 11:40:01 am »
;D
Offline Don Vito Corleone

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27165 on: June 30, 2022, 11:43:02 am »
Hiya
Online Kashinoda

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27166 on: June 30, 2022, 11:45:23 am »
Offline Jookie

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27167 on: June 30, 2022, 12:29:38 pm »
Big fan of Robbo on TAW and hell be missed.

On reflection I thought the recent re-run of his chat with Adam Smith was pretty poignant. Retrospectively you can see that in the period of the interview that Gareth must have been reflecting on football and how his life in intertwined in that. He obviously hinted at other factors too. Listening back you can definitely make more sense of his decision to leave TAW.

The other point I took out of the interview is that he must have been a proper scall to nearly get suspended from Bowring Comp in the late 80s or early 90s. That school was one of the roughest out there during that period. Proper character building place for anyone who went there. Ill miss the Bowring and KnowsleyUnited shouts from Robbo. Those 2 things make me reminisce loads about my youth and Gareth in general is the Anfield Wrap presenter who I probably  best align to in terms of footballing opinion but also probably early life experience of being brought up in Huyton during the 80/90s.

All the best Robbo for the future.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27168 on: June 30, 2022, 12:32:01 pm »
Yeah it was a good listen, presumably recorded a few months back.

Good to see Robbo on plenty of shows recently, like when we flagged Gini before his exit, theyre getting full value from him before he goes. :D

Good luck with your next venture Robbo.
Offline craiglfc7

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27169 on: June 30, 2022, 02:37:25 pm »
🤣 Every week at Jericho Lane....we pay our own subs though!
Offline Big Bamber

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27170 on: June 30, 2022, 02:58:10 pm »
/bump
Offline Morgana

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27171 on: June 30, 2022, 03:43:40 pm »
What? Gareth is leaving?

Thats terrible..  love listening to him.

Good luck to him..

Me too. He's one of the funniest on there. Talking Reds won't be the same. God bless him; I hope he moves onto better things, or just gets the rest he needs.
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27172 on: June 30, 2022, 05:26:05 pm »
Great cup of tea show with Robbo that, best wishes to him for the future, will really miss hearing him on TAW.
Offline mikeb58

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27173 on: June 30, 2022, 06:49:42 pm »
Remember our Internet LFC matches ..brilliant times, especially the away games! Sorry forget our actual name!
Offline TomDcs

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27174 on: June 30, 2022, 10:40:29 pm »
Robbo is a ledge.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27175 on: July 1, 2022, 09:42:43 am »
Christ. Wasn't ready for Atkos email on Robbo.

It's a reminder than the Wrap (despite what it can sometimes appear as) isn't a load of mates. Sure they are all friends now since going Full time, but it wasn't always that way.

Either way Robbo will definitely be missed by most I'd imagine, except the blues.  :)
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27176 on: July 1, 2022, 01:13:25 pm »
The Players Profile on Milner is excellent, and lovely to hear Jose Enrique on there. Nice one to Josh and Harriet for that.

Also seconding all the good wishes to Robbo, hell be very much missed on the Wrap.
Offline BER

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27177 on: July 1, 2022, 02:24:01 pm »
I assumed Gareth Roberts was one of the co-founders of The Anfield Wrap? Is he planning his own podcast or stepping away from the game? Always enjoyed when he'd pop up on other podcast i listen to so would be really shite to lose him as a contributor completely.
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27178 on: July 1, 2022, 04:28:08 pm »
He's going to keep coming back as a contributor but stepping away from the day to day business of the Wrap. The Cup of Tea chat with Neil and Andy that went up this week is a really nice listen and explains a bit about why he's leaving.

Bet the TAW office is absolute chaos right now with news of Mo's new deal!
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27179 on: July 1, 2022, 04:30:48 pm »
I mean Mo's a good contributor but I'm not sure they'll be going mad over it, unless he's doing a DJ session with it too
Offline BobbyDavro

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27180 on: July 1, 2022, 04:47:04 pm »
Gutted he's going.  I think of all of them like they're my mates, despite them not having a clue who I am.
If he reads this then 'ta very much & all the best lad'.
Offline The Last Known Survivor

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27181 on: July 1, 2022, 06:06:51 pm »
Sad to hear Robbo is leaving, one of my favourites. Good luck to him in the future.
Online jillc

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27182 on: July 1, 2022, 06:08:50 pm »
I can only join in the sadness about Robbo leaving, always looked forward to his contributions. Hopefully from time to time he can still contribute. All the best, Robbo.
Offline Jm55

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27183 on: July 1, 2022, 08:23:27 pm »
Agree with all the Robbo comments.

I got on TAW quite late when a mate recommended it to me during the CL run in 2018 and Robbo did most Talking Reds then and was one of the main things which piqued my interest in the podcast. Obviously having gotten into it theres loads more besides Robbo but he was certainly very relatable to me as a fan which I think is one of the things which tends to get people interested in stuff like this.


Hopefully hes back soonish on some of the shows as has been the case with one or two of the others that have left.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27184 on: July 3, 2022, 09:00:05 pm »
Ah man, that last minute of AFQ with Neil talking about Gareth  :'(
Offline Alan_X

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27185 on: July 3, 2022, 10:28:17 pm »
Great post.
Offline The Lord Admiral

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27186 on: July 4, 2022, 08:00:17 am »
Fucking hell, had me in tears and I've not met either of them! It's been nice to hear all the contributors say how sound Gareth is, we all thought it, but it isn't often someone gets to hear all that. Usually you have to snuff it first!

Probably said it earlier, but all the very best. If I ever bump into you around Anfield, you won't be buying a drink all night.
Offline Koplass

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27187 on: July 4, 2022, 01:10:49 pm »
Gareth must be one of the least divisive contributors on TAW, seems to be on everyone's list of favourites.

I know he glances in here as he's mentioned it before, so best of luck if you're reading this.  :wave
Online Kashinoda

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27188 on: July 6, 2022, 09:53:52 am »
@Heaton, GamesMaster did come back last year - it was shite.
Offline Dougle

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27189 on: Yesterday at 05:31:22 pm »
Another great chat with Dan Austin there. Great work on his part. Well in John.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27190 on: Today at 08:54:13 am »
Football Miracles is lovely stuff.
Offline decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27191 on: Today at 11:38:35 am »
Partly its because he's one of the funniest (still love his arl arse Evertonian impersonation), but also because he's slightly more old-school in how he is as a fan. There's definitely a time and a place for being as analytical as Neil, but I like how Robbo is disillusioned by and rants about the bullshit around football - social media, sportswashing etc. It speaks to the feelings many of us of a similar generation have.

I was very surprised to hear that he's not leaving for anything else specifically, but I really hope all works out for him and he deserves huge credit for doing what he feels is right for himself. Hope that we'll hear him guesting on shows again before too long, but he'll be very sorely missed and that ending of AFQ was properly emotional.
Offline roots99

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27192 on: Today at 09:27:06 pm »
Willie Isa on Cup of Tea is a great listen.

They're normally good but what a humble, nice fella.
